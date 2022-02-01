The best exercise equipment for home use to boost your fitness journey

With this exercise equipment, working out at home has never been easier. If you're looking for a more convenient spot than the gym, or you just like to exercise on your own terms, this equipment living in your home is bound to motivate you and get you being active more often.

Fitness equipment at home is as versatile, if not more, than many pieces you can find in the gym too. From adjustable dumbbells that can assist you as you climb from lower to higher weights, to treadmills that can allow you to run, walk or jog as you please, this equipment is a sure-fire way to get you feeling healthier.

Regardless of how you like to work out, there's bound to be fitness equipment to suit you. That includes exercise mats for tuning into your favorite interactive exercise class or a barbell for squats. Working out is as unique as you are, so make sure you're matching your energy with high-quality equipment. For ways to use your equipment to accentuate your space, check out our home gym ideas for more.

The best exercise equipment for home use

1. The best piece of exercise equipment for home use

Bowflex Max M8 Trainer Reasons to buy + Offers a full-body workout + Solid piece of kit + Easy to use + 7 pre-set programs + Comfortable to use + 20 resistance levels + On wheels + 4 user programs Reasons to avoid - Very tall - The smartphone holder isn't the best - Expensive price - The fan can be loud at a high resistance - No warm up or cool down programs

We've tried, tested, and loved the Bowflex Max M8 Trainer. This solid 3-in-1 machine can work every single muscle in your body — at the same time. It's brilliant for anyone who only has a small amount of time to work out in their day and rest assured it will get you sweating fast. With 4 user programs, it can be even used by the whole family. It also offers 20 resistance levels and 7 pre-set programs to speed up your workout. This machine is a combination of an elliptical machine, a treadmill, and a stepper. It even has a warm-up and cool-down mode, to get you ready for a sweaty session. We feel it's important to note that this machine is best for anyone who is looking to push themselves since it really does offer a tough workout. Use the machine's sizeable dual-mode LCD/LED display to track calories burned, RPM, distance, and more stats. Though it is impressively compact considering its features, this machine is tall. So with this in mind, if you are over 6ft, you might need to check the height of your home gym ceiling. It's on wheels for easy moving, but we definitely wouldn't suggest carting it from room to room before and after each use. The machine has a handy holder for your phone, keys, or a water bottle to sit. It also has a magnetic smartphone or tablet holder, just be aware that using this covers the display so you won't be able to see your workout progress. What about noise? From a machine this size, and this powerful, you'd expect it to be turbulent. Nope! It's super quiet and sturdy unless the resistance is really high, and then the fan will chirp up. If you can only squeeze one piece of home gym equipment in your gym, then let this be it.

2. The best spin bike money can buy

Echelon Connect Sport Reasons to buy + Lots of programs + Comfortable to use since it's adjustable + Great for family use + Floor-leveling feet for sturdiness + Quiet when in use Reasons to avoid - Can't read pulse - Heavy - No console as you connect it with a phone or tablet - Subscription needed to take full advantage - The water bottle holder is small

The magnetic Echelon Connect Sport Bike gets a 5-star rating from us since it boasts a whopping 32 levels of resistance and a 15lb flywheel for a tailored workout, whether you are a beginner or you consider yourself a pro spinner. It can personalize your workout since it's completely adjustable — seat and handlebars — plus its resistance knob sits just between your knees for easy adjusting. The bike syncs to your phone via Bluetooth so that you can check your stats from cadence to calories burned and more, whilst cycling. So long as you have an Echelon subscription, you can take advantage of pre-recorded and live workout classes. When in operation, it's super quiet and not to mention good-looking in your home gym. Just be sure to note: it's a large piece of kit, and whilst it is on wheels you won't want to move it from one room to another after each use. It has a max user weight of 300lb, and it's safe for us to say that this is the best exercise bike around.

3. The best kettlebell to buy thanks to its adjustable features

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Reasons to buy + Gives you 6 different weights in one + Won't clutter your home + Can help you on your fitness journey Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

If there's one piece of fitness equipment you need to accompany you through every stage of your fitness journey, it's this adjustable weight from Bowflex. It's a real investment into your growing strength, as every time you master an exercise, like a squat, you're safe in the knowledge that you can amp it up next time you workout without having to buy new equipment.

