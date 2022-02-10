9 stylish toy storage buys for a tidy and creative environment

Keeping toy storage in order, and blending it in with your carefully crafted is a task that can feel momentous at times, but with these stylish boxes, systems and shelves, you'll be one step closer to a coordinated playroom setup. The art of storing toys will be easier than ever, thanks to these units that can host LEGO, toy cars, dolls and more with total ease.

Of course, as with any of the toy storage ideas you might have for your home, you'll want the new home for these toys to feel like a natural addition to your space, rather than something that disrupts the vibe of your room. Once they're in your home, you'll have to way to shuttle toys from room to room too and make clean-up a little easier, meaning you can return your living room to its original glory. Peruse our top picks below and solve your toy storage problem for good.

The best toy storage buys to refresh kids bedrooms and playrooms

1. This wonderful toy storage with a bookshelf is a space to play in itself

Modern House Bookcase, WE Kids $599 at West Elm This is the perfect way to integrate toy storage into a space without upsetting the creativity of your children. This house-shaped unit can hold so many different elements, from books to boxes, and brings the whole look of your room together.

2. A toy storage organizer with bins can keep things in their rightful place

OUEF Toy Storage $540 at 2modern This eco-friendly, sustainably made organizer makes for efficient cleaning up and easy reach to all your children's favorite toys. There are three tiers to fill up, and the open design might even encourage your little ones to help you with the tidying process too.

3. Purchasing toy storage with bins makes use of wall space too

Buoy Wall-Mounted Fabric Storage Bins $159 at Crate and Barrel If you want to maximise floor space for playing rather than storage, these excellent wall-mounted storage bins are prefect for you. The bins themselves have handles so you can take toys from room to room too, and we love the pattern on the bins too.

4. This toy storage bin is also very stylish

Romantic Toy Bin $299 at Pottery Barn Kids A toy storage bin might not sound like the most chic item to add to your home, but this pick proves that all wrong. It has a wonderful open design and dividers to keep things organized and will nestle in nicely to any playroom.

5. A toy storage bench can blend into a toyroom nicely

Thure Kid Toy Storage Bench $237.99 at Wayfair A great playroom storage idea, this versatile piece has a bench, plenty of storage and a coat rack all integrated together. There are lower and side shelves to host all of the toys in your home, and a cushioned bench for bedtime stories too.

6. With a toy storage basket, packing up is simple and efficient

Cotton Twill Storage Basket $17.99 at H&M Match the decor of your child's bedroom or playroom with this lovely toy storage basket. Available with the printed motif of a bunny or a bear, these cute baskets are good for making all elements of the room creative.

7. A toy storage shelf is perfect for books and magazines

Marie Kondo Sakura Pink Kid's Wall-Mounted Bookshelf $21.99 at The Container Store If you don't need a full sized bookshelf just yet, then this wall-mounted piece will nicely spruce up your wall. Ideal for books, magazines and more, this shelf is also available in a number of finishes, so you can find the one to suit your color scheme.

8. This toy storage cubby is stackable, so that you can add more as the toy collection grows

9. This toy storage bookshelf adds an element of fun to the playroom

Babyletto Spruce Tree Bookshelf $199 at 2modern Easy to install and with a lovely playful design, this bookshelf is another piece that can add so much to a room. It can hold a huge number of books too, and is crafted from sustainable wood.

Browse more toy storage...

Finding toy storage that suits the mood and playfulness of your child's bedroom is a task that might take a little time. If you're still on the lookout for the perfect unit for your playroom, these are the retailers we would recommend above any other:

After investing in some toy storage, you might wonder how to organize a kid's room. To make this space enjoyable for you and easy to navigate for them, we've got plenty of advice. But first: why not start with a little decluttering?