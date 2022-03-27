The 7 best smart appliances to make your home life so much simpler

Owning one of the best smart appliances is a sure-fire way to make home life a little bit more streamlined. The appliance will work in the same way as you would expect, but it has a twist – you'll be able to control it on an app, on your phone. We've been blown away, too, of such an ability. Whether you're at home, at work, or shopping with the kids, with an app on your phone enabling you to control multiple home appliances with a tap and a swipe, doing the household chores is going to be a whole lot easier.

With such a phenomenon that is growing in popularity amongst brands and our readers, we thought we would do the due diligence to put together a roundup of the top smart appliances we've seen (so far) into 2022. Think washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators; those appliances which help you with the daily chores. Most if not all the big-named brands have jumped on the bandwagon to make their appliances smart which will give you the ability to control them from one device, which is your smartphone.

There is a fair amount of hype around at the moment regarding smart appliances and with more new releases expected to land later on in the year, it's a really exciting opportunity to get your home more connected. We'll update our list as and when we hear of more particularly good examples of smart appliances which are available to buy in the US and (hopefully) the UK but for now, keep scrolling to see the seven products we've shortlisted. Then, if you want some smart tech specifically for the kitchen, head to our list of 15 smart kitchen ideas to transform the way you cook, eat and live for some inspiration.

These are the best smart appliances to buy today

Wake up to a smart coffee machine

Café Smart Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker Reasons to buy + Brews up to 10 cups + SCA Certified for exemplary brewing + Adjustable temperature Reasons to avoid - No in-built grinder Today's Best Deals $349.99 at Best Buy

If you like smart tech and enjoy coffee then you're going to LOVE this coffee maker. It made the top spot on our smart coffee makers guide for a number of reasons, one of them being that the SCA (that's the Specialty Coffee Association) has officially approved it for its consistently high-quality results. It has four unique brewing modes, smart features baked in, and Wi-Fi compatible controls. Oh, and it looks divine, too.

Enjoy clean clothes, every time, with a smart washing machine

Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer Steam and CleanGuard Reasons to buy + Quiet + 28 programmes + AI Powered Smart Dial + Compatible with the SmartThings app Reasons to avoid - Some customers prefer to use the app, rather than the dials to control this washer Today's Best Deals $949.99 at Best Buy

Black appliances are a trend we're going to be seeing a lot more of in 2022, and this front-loading washer is a prime example. With the SmartThings app installed on your phone, you'll have the ability to start, stop and schedule cycles, download and customize additional cycles, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Other features which you can expect to get when you buy this particular Samsung washing machine are the extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, a quick 28-minute washing cycle, and a program that releases steam to help iron out any creases in the laundry. In fact, there's a total of 28 programs and five temperature settings to choose from. If you have a particular favorite then the AI-Powered Smart Dial will learn and recommend the best settings for your laundry.

A robot vacuum will clean the floors for you

iRobot Roomba j7+ Reasons to buy + Vac station for mess-free cleaning + Alexa and Google capabilities + Identifies objects like cords and pet waste + Manage cleaning through high-tech app Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Suction power is unclear Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Target

Who wouldn't want their floors vacuumed for them? The iRobot j7+ hit the mark for us and claimed our top spot on our best robot vacuums guide. Controlled by the iRobot app, you'll receive recommendations and be able to schedule cleans whilst you're away. It has Alexa and Google capabilities, too.

Another thing to note is that the j7+ has a Dirt Detect feature which means that it uses more power and time to clean dirtier spots in the home, which is handy. It'll also identify things like cords and pet waste, and avoid them while it cleans. If it needs a recharge or its dust bin is full, it'll head back to the charging station to empty and charge itself. We're not too clear on the exact amount of suction power for this model, but it does do a thorough job of cleaning up after pets and kids so it can't be bad.

This product received 4.5 out of 5 stars when reviewed on our sister site, Homes&Gardens

Have the dishes washed by a smart dishwasher

Samsung Smart BESPOKE Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Reasons to buy + Quiet + AutoRelease Door Dry + Flexible third rack + Available in a selection of colors Reasons to avoid - Top rack may not fit all utensils - Only available as an integrated model Today's Best Deals $1049.99 at Best Buy

If you want to have a dishwasher that is different from the usual white or stainless steel color then this option from Samsung is worth considering. It's available in black, navy, or tuscan stainless steel which can be chosen to complement or contrast the kitchen decor, with more colors expected to be launched later on in the year. It has enough space for up to 15 place settings across three racks. When running on one of the seven cycles it's quiet, in fact so quiet you'll barely notice it's on whilst its operating noise level is just 39dB.

