I'm a style expert, and I'm convinced the floating nightstand is essential for small bedrooms. Here are the 9 best
Floating nightstands are all the rage, saving you valuable space and bringing a minimalist aesthetic. Here are 9 our shopping editor loves
The nightstand is one of the more important pieces of furniture in the bedroom. A necessary bit of bedroom storage, the nightstand also offers up a surface to be decorative, where you can curate a bedside vignette to help foster a moment of calm.
More and more, I'm seeing the wall mounted look coming into the home. It works brilliantly for the bedroom nightstand, helping you achieve a clutter-free aesthetic in the bedroom and bring a calming minimalist feeling to our bedroom furniture.
In fact, I'm convinced that the best nightstands are floating. Here are the 9 buys I've found from my favorite brands, from the more decorative looks to the more minimalist designs.
Material: Mahogany
Price: $695
This mid-century nightstand is a new design by Jonathan Adler. I love the rippling effect of the wood and lack of harsh edges, and the small drawer accessorized with gleaming brass hardware.
Material: Sustainably harvested solid oak
Price: $595
This simple design from Design Within Reach is a great option for anyone looking to bring the Scandi look into your bedroom. Crafted from sustainably harvested solid oak, it has one handy and spacious drawer for your nighttime essentials.
Material: Black manufactured wood finish
Price: $81.35
Simple and sleek, this black floating nightstand makes a bold statement mounted on the wall next to your bed. Divided into drawer space, a shelf and with a surface for a mini table lamp or alarm clock, it's multi-functional (and a bargain buy!)
Material: Engineered wood
Price: $69.99
Available in a multitude of colorways, I like this simple look with rattan drawer. Reach in the open cubby and you'll find a cord hole for managing those cables, meaning you won't have to worry about bedside chargers and that untidy tangle of wires.
Material: Eucalyptus wood
Price: $296.65
For a more traditional look, this piece has two drawers for ample storage, and the flat surface gives you a space to display your favorite trinkets. The golden tone of the eucalyptus wood will bring warmth to your bedroom.
Material: Solid and veneered wood
Price: $199
The Lenia nightstand is made of wooden oak and has an elegant feel to it with its dark coloring giving it a distinct mid century feel. It's a little on the smaller side so don't weigh it down with too much sitting on the surface.
Material: Wood veneer
Price: $75.99
With a handy drawer and shelf, you can use the open shelving surface for more decorative pieces, while hiding the more unsightly bedroom necessities away in the drawer. This is made with a wood veneer but looks like the real thing.
Material: Solid oak
Price: $745
A simple, solid oak piece that will bring a minimalist design to your bedroom. The Madra bedside table celebrates the pattern of the grain, with clear and distinct variations found in the wood that brings nature to your bedroom.
How high should a floating nightstand be?
There is no rule of thumb as to where your nightstand should be fixed, and it depends on your bedroom set up, but generally, the best nightstand set-up is the height at the same level as your bed, or a little bit higher. If you're doing a whole bedroom refurb at once, make sure you've chosen the bed and mattress (and know what height they come up to) before you hang the floating nightstand.
Think about how you use the space - reaching for something during the night is a lot easier when you are at the same level, and it's less easy if the nightstand is below your bed.
Why are floating nightstands good for small bedrooms?
'Going for the floating look is the perfect solution to your small bedroom woes,' says Pip Rich, global editor at Livingetc.
'More than just a shelf, but less bulky than your traditional bedside table, these compact nightstands are designed to be easily mounted on your wall, freeing up precious floor space, while still offering a convenient place to store your bedtime bits and pieces. The floating look will also help you achieve a calming minimalist bedroom aesthetic - just make sure you've organized those bedside wires so you don't have an unsightly tangle of phone, lamp and laptop chargers on show!'
