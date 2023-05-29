Al fresco bars are trending this summer – here are 9 outdoor bar stools to perfectly accessorize the space

Outdoor bar stools really come in a range of materials. From plastic to teak, from aluminum to wrought iron, there are a range of different materials to pick from when selecting the perfect bar stool for your modern outdoor furniture.

Metal bar stools such as aluminum and wrought iron are good options as they are hardwearing and made with weather-resistant materials, standing up strong against the elements.

If you want to soften your metal look, you can get metal that is wrapped in rattan or resin wicker. Opt for powder coated finishing where you can and if you want color that withstands the test of time. Powder coating cleverly causes a dry powder to fuse to the surface of the metal which is then baked for a smooth coating that's tougher than paint.

Think about any upholstery you have on your outdoor bar stool too. If it isn't outdoor appropriate, make sure you have a place to store them away when not in use. Polyester and olefin upholstery are both a good shout for your bar stool seating.