As with the washing machine from Samsung, this dishwasher can also be connected to the SmartThings app. This means that you'll be able to monitor and control the dishwasher, remotely.

Cook on demand with a smart oven

LG 6.3 cu ft Electric Slide In Range Cooker Reasons to buy + Neat slide-in design + Self cleaning + Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Control knobs are a little sensitive Today's Best Deals $1,599 at Best Buy

There's a lot to be said for the LG 6.3 cu ft Electric Slide-In Range, and it's all (very) good. It's a single, slide-in range which makes installation relatively easy although, as with all ovens, you will need an electrician to do this. It features an InstaView window which allows you to check on cooking progress without opening the door and a handy storage drawer. Granted this does not have an induction hob BUT it does have intuitive SmoothTouch™ glass controls on the black, smoothtop surface which look very smart.

Speaking of smart, yep, it's Wi-Fi-connected and can be used with the LG ThinQ app. By downloading this onto your Android or iPhone, you'll be in a position to control and monitor this smart oven (and more) using your voice, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. One example of what this technology can do is to cook a ready-made meal to perfection since it'll set the temperature and cooking time, once you've scanned the barcode. You can also get customized maintenance tips and usage reports, plus alerts for any potential problems.

Keep cool with a smart refrigerator

Samsung 26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Reasons to buy + Looks great + Built-in tablet + Plenty of space + Works with SmartThings app Reasons to avoid - Ice maker has been a problem for some customers Today's Best Deals $3,059.99 at Best Buy

If you have a family, a big appetite, and/or like tech, then you're simply going to HAVE TO get this smart refrigerator in your kitchen. Is there anything it can't do? Not really. It has a large footprint with plenty of adjustable shelves and a full-width drawer for storing your groceries. The combined ice and water dispenser is handy for a glass of cooling aqua. And the interior LED lighting is useful for spotting what you need.

On to the best bit, it's smart. Not just smart in looking but it can also be connected to the Samsung SmartThings app which means that you can use your smartphone to control things such as the temperature and monitor the refrigerator whilst you're out of the house. This particular refrigerator model also features Family Hub which has impressed plenty-a customer (as well as us). It enables you to control other Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share photographs, and watch content all from your refrigerator door.

Breath easy with a smart air purifier

Aeris by iRobot Aair Lite Reasons to buy + Looks smart + User friendly app control + Does a great job cleaning the air + Removable, washable cover Reasons to avoid - Frequent filter replacing (every 6 - 10 months) - Can make a small room (very) warm - Loud on the higher fan setting - No handle to move around Today's Best Deals $499 at Amazon

Controlled by either the aeris app or touch controls, the aair lite is a smart air purifier that will schedule cleans, display analytics, and give you the ability to add multiple devices from the aeris product line up. I personally reviewed this product and found that it was easier to use on the app since the touch controls are very sensitive.

You'll notice that the air in your bedroom or small office feels cleaner after just a few minutes of use. The removable sleeve is machine washable and you have a choice of colors, too, so you can match it to your decor. I reckon this holds its own among the best air purifiers.

Livingetc rated: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Want to hear more? Read our Aeris by iRobot Aair Lite review for more intel

What's the difference between smart appliances and smart home devices?

The only difference between smart appliances and smart home devices is the type of products that fall into either the smart appliance or smart home device category. Smart appliances are those Wi-Fi-connected products that are generally used for domestic chores such as washing clothes or washing dishes. Whereas smart home devices are products such as lightbulbs, thermostats, and speakers which can also be connected to the home Wi-Fi and controlled via an app.

What are the smart appliances?

Owning a smart appliance will help with everyday chores. What we're talking about here are appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, coffee makers, robot vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers that can connect to your home Wi-Fi. When these can be connected to Wi-Fi you can then control the home appliances on your smartphone through an app, making them a smart appliances.

Many brands would have created their own app which will enable you to add multiple products/appliances by them. With such an ability you'll be able to control your appliances regardless of whether you're sat on the couch or out the house doing the weekly shop, with just a few swipes on your smartphone.