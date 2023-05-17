What are the best alternatives to IKEA’s BESTA? 9 buys to replace this side cabinet for a stylish upgrade to your space

We all love this IKEA classic, but if you're looking to take your decor up a notch, here are the best buys to replace the BESTA sideboard

A living room with pink walls and a white side cabinet
(Image credit: IKEA)
Jump to category:
Lilith Hudson
By Lilith Hudson
published
Quick menu

Shop our selections by category:
1. Best natural style
2. Best modern style
3. Best with drawers

We can always rely on IKEA for an iconic piece of furniture that has practicality at its heart. Many a flatpack has earnt itself a household name for its convenient sizing, easy assembly, and functional storage solutions but, unless you're committed to the Scandi-cool style, these IKEA staples do have a tendency to be a little on the plain side...

The BESTA is no exception. The face of this storage solution series is the classic sideboard with three slab doors. Somewhat of an IKEA celebrity, the understated cabinet offers ample space for storage as well as a roomy surface for displaying your decor, making it an ideal buffet table, TV stand, or entryway credenza. Versatile though it may be - and despite the many variations IKEA has to offer - it is a bit basic. Instead, you might want a similar style that's slightly more stylish so you can take your designs to the next level. 

Although customizing IKEA furniture is simple - and we're nothing if not fans of an IKEA hack - some of us just don't want to go out of our way to make our own bespoke furniture. We'd rather buy straight from source. But if you've already got a BESTA at home that fulfills a vital role in your design, what can you replace it with? Fortuntaely, there are lots of sideboards out there that retain the classic form, shape, and clean lines of the BESTA but with that little extra pizzazz to give it some personality. As Lotta Lundaas of Norse Interiors explains: 'customers crave more versatility and personalization than the designs IKEA offers, which many companies, like Norse, have identified as an opportunity.' 

Here, we take a look at nine of the best BESTA alternatives from your favorite homeware brands that will instantly elevate your look. 

Best natural style

A wooden three door side cabinetBest for rustic rooms

 (opens in new tab)
Rustic 3 Door Sideboard

This natural wood-effect sideboard is perfect for a rustic-styled room. Tapered legs elevate the cabinet in more ways than one, and the cane webbing detail on the convenient drawers has a bohemian feel. Just slightly smaller in size than the BESTA, it's a great option for cramped entryways. 

A three door cabinet with rattan doorsBest for a boho feel

 (opens in new tab)
Black Arched Sideboard

For a classic coastal look, try this black cabinet with rattan arches. Made of kiln-dried solid oak and engineered wood with arched panel fronts, it has an art deco feel that's bang on trend. Six compartments are divided within the shelves to keep all your belongings contained despite having smaller dimensions.

Three door wooden sideboard with wave detail on doorsBest for neutral schemes

(opens in new tab)
Acacia Wood Sideboard

Introduce some texture to your space with this artisanal-style acacia buffet. The carved effect and tapered legs help to highlight the varied tones within the wood, aided by the small brass knobs on the doors. We think it makes the perfect addition to a neutrally decorated living room.

Best modern style

A black ribbed three door sideboardBest for modern designs

 (opens in new tab)
Black Ribbed Cabinet

If a more contemporary style is your bag, try this ribbed BESTA-inspired cabinet from Wayfair. The sleek lines and metallic legs give this piece a luxe look, with four slab doors that are barely noticeable. It's slightly larger than your standard BESTA though, so it's best saved for a spacious living room. 

A three door grey sideboard with chevron detailing Best for monochrome palettes

 (opens in new tab)
Chevron Patterned Sideboard

Made with a pine wood frame in a sleek charcoal grey finish, this sideboard features a mid-century modern style with silver-finished metal hardware and chevron detailing on the doors. At  70-inches wide and 30-inch tall, it's nearly identical to the BESTA in dimensions, too. 

A modern sideboard with three whit doorsBest for a luxe look

(opens in new tab)
White Textured Sideboard

High gloss fronts with a matte body give this white sideboard a super intriguing look. The criss-crossed patterned adorns the three doors for a textured look which, combined with the metallic gold stand, makes for a ultra luxe look that will instantly elevate a modern living room. 

Best with drawers

A wooden Mid-Century style 3 door side cabinetBest for a Mid-Century style

 (opens in new tab)
Mid-Century Style Sideboard

Sometimes cabinets alone just aren't enough. If your plan to use your BESTA lookalike as a buffet, drawers are a super convenient addition to look out for. This Mid-Century Style sideboard from West Elm features three drawers in the center panel for a symmetrical look and a vintage feel.

A white side cabinet with gold handles and three drawersBest for precise size

 (opens in new tab)
White Sideboard with Gold Legs

With two doors and three drawers, this elegant sideboard offers sufficient storage space wherever you decide to use it. Gold-effect iron legs and a smooth surface give the unit a sleek feel perfect for modern schemes, and the dimensions match the BESTA, making it a great option for precise replacement. 

A dark wooden sideboard with three drawersBest for a wooden look

(opens in new tab)
Slatted Siding Sideboard

This sophisticated console features two slatted sliding doors for an effortless blend of open and closed storage, as well as four deep drawers to keep all of your things contained. The darker wood tones are right on trend for a timeless feel and make a great backdrop for housing some luscious green houseplants. 

What to look for in alternative BESTA cabinets

Plain and simple is what IKEA does best, but what should you look for in a more elevated version of their BESTA? An upgrade could merely make use of a different material such as wood for a more expensive feel, or the addition of some legs and hardware for a more complete look. 

A more tailored example might involve decorative doors with ribbed, beaded, or chevron detail to add a bit of texture to your home. Really, the possibilities are endless, and a quick scour of the internet will unearth the myriad of options available. 

Before you go looking for your new BESTA-inspired furniture, don't write off the possibility of a BESTA IKEA hack completely. 'The BESTA series is a versatile collection of storage units that can be easily customized,' says Lotta Lundaas (opens in new tab) of Norse Interiors. 'The affordable price point also means customers can experiment with different levels of customization without breaking the bank, whether simply changing the doors or adding legs and knobs.'

If, however, you're set on something that really departs from IKEA's simple look, these ideas are a good place to start, stepping up your style without climbing up in costs. 

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Junior writer

Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