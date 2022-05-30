Best bedside lamps: 10 buys to brighten up your nightstand

With one of the best bedside lamps, you can enhance your night-time routine whether you’re winding down in front of the TV, relaxing with your partner or getting into a good book. A bedside lamp performs the job of brightening up your bedroom with soft, diffused light, bright enough to read but dim enough to wind down well. Besides the obvious illumination, the best bedside lamps can elevate your room, making either a decor statement or subtle addition to your nightstand. There are contemporary and modern styles to add color and texture, classic ceramic lamps that pair perfectly with traditional interiors, and accent lamps for added fun. Choose a smart option that you can touch to turn on, or a USB port lamp if you’re looking for an advanced way to light up your home. Whatever your lighting needs or design scheme, our edited choice of the best bedside lamps will be sure to help frame your bed in style.

Take a read of our stylish bedroom lighting ideas guide to create the ultimate sleep sanctuary. Otherwise, here's what to invest in when it comes to dressing up your nightstand.

The best bedside lamps

(Image credit: Lumens)

1. Bellhop LED Table Lamp Our favorite bedside lamp Specifications Size: H8.27" x D4.92" Materials: Polycarbonate Bulb temperature : 2700 (Warm) Dimmable : Yes Bulb included : Yes Reasons to buy + Designed by E. Barber and J. Osgerby + Re-chargeable with USB + Available in 7 colors Reasons to avoid - An investment Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

From the company established to produce high-quality lighting FLOS, this Bellhop LED table lamp takes the limelight as our favorite bedside lamp. With a sleek matte black exterior, in an on-trend mushroom bell shape, the powerful simplicity of this lamp will instantly inject style into any bedroom. Black not your color? It also comes in 6 other options. Impressive in looks but also technical features, this lamp is battery-powered, offering up to 24-hour functionality via USB-C cable charging. Modern and practical, the built-in LED light streams a dimmable warm pool of light out of the shade without glare, making it the best light for your nightstand. Though, the very best does come at a price.

(Image credit: Amara )

2. FATBOY TRANSLOETJE TABLE LAMP Best touch sensitive bedside lamp Specifications Size: W10" x H6.5" Materials: Glass Bulb temperature : 2700K (warm white light) Dimmable : Yes Bulb included : Yes Reasons to buy + Re-chargeable with USB + Available in 5 colors + Turns on with touch Reasons to avoid - Exposed glass design may not be to everyone's taste - More expensive Today's Best Deals View at 2Modern (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

This transparent glass table lamp by Fatboy is our top choice if you’re looking for the best touch-sensitive bedside lamp. Don’t let its transparent, pared-back look deceive you for its technical abilities. Containing an energy efficient LED light bulb that comes on and brightens with a tap of the finger, this bedside lamp is easy to use for when you're ready to turn the lights out. Like our best overall bedside lamp, it’s also wireless, with up to 12 hours of consistent light before needing to be charged with a USB cable. It’s available in a variety of colors that remains transparent for an outdated lamp design. The transparent glass is sure to add aesthetic appeal to any bedroom, but we understand this may not be to everyone’s taste.

(Image credit: Lumens)

3. Pixo Plus Task Lamp Best bedside lamp for reading Specifications Size: H 16.5" x D 6" Materials: Formed aluminum arm, polycarbonate shade and base cover with steel base insert Bulb temperature: 3000 (Soft White) Dimmable: Yes Bulb included : Yes Reasons to buy + 360 rotation to direct light + LED built-in + Available in 8 colors Reasons to avoid - More expensive - Not suitable for mood lighting Today's Best Deals View at 2Modern (opens in new tab) View at 2Modern (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

With 360 degree arm and shade rotation and 180 degree arm tilt, the Pixo Plus Task Lamp is designed for movement. You can just about move it in any direction necessary to light up the pages of your book or magazine. In a soft white light temperature that mixes warm hues with a bright light source for the clearest illumination, this task lamp is the best bedside light for reading. It is on the pricier side, but that’s no surprise given its utility fit with a wireless charging base that’s great for overnight phone charging. Available in a wide range of fun colors too, this modern lamp is versatile for use around the house, from desk to side table.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. ‎Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Port Best bedside lamp with USB port Specifications Size: W5.51" x D5.51" x H15.35" Materials: Fabric Bulb temperature : Warm Yellow Dimmable: Yes Bulb included : Yes Reasons to buy + Affordable + Dual USB port for phone charging + Available in 10 colors Reasons to avoid - Not the best for late night reading Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

