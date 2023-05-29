Al fresco bars are trending this summer – here are 9 outdoor bar stools to perfectly accessorize the space

The best outdoor bar stools will become the heart of a good entertaining space in your backyard, so you need to choose the right ones

Outdoor bar stools around a backyard bar
(Image credit: Emily Cate Rochon. Design: Jessie Lane Interiors)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published

During the summer months, our outdoor spaces are ripe for entertaining and hosting, and the outdoor bar is the perfect touch to create a space that feels social and special. From full outdoor kitchens with handy fridges for storing drinks to a mini bar that's as simple as a tall bistro table with two bar stools either side, an outdoor bar might not sound like it, but it's a luxury that everyone can replicate in their backyard, no matter the size. 

Turning your backyard into an entertaining space is something you can do with the best outdoor furniture on hand. I've gone through the outdoor bar stools on the market to snap up now.

Best al fresco bar stools to buy

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

An olive green outdoor bar stool
1. Palissade bar stool

The Palissade collection has made it to pretty much all my outdoor buying guides, but I really like the elegance of the frame, and it's so durable in powder-coated steel that it is the perfect outdoor bar stool. Shop in olive green or go red.

A navy blue outdoor stool
2. Blue zina bar stool

The Zina counter stool has powder-coated steel frame with woven rope to soften the look. I like the navy coloring, but when not in use, store out of direct sunlight to preserve the bright color.

A backyard steel stool
3. Ellis Wire bar stool

Made from durable solid steel with a colored finish, this simple bar stool is a great way to enhance your backyard furniture. The stool doesn't have back support but has a gentle curved egg shape seat which makes it a comfortable piece of design.

A bright yellow bar stool
4. Kasiko turmeric bar stool

This bright yellow bar stool will bring a brilliant color pop to your backyard. The woven rope seat also gives a bit of character, wrapped around a powder coated steel frame making it a great patio pick. 

A wicker bar stool
Wicker bar stools

These wicker bar stools from Walmart are relatively budget-friendly, sold as a set of two, but don't scrimp on the quality. With a premium powder coated metal frame and highly durable, weather-resistant wicker, they also come with cushions for extra comfort.

A set of four metal bar stools
Furmax metal bar stool

For a start, these are sold as a set of four, meaning you've got a ready-made bar. I like the casual aesthetic, but that doesn't mean they are good quality - being scratch resistant, double varnish painted for rust resistance, with an excellent polish finish. 

A wicker bar stool
Aranza wicker bar stool

Sold as a four piece, these near perfect patio bar stools has a sleek frame and hairpin legs. It's wrapped in wicker rattan which lends a coastal grandmother feel. Polyester seat cushions come with the set, water resistant so they can stay outside. 

A yellow bar stool
Yellow bar stool

With a supportive back, this tall bar stool in yellow makes quite the impact at your backyard bar - with a powder coated finish for proper outdoor use and no risk of fading color.

Outdoor set of two bar stools
Cafe bar stools

A set of two lightweight cafe bar stools that bring elegance to your backyard. Weather-defying fiber is double woven over a powder coated aluminum frame to ensure it withstands all weather while enjoying the boho wicker look.

Can metal bar stools be used otuside?

Outdoor bar stools really come in a range of materials. From plastic to teak, from aluminum to wrought iron, there are a range of different materials to pick from when selecting the perfect bar stool for your modern outdoor furniture

Metal bar stools such as aluminum and wrought iron are good options as they are hardwearing and made with weather-resistant materials, standing up strong against the elements. 

If you want to soften your metal look, you can get metal that is wrapped in rattan or resin wicker. Opt for powder coated finishing where you can and if you want color that withstands the test of time. Powder coating cleverly causes a dry powder to fuse to the surface of the metal which is then baked for a smooth coating that's tougher than paint. 

Think about any upholstery you have on your outdoor bar stool too. If it isn't outdoor appropriate, make sure you have a place to store them away when not in use. Polyester and olefin upholstery are both a good shout for your bar stool seating. 

How tall should stools be for bar height?

When you're creating your kitchen countertop, the height typically ranges from 36 to 39 inches and it's a similar height range in the backyard. To find the perfect height for your bar stools, subtract around 10 inches from the height of the bottom of the bar counter. This gives your legs room and help the stool fit comfortably under the bar. Any higher than this and your legs won't have enough room.

Oonagh Turner
Oonagh Turner
Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