What are the best alternatives to IKEA’s BESTA? 9 buys to replace this side cabinet for a stylish upgrade to your space
We all love this IKEA classic, but if you're looking to take your decor up a notch, here are the best buys to replace the BESTA sideboard
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Quick menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best natural style
2. Best modern style
3. Best with drawers
We can always rely on IKEA for an iconic piece of furniture that has practicality at its heart. Many a flatpack has earnt itself a household name for its convenient sizing, easy assembly, and functional storage solutions but, unless you're committed to the Scandi-cool style, these IKEA staples do have a tendency to be a little on the plain side...
The BESTA is no exception. The face of this storage solution series is the classic sideboard with three slab doors. Somewhat of an IKEA celebrity, the understated cabinet offers ample space for storage as well as a roomy surface for displaying your decor, making it an ideal buffet table, TV stand, or entryway credenza. Versatile though it may be - and despite the many variations IKEA has to offer - it is a bit basic. Instead, you might want a similar style that's slightly more stylish so you can take your designs to the next level.
Although customizing IKEA furniture is simple - and we're nothing if not fans of an IKEA hack - some of us just don't want to go out of our way to make our own bespoke furniture. We'd rather buy straight from source. But if you've already got a BESTA at home that fulfills a vital role in your design, what can you replace it with? Fortuntaely, there are lots of sideboards out there that retain the classic form, shape, and clean lines of the BESTA but with that little extra pizzazz to give it some personality. As Lotta Lundaas of Norse Interiors explains: 'customers crave more versatility and personalization than the designs IKEA offers, which many companies, like Norse, have identified as an opportunity.'
Here, we take a look at nine of the best BESTA alternatives from your favorite homeware brands that will instantly elevate your look.
Best natural style
Best for rustic rooms
This natural wood-effect sideboard is perfect for a rustic-styled room. Tapered legs elevate the cabinet in more ways than one, and the cane webbing detail on the convenient drawers has a bohemian feel. Just slightly smaller in size than the BESTA, it's a great option for cramped entryways.
Best for a boho feel
For a classic coastal look, try this black cabinet with rattan arches. Made of kiln-dried solid oak and engineered wood with arched panel fronts, it has an art deco feel that's bang on trend. Six compartments are divided within the shelves to keep all your belongings contained despite having smaller dimensions.
Best for neutral schemes
Introduce some texture to your space with this artisanal-style acacia buffet. The carved effect and tapered legs help to highlight the varied tones within the wood, aided by the small brass knobs on the doors. We think it makes the perfect addition to a neutrally decorated living room.
Best modern style
Best for modern designs
If a more contemporary style is your bag, try this ribbed BESTA-inspired cabinet from Wayfair. The sleek lines and metallic legs give this piece a luxe look, with four slab doors that are barely noticeable. It's slightly larger than your standard BESTA though, so it's best saved for a spacious living room.
Best for monochrome palettes
Made with a pine wood frame in a sleek charcoal grey finish, this sideboard features a mid-century modern style with silver-finished metal hardware and chevron detailing on the doors. At 70-inches wide and 30-inch tall, it's nearly identical to the BESTA in dimensions, too.
Best for a luxe look
High gloss fronts with a matte body give this white sideboard a super intriguing look. The criss-crossed patterned adorns the three doors for a textured look which, combined with the metallic gold stand, makes for a ultra luxe look that will instantly elevate a modern living room.
Best with drawers
Best for a Mid-Century style
Sometimes cabinets alone just aren't enough. If your plan to use your BESTA lookalike as a buffet, drawers are a super convenient addition to look out for. This Mid-Century Style sideboard from West Elm features three drawers in the center panel for a symmetrical look and a vintage feel.
Best for precise size
With two doors and three drawers, this elegant sideboard offers sufficient storage space wherever you decide to use it. Gold-effect iron legs and a smooth surface give the unit a sleek feel perfect for modern schemes, and the dimensions match the BESTA, making it a great option for precise replacement.
Best for a wooden look
This sophisticated console features two slatted sliding doors for an effortless blend of open and closed storage, as well as four deep drawers to keep all of your things contained. The darker wood tones are right on trend for a timeless feel and make a great backdrop for housing some luscious green houseplants.
What to look for in alternative BESTA cabinets
Plain and simple is what IKEA does best, but what should you look for in a more elevated version of their BESTA? An upgrade could merely make use of a different material such as wood for a more expensive feel, or the addition of some legs and hardware for a more complete look.
A more tailored example might involve decorative doors with ribbed, beaded, or chevron detail to add a bit of texture to your home. Really, the possibilities are endless, and a quick scour of the internet will unearth the myriad of options available.
Before you go looking for your new BESTA-inspired furniture, don't write off the possibility of a BESTA IKEA hack completely. 'The BESTA series is a versatile collection of storage units that can be easily customized,' says Lotta Lundaas (opens in new tab) of Norse Interiors. 'The affordable price point also means customers can experiment with different levels of customization without breaking the bank, whether simply changing the doors or adding legs and knobs.'
If, however, you're set on something that really departs from IKEA's simple look, these ideas are a good place to start, stepping up your style without climbing up in costs.
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
-
-
How to make a living room look more expensive with paint – easy ideas that look a million dollars, but don't cost it
Paint is a relatively inexpensive way to give your living room character that feels luxury and high-end. Here are 5 ways to make that happen
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
How to create an indoor zen garden - designer advice that will instantly make your home so much more peaceful
Dreamy Japanese-inspired indoor zen gardens are perfect for creating an escape from everyday life – here's how to bring one into your home
By Hebe Hatton • Published
-
There's a new trend for this style of outdoor chair that everyone wants in their backyard this summer
Once an ‘old-fashioned’ farmhouse favorite – this outdoor furniture has been reimagined for 2023. Here's where to find the best ones
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Best patio furniture – our shopping editor's edit of the very best patio sets and accessories to buy now
Looking to kit out your patio for a summer spent al fresco? This is where you need to shop now to find the best patio furniture
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
The 12 best kitchen handles to accessorize your space, including super chic pulls that cost less than $3 each
Looking for kitchen handles to accessorize your home? These are 9 of my favorites picks to buy right now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Best outdoor mirrors – stylish designs that can make your backyard look bigger and your landscaping more dynamic
The best outdoor mirrors work the same magic on your backyard as they do indoors – making a small space look bigger and creating emphasis on your favorite design features
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
Best outdoor privacy screens – the most stylish designs for a cozier, more secluded backyard
By including a privacy screen in your landscaping design, you can create hidden spots that feel cozy and contained. Here's our pick to do it in style
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
Where can I buy limewash paint? The 6 best places to find this on-trend wall finish online
Limewash paint is one of the biggest decorating trends right now, but it's not always easy to find. So where are the best places to buy it?
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
The 9 pink velvet couches that prove this sofa color has gone from trendy to timeless
A pink velvet couch is an irresistible furniture addition that can make your living room more sumptuous. Here are 9 of my favorites on the market now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
IKEA's brand new collection is full of color and joy – and it's exactly what you need for outdoor entertaining this summer
This vibrant collection promises a stylish summer soiree, but be quick - it's only available for a limited time
By Lilith Hudson • Published