This simple but practical bedside lamp is the best with a dual USB for overnight charging. Even better: you can charge your mobile phone, kindle, diffuser, or other electronics regardless of whether the lamp is on or off. Dimmable with touch control and a linen shade that softens the light, it’s a great option to inject warmth to your nightstand decor. In a warm yellow hue, this lamp might not offer a light bright enough for bedtime reading, though rest assured its dim light will help you wind down. It comes in a vast choice of 10 colors and with more than many great reviews, there’s no doubt this affordable lamp is an easy add-on to your bedroom.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5.Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable LED Smart Light Table Lamp Best smart bedside lamp Specifications Size: H‎15" x W15" x D7.9 " Materials: Plastic Bulb temperature : White Dimmable: Yes Blub included : Yes Reasons to buy + Portable + Great value for money + Voice control + Colour changing Reasons to avoid - Have to have Philips Hue Hub, Amazon Alexa or Google Assist - Batteries required Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Low Stock View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Considering the price and limitless possibilities of this Philips Hue table lamp, it’s the by-far best smart lamp for your nightstand. Simply connect to the Hue Hub (if you have it), otherwise, it can be controlled through Alexa or Google Assist for easy use via the app. Voice-controlled, you can ask this lamp to turn off, on, dim, or even change color with over 16 million colors and shades of white light to choose from. It’s wireless and portable, meaning it doesn't have to stay dedicated to your nightstand, and with up to 3 hours of battery without charge, you can even use it to enjoy a carefully lit dinner al fresco. You will have to buy its batteries separately and if you’re wanting to expand your smart lighting system, trust us it won’t be long before you are tempted. This smart bedside lamp is compatible with Hue dimmer switch, Hue tap, or Hue motion sensor.

(Image credit: Hay.com)

6. MATIN TABLE LAMP Best modern bedside lamp Specifications Size: H20.47" W13.78" D13.78" Materials: Steel wire frame, pleated cotton shade Bulb temperature : LED warm light Dimmable : Yes Bulb included : Yes Reasons to buy + Designed by Inge Sempé + Modern take on a classic design + Good value for money + Available in 6 colors Reasons to avoid - Modern design may not be to everyone's taste Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Beautifully designed by Igne Sempe, this eye-catching bedside lamp is hard to ignore. Its intriguing appearance is a contemporary take on a classic style, combining delicate elements with physical practicality. Made from a steel wire bent frame paired gently with a pleated cotton shade, it's available in 6 fun colors. This lamp, once placed atop your contemporary nightstand, will add a pop of vibrancy to a bedroom. Note its striking look will stand out, so this might not be for everyone. But it does offer an emitting long-lasting LED diffused warm light, with a dimmer switch to adjust its brightness. The Matin Table Lamp by Hay is not just a visual pleasure but a practical asset too.

(Image credit: UO)

7. Ansel Table Lamp Best small bedside lamp for petite nightstands Specifications Size: D7.78” x H9.82” Material: Glass Bulb temperature : N/A Dimmable: No Bulb included : No - requires Type A 60W bulb Reasons to buy + Designer dupe + Available in 6 colors + Also available in smaller version Reasons to avoid - Bulb not included makes it slightly more expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

If cute and chic is the look you’re going for then this glass lamp by Urban Outfitters is best for small nightstands. A great designer dupe for the beautiful Murano Mushroom Lamp many are swooning over, this small bedside lamp features an open angular top and bulb-shaped base covered in patterned glass that won’t take up too much space on your nightstand. It’s available in 6 pastel color shades, and in various on-trend patterns, that’ll add a subtly decorative edge to your bedroom. Though, it is less technical than other lamps on this list. It plugs in to turn on and requires a compact fluorescent bulb, without a dimmable option. Having to buy the bulb separately, while an easy enough task, does make this lamp a little more expensive. There is also an even smaller option, at a slightly cheaper price. So if small and simple work’s for you, then this may be just perfect.

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Stone & Beam Round Ceramic Table Lamp Best traditional bedside lamp Specifications Size: H20" x W11" x D11" Materials: Ceramic, Metal, Fabric Bulb temperature : Warm White Dimmable: No Bulb included : Yes Reasons to buy + Traditional style + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for small nightstands - Only available in one colour Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Classic and timeless are two ways to describe this traditional bedside lamp from Stone & Beam. Its curved bell-bottomed base in smooth ceramic and nickel takes elegance to the next level. With a linen shade that adds a touch of modernity, this lamp will seemingly blend with your existing interior style, even if it does stray from conventional notions of elegant wallpaper, beautiful drapes, and textured rugs of traditional interior design. However, you can’t put this lamp on any sized nightstand. It's big in size and almost double in height in comparison to the other bedside lamps on this list. So, you’ll need to have a big enough surface area if you want these lamps to sit comfortably on your nightstand. Considering this, this Amazon bestseller is a reasonable price. The downside? If blue won't go with your bedroom aesthetic, there are no other color options to choose from.

