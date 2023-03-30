10 of the best outdoor sofas that actually make it comfortable to spend time in your backyard

From plump sectionals to cozy loveseats, these 10 outdoor sofas pick up on the latest trends, while making your backyard more comfortable, too

a sofa in an outdoor living space
(Image credit: David Duncan Livingstone. Design: AMB Design)
Hugh Metcalf
By Hugh Metcalf
published

Spending time outdoors is something most of us like to do when the weather's good, but you might find that traditional outdoor furniture isn't quite as comfortable as your interior decor, making it a little harder to truly relax in your backyard space. 

However, in recent years, clever outdoor textiles have become softer to the touch, and now there's a whole new world of brilliantly cozy outdoor sofas from the best outdoor furniture brands making use of them that mean you can turn your backyard into a real outdoor living room. Here are 10 of the best.  

10 of the best outdoor sofas 

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

From modular sofas that can be used to create your own bespoke seating arrangements to on-trend wicker and affordable loveseats, here are 10 of the very best outdoor sofas on our radar right now. 

Best modular outdoor sofas 

red outdoor modular sofa

(Image credit: Article)

Modular outdoor sofas are systems that allow you to build your perfect seating arrangement by piecing together individual elements. They often include armchairs, too, so that you can round out your outdoor seating in a cohesive way. 

red modular sofa$1649

 (opens in new tab)
Corvos modular sofa in Saffron Red

While it's best to store this modular sofa indoors in rainy and cold climates, this design is covered in olefin knitted textile, which makes it super soft but durable outdoors. 

outdoor modular grey sofaFrom $429

 (opens in new tab)
Sorrento armless corner sofa

With plump, removable cushions and a black aluminium frame, this outdoor corner sofas looks as comfortable as it does modern, laidback yet refined. 

outdoor modular sofa$1,000

 (opens in new tab)
Threshold 5-piece modular sofa set

The best thing about opting for a a modular sofa set like this one from Target isn't the price, it's that you get a readymade seating area all-in-one, coffee table included. 

Best wicker sofas

a modern wicker sofa

(Image credit: Burke Decor)

Wicker gets a bit of a bad rap for outdoor furniture, and yes, while some examples of  this type of outdoor sofa can feel a little dated, there are plenty of designs that use wicker, rattan and more in modern, interesting ways. 

wicker patio seating$499
Real Living patio seating set

This lightweight patio set has a charming bohemian vibe, while feeling modern enough to work on any kind of contemporary patio or deck. 

modern wicker outdoor sofa$1,999

 (opens in new tab)
Selma outdoor sofa

This interesting modern loveseat is a bold take on the wicker sofa, but would make a brilliant focal point for your outdoor seating area. 

acacia and wicker outdoor sofa$1,106.99

 (opens in new tab)
Burchett wicker and acacia outdoor sofa

Combining wicker with acacia gives this outdoor corner sofa an interesting materiality, and undoubtedly feels like a more luxurious take on standard rattan furniture. 

Best outdoor love seats 

an outdoor loveseat

(Image credit: Emma & Oliver)

Loveseats aren't only a better fit for small backyards, but they're also often more budget-friendly, too. Here are three that are perfect for compact spaces, while bringing a taste of the luxuriousness of an outdoor sofa. 

an outdoor loveseat$185

 (opens in new tab)
Sherwood teak outdoor loveseat

This Adirondack-style loveseat is far more comfortable and cool than its $185 price tag. It'll be perfectly at home on the patio of a minimalist backyard

Novogratz yellow outdoor loveseat$162

 (opens in new tab)
Novogratz poolside gossip seat

A sunny yellow aluminum loveseat, this design by interior designers the Novogratz just needs a few of your favorite outdoor throw pillows to be a colorful, comfortable addition to your backyard. 

beige outdoor love seat$354

 (opens in new tab)
Emma & Oliver beige outdoor loveseat

This outdoor sofa by Emma & Oliver has the sense of a much more expensive couch, but costs just over $350. With its beige upholstery, it's on trend for a modern backyard design. 

an indoor outdoor sofa

(Image credit: Anhtropologie)

As outdoor textiles evolve, furniture that doesn't look or feel like traditional outdoor furniture is becoming a huge trend for patios and decks. Think plump, fully-upholstered sofas and textiles you wouldn't expect to see outside. 

'Deep and comfy sectionals with great lines and great fabrics like boucle and linen-like materials are now possible for outdoor upholstery,' explains interior designer Amy Kalikow (opens in new tab).  'Rounded sofas, creatively designed chairs, and unique coffee tables in concrete or stone are all possible to help make outdoor living as great as indoors.’ 

Best indoor/outdoor sofa

Denver indoor/outdoor sofa, Anthropologie (opens in new tab)
Editor's pick

Denver indoor/outdoor sofa, Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

This indoor/outdoor couch from Anthropologie is probably one of the best examples of outdoor furniture that wouldn't look out of place indoors too. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Hugh Metcalf
Hugh Metcalf
Deputy Editor

Hugh is the Deputy Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2022.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