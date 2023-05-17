What are the best alternatives to IKEA’s BESTA? 9 buys to replace this side cabinet for a stylish upgrade to your space

We can always rely on IKEA for an iconic piece of furniture that has practicality at its heart. Many a flatpack has earnt itself a household name for its convenient sizing, easy assembly, and functional storage solutions but, unless you're committed to the Scandi-cool style, these IKEA staples do have a tendency to be a little on the plain side...

The BESTA is no exception. The face of this storage solution series is the classic sideboard with three slab doors. Somewhat of an IKEA celebrity, the understated cabinet offers ample space for storage as well as a roomy surface for displaying your decor, making it an ideal buffet table, TV stand, or entryway credenza. Versatile though it may be - and despite the many variations IKEA has to offer - it is a bit basic. Instead, you might want a similar style that's slightly more stylish so you can take your designs to the next level.

Although customizing IKEA furniture is simple - and we're nothing if not fans of an IKEA hack - some of us just don't want to go out of our way to make our own bespoke furniture. We'd rather buy straight from source. But if you've already got a BESTA at home that fulfills a vital role in your design, what can you replace it with? Fortuntaely, there are lots of sideboards out there that retain the classic form, shape, and clean lines of the BESTA but with that little extra pizzazz to give it some personality. As Lotta Lundaas of Norse Interiors explains: 'customers crave more versatility and personalization than the designs IKEA offers, which many companies, like Norse, have identified as an opportunity.'

Here, we take a look at nine of the best BESTA alternatives from your favorite homeware brands that will instantly elevate your look.

Best natural style

Best for rustic rooms (opens in new tab) Rustic 3 Door Sideboard Shop at Walmart (opens in new tab) This natural wood-effect sideboard is perfect for a rustic-styled room. Tapered legs elevate the cabinet in more ways than one, and the cane webbing detail on the convenient drawers has a bohemian feel. Just slightly smaller in size than the BESTA, it's a great option for cramped entryways. Best for a boho feel (opens in new tab) Black Arched Sideboard Shop at Wayfair (opens in new tab) For a classic coastal look, try this black cabinet with rattan arches. Made of kiln-dried solid oak and engineered wood with arched panel fronts, it has an art deco feel that's bang on trend. Six compartments are divided within the shelves to keep all your belongings contained despite having smaller dimensions. Best for neutral schemes (opens in new tab) Acacia Wood Sideboard Shop at Target (opens in new tab) Introduce some texture to your space with this artisanal-style acacia buffet. The carved effect and tapered legs help to highlight the varied tones within the wood, aided by the small brass knobs on the doors. We think it makes the perfect addition to a neutrally decorated living room.



Best modern style

Best for modern designs (opens in new tab) Black Ribbed Cabinet Shop at Wayfair (opens in new tab) If a more contemporary style is your bag, try this ribbed BESTA-inspired cabinet from Wayfair. The sleek lines and metallic legs give this piece a luxe look, with four slab doors that are barely noticeable. It's slightly larger than your standard BESTA though, so it's best saved for a spacious living room. Best for monochrome palettes (opens in new tab) Chevron Patterned Sideboard Shop at Overstock (opens in new tab) Made with a pine wood frame in a sleek charcoal grey finish, this sideboard features a mid-century modern style with silver-finished metal hardware and chevron detailing on the doors. At 70-inches wide and 30-inch tall, it's nearly identical to the BESTA in dimensions, too. Best for a luxe look (opens in new tab) White Textured Sideboard Shop at Wayfair (opens in new tab) High gloss fronts with a matte body give this white sideboard a super intriguing look. The criss-crossed patterned adorns the three doors for a textured look which, combined with the metallic gold stand, makes for a ultra luxe look that will instantly elevate a modern living room.

Best with drawers

Best for a Mid-Century style (opens in new tab) Mid-Century Style Sideboard Shop at West Elm (opens in new tab) Sometimes cabinets alone just aren't enough. If your plan to use your BESTA lookalike as a buffet, drawers are a super convenient addition to look out for. This Mid-Century Style sideboard from West Elm features three drawers in the center panel for a symmetrical look and a vintage feel. Best for precise size (opens in new tab) White Sideboard with Gold Legs Shop at Amazon (opens in new tab) With two doors and three drawers, this elegant sideboard offers sufficient storage space wherever you decide to use it. Gold-effect iron legs and a smooth surface give the unit a sleek feel perfect for modern schemes, and the dimensions match the BESTA, making it a great option for precise replacement. Best for a wooden look (opens in new tab) Slatted Siding Sideboard Shop at Target (opens in new tab) This sophisticated console features two slatted sliding doors for an effortless blend of open and closed storage, as well as four deep drawers to keep all of your things contained. The darker wood tones are right on trend for a timeless feel and make a great backdrop for housing some luscious green houseplants.