(Image credit: LightsandLamps)

9. Ardini - light rattan and brown marble table lamp Best accent bedside lamp Specifications Size: H23.6" x W17.7" x D17.7" Materials: Marble base, rattan shade Bulb temperature : N/A Dimmable : No Bulb included : No,1 x E14 required Reasons to buy + Unique + Option to add on required bulb Reasons to avoid - A bit pricey - Only available in one design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

This brown marble and rattan shade lamp will be the best accent lamp for any nightstand, suiting most schemes with its understated but unique design. Mixing a handmade design that’s sure to stand out amongst the crowd of sleek modern styles, with a sense of luxury and sophistication with aged brass finishes, the Ardini Table Lamp gives statement glamor. Its attention to detail in the looks department easily distracts from its lack of a dimmable switch. Lights&Lamps also give you the offer to add on the recommended bulb or to buy the lamp without, in case you’re wanting a different type or have a standard bulb to hand. It's part of their Livingetc collaboration, so there's no surprise we love it. And with a price tag to match its luxury feel, this accent lamp is a style-worthy buy.

(Image credit: Target )

10. Threshold Polyresin Wood Accent Lamp Best versatile bedside lamp Specifications Size: H12.5"x W6.25" Materials: Polyresin base, Cotton shade Bulb temperature : N/A Dimmable : No Bulb included : No Reasons to buy + Simple and versatile in style + Super affordable + Just the right size for any nightstand + Available in 5 colors Reasons to avoid - Bulb not included Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Illuminate your nightstand, whether you’re a lover of color, pattern or you prefer to go plain, with this versatile bedside lamp. Featuring a white barrel shade made of cotton and a polyresin base with a wood-like finish, it comes in 5 neutral color options. This Threshold lamp can be made to suit your needs. Fitted with a standard bulb base, the fact the bulb isn't included means you can fit any standard bulb with a temperature of your choice. Its medium size also makes it ideal for placement on any surface area and bedside table. At a super affordable price, you can easily add extra light to your bedroom after the sun goes down.

How to choose a bedside lamp for your nightstand

Whilst what a bedside lamp looks like might be what you're initially drawn to, other factors such as size, shape, bulb type, and temperature, whilst not forgetting whether it's within budget, are factors to consider before its color and style. We've spoken to industry experts and gathered our buying knowledge to help you decide on the next bedside lamp for your bedroom.

Consider bulb type

Some lamps will come with their corresponding bulb included. But if not they will have instructions on which is the best bulb to buy. Those needing standard bulbs will typically be cheaper and easier to replace over a lamp’s lifetime. Yet lamps compatible with energy-saving bulbs are better for the planet, and your wallet. Of course, there are halogens and LEDs too to consider. Also, look out for what type of base fitting you need - strew-fit or push in? And if you have a smart lamp, you have to buy the corresponding smart bulb. It may sound as though there is a lot to choose from, but rest assured your lamp will tell you what you need, by way of a code.

What you can decide on, is the tone of light. For ambient lighting that brings an atmosphere ready to relax in, soft, warm-toned light is best for being beside your bed. But if you do read, write or work in bed, a brighter, white-toned light will help you focus a little better. Opting for a dimmable light is the perfect middle-ground; turned up bright while concentrating and dimmed down when you’re just about ready for lights out.

Style and shape

The style of bedside lamp you choose will typically be dictated by your home style, whether that be classic, modern, eclectic, or anything in between. Generally speaking, table lamps with rounded bases and soft shades are best suited to traditional bedrooms with soft furnishings and pastel or neutral color tones. On the other hand, sleek, angular designs that take on a more structured form fit modern, minimalistic rooms, and colored, patterned glass with curved edges will enhance a contemporary look. Still, the style is as suits. See what speaks to you, what colors work with the room, and which light will sit comfortably beside your bed.

How to pick the right size bedside lamp

Size matters. Especially when it comes to lighting. While some may have huge nightstands with plenty of surface space, a smaller lamp is often more practical. Niki Wright, co-founder of Lights&Lamps suggests ‘single pendants work well for bedside tables without taking up valuable surface space, however if a table lamp is your only option a shaded lamp with a soft diffusion or dimmable lamp is preferred to ease the eyes before sleep'.

(Image credit: trithouse.com)

Do nightstand lamps need to match?

It isn't necessary for both bedside lamps to match. You may only need to light one side if you don’t share your bed, or based on the position of it, you may not have an option for a lamp on either side. Nonetheless, if you do have space for two bedside lamps on top of two tables, then having them the same will bring balance and symmetry to your room. More importantly, ensure you find two lamps that emit the same, if not similar amounts of light. Though most bedside lamps come with either option of buying singularly or in pairs.

How we chose these bedside lamps

We’ve rounded up reviews from retailers to find the best bedside lamps loved by many. With so many choices and types to choose from, we’ve made sure to consider all of the above, including size, style, and practicality. They've been compared based on value for money and whether they include a bulb, which impacts overall cost. Be it a smart bedside lamp, the best bedside lamp for reading, or a touch-sensitive lamp, there’s an option for you and your nightstand, so you can wind down well.