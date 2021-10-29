Best wireless security camera: our choice of camera options for the home

When you care about your home, you care about keeping it safe. While most of us may never have gone so far as to install a security system to this end, the best wireless security cameras are becoming more and more accessible, easy to use, and with more features than ever before. In other words, there’s never been a better time to invest in security.

Gone are the days of blurry footage and long delays between something happening and you accessing the video. Now you can witness the action from anywhere via your smartphone or even through a smart display from Alexa or Google.

And if you’re interested in adding alarms, locks, and more, then take a look at our roundup of the best home security systems, many of which also include cameras.

Scroll down to see how we rated some of the best and most popular wireless security cameras on offer right now and for buying advice that will help you choose.

The best wireless security cameras 2022

1. RING Spotlight Cam Battery Best wireless security camera overall Specifications Video: 1080p HD Field of View: 140-degrees Weather resistant: Yes Motion detection: Yes Night Vision: Yes Reasons to buy + Great video quality and night vision + Good field of vision + Works with other Ring security products + Includes LED light and siren Reasons to avoid - Nothing!

Able to seamlessly integrate with other home security products from Ring, such as its range of doorbells, standalone motion sensors, and more, the Ring Spotlight Cam is also a brilliant one-stop shop for your security camera needs with its in-built LED lights and siren. The motion detection settings are similar to the Ring Doorbell, too, with customizable zones and alerts.

The camera is available as a wired (plug-in) device, but the wireless version offers slightly more convenience for those who don't want a permanent set-up (e.g., renters). The battery pack is easy to remove for charging, and all other features are exactly the same.

We loved the Ring Spotlight Cam for how comprehensive it is, acting as a security light and camera in one.

Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars

2. ARLO Pro 3 Floodlight Quad HD 1440p WiFi Security Camera Best wireless security camera with floodlight Specifications Video: 2K Field of view: 160-degrees Weather resistant: Yes Motion detection: Yes Night vision: Yes Reasons to buy + Clear 2K image quality + Wireless with optional solar charging panel + Floodlight built-in Reasons to avoid - Design will stand out on older or more traditional properties - Pro features require additional subscription

An Arlo camera with floodlight included, this camera illuminates the area when motion is detected, allowing you to see more and capture evidence at night that other cameras may miss. The 2K video resolution and HDR also contribute to this, allowing you to see every detail and zoom in on footage for a better look.

With an Arlo Smart subscription (which costs extra), you'll get the opportunity to set your camera to notify a friend or emergency services when something happens, and the camera's two-way audio means you can communicate directly with someone outside without needing to answer the door.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

3. SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera Best wireless security camera as part of a system Specifications Video: 1080p Field of view: 140 degrees Weather resistant: Yes Motion detection: Yes Night vision: Yes Reasons to buy + Stylish, modern design + Great night vision + 8x digital zoom Reasons to avoid - Only works with Simplisafe security system

Given that the Simplisafe Outdoor security camera doesn't work without being paired with the wider Simplisafe security system, it's one we would recommend to those who want to build out a wider set-up but for who an outdoor camera is essential.

The camera itself is an excellent wireless option for use outdoors, with color night vision and 8x zoom to allow you to focus on details in images and footage that you may otherwise have missed. The in-built spotlight is activated by motion, and different plans from Simplisafe determine what else happens.

For example, some plans add the ability for emergency services to be called after an event is triggered, and you can add devices such as sirens, water sensors, or smoke sensors to cover all of your bases.

Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the Simplisafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

Another affordable option for those starting their home security journey is the Swann wire-free camera for indoor or outdoor use. It is a versatile little device that's simple to install but is sadly let down a little by its unreliable app.

However, the camera itself is great with TrueDetect for heat (people and cars) and motion alerts, a 180-degree field of view, 1080p video, and a 32GB microSD card for storing footage. It also offers 2-way communication so you can speak with guests or unwanted visitors without having to leave the couch.

Another useful little feature is the ability to program in 10 faces for the camera to recognize, reducing false alarms and annoying alerts about friends and family.

Livingetc rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the Swann Wire-Free Battery Camera

5. Blink Outdoor HD 1080p WiFi Security Camera Best wireless security camera system Specifications Video: 1080p HD Field of View: 110-degrees Power: Battery Weather resistant: Yes Motion detection: Yes Night Vision: Yes Reasons to buy + Claims to run for 2-years without recharging + 2-way audio + Privacy zones Reasons to avoid - Subscription required to store and back up video clips

Another security camera that you can use in conjunction with Amazon Alexa, the Blink Outdoor, is the newest model of the popular product. More expensive than the Mini or Blink Indoor, it does work anywhere from your entryway to your porch, giving it much more versatility. In addition, it’s weather-resistant and offers night vision, too.

Like the Ring Doorbell, the Blink camera includes 2-way audio that allows you to speak with anyone in its vicinity from wherever you are. However, unlike a doorbell, the Blink can theoretically be placed anywhere around your home (instead of just your front door), so you can monitor and interact with the yard from your smartphone.

How to choose the best wireless security camera for your home

Do security cameras need Wi-Fi?

The best modern security cameras require Wi-Fi to make the best of many of their most useful features, such as a live view or 2-way audio. While it’s always recommended to have a stable internet connection at home, it’s also possible with many products to access these via 4G while you’re out and about.

That said, if you don’t want it eating up your data - or if you want to integrate your camera with one of the best smart speakers or displays - then, for the most part, you should be making use of your at-home connection.

Do security cameras record all of the time?

This depends on both your choice of camera and the way you wish to use it. For example, most people use a security camera with the motion sensor switched on, which indicates to your device that it should record a snippet of video whenever someone approaches your home. Those with a live view feature allow you to view your space continuously, but if you have a battery-operated camera, this will run down its juice pretty fast.

Where to place security cameras

Indoor security cameras are best placed in your entryway or by the back door so that you can immediately capture footage of anyone coming in or out of the home. Or maybe you want to keep an eye on your kids and/or pets while you’re not in the room? In this case, you need to make sure that the field of vision covers the area you need it.

On the other hand, outdoor security cameras should be placed on the wall outside your home in a location that will capture enough space to notice any potential intruders. Still, passers-by won’t set that off throughout the day. Of course, if this distinction isn’t quite possible, many cameras allow you to set specific zones.