There are six weights in one with this kettlebell: 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 lbs, all controlled by a dial. That means that you don't have to give up your bedroom or lounge to an extensive set of weights. Instead, everything is neat within this one magical kettlebell, which is so versatile when it comes to working out, and can help with arm, arb and leg workouts. Pick one of these weights up and there's no doubt that you'll be progressing and upping the weights on this every few weeks!

2. The best yoga mat for home

Sweaty Betty Super Grip Yoga Mat The exercise equipment you need if you practice yoga or meditation Reasons to buy + Cult favorite for yoga practice + Perfect for home or the studio + Unbeatable material + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for anyone with a latex allergy

If you practice yoga regularly, then you won't need us to tell you just how important it is to have a yoga mat that you can rely on to not let you lose your grip. This premium yoga mat from Sweaty Betty will allow you to master more complex moves as you progress through your yoga practice, as it has an unrivalled grip thanks to its soft latex exterior. Available in a number of colors and free from harmful substances, this is a mat built to last, and will remain with you, whether you're at home or in the studio for a long time to come.

4. The best elliptical machine to work your entire body

Nautilus Elliptical Series Bring the gym home with this excellent elliptical machine Reasons to buy + A wide incline range + Bluetooth connectivity with apps + 29 different programs Reasons to avoid - Will take up quite a lot of space in your home

This elliptical machine earns its spot as our favorite thanks to the fact it's a combination of another fitness machine too, the stair stepper. Combined together, this machine can unlock so many different ways to work up a sweat, and that's without even getting started on the 29 preset programs available. It has a wide range of incline levels, so you can really ramp things up once you feel ready for it too. There's an interactive element with Bluetooth connectivity too, that allows you to map your workouts and imagine yourself in different routes using an app.

5. This is the best treadmill for home use — under a desk

LifeSpan TR1200-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill Reasons to buy + Records calories and distance + Small and compact + Perfect for everyday use Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for running

Working from home has become reality for so many of us over the past few years, but sometimes it can be difficult to squeeze in a workout before or after you sit down at your desk. With this under desk treadmill, you'll be relishing time at your desk as an opportunity to get your heartrate high, and your steps walked for the day skyrocketing. This is a great pick as it really has everything you need, including a display that tracks your calories and your distance walked and a capped speed to prevent any accidents.

6. These are the best resistance bands that require minimal space

Renoj Resistance Bands With these bands you can amp up your workout any time you need to Reasons to buy + Three bands for differing resistance + They don't roll or slip + Applicable to a range of workouts Reasons to avoid - None we can think of!

Resistance bands are an excellent way to make your workouts more difficult when you need to, especially when it comes to leg day. These bands are great because they don't slip or move as you use them, and they come with three different resistances so you can really test yourself. You can use these at home easily, or pop them in your bag and take them to your gym class. They're versatile, and perfect for adding to your next squat session for a challenge.

7. The best dumbbells for a home workout

CAP Barbell Set of 2 Hex Rubber Dumbbell with Metal Handles Reasons to buy + Available in a set of two or set of four + Versatility in sizes (starts at 3lbs and up to 115lbs!) + Flat hexagonal surfaces will prevent rolling Reasons to avoid - Nothing!

Whether you're an advanced lifter or someone looking for endless versatility, we highly recommend these CAP Barbells for you. They're the best dumbbells available on the market right now, especially since they are available in sets of twos or four. They also come in a range of weights, from 3lbs to 115lbs. Offering a high-quality design, the solid cast-iron, chrome-plated handle, and rubber-coated weights will not damage floors or detach over time, making them a worthwhile investment. The flat hexagon surface prevents rolling and knurled handles to prevent slipping. Whether you're looking to perfect your curls, lifts, or squats, this set of two dumbbells will be endlessly versatile. You can start slow and with a few reps here and there, and work your way up, and your strength improves. We love how these weights do it all and do it all safely!

