I'm a style expert, and I'm convinced the floating nightstand is essential for small bedrooms. Here are the 9 best

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The nightstand is one of the more important pieces of furniture in the bedroom. A necessary bit of bedroom storage, the nightstand also offers up a surface to be decorative, where you can curate a bedside vignette to help foster a moment of calm.

More and more, I'm seeing the wall mounted look coming into the home. It works brilliantly for the bedroom nightstand, helping you achieve a clutter-free aesthetic in the bedroom and bring a calming minimalist feeling to our bedroom furniture.

In fact, I'm convinced that the best nightstands are floating. Here are the 9 buys I've found from my favorite brands, from the more decorative looks to the more minimalist designs.

12 floating nightstands to buy now

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

How high should a floating nightstand be? There is no rule of thumb as to where your nightstand should be fixed, and it depends on your bedroom set up, but generally, the best nightstand set-up is the height at the same level as your bed, or a little bit higher. If you're doing a whole bedroom refurb at once, make sure you've chosen the bed and mattress (and know what height they come up to) before you hang the floating nightstand. Think about how you use the space - reaching for something during the night is a lot easier when you are at the same level, and it's less easy if the nightstand is below your bed.