'They Make Your Dining Room So Elevated!' — The 12 Best Anthropologie Dining Tables Are So Good Right Now

The dining table is a special place, serving as the gathering place for friends and family to enjoy meals and, nowadays, often doubling as a work-from-home desk space. Which is why we place so much importance on finding the right one - they're the true multi-functional heart of the home.

And that's why I've created this Anthropologie editor's choice of the brands dining tables, because it's where I turn to for statement pieces that work for real life. Since dining tables also play a crucial role in setting the tone for our meals and conversations with guests, interior designer Nichole Abbott points out that the target audience for your dining table is not just the people who live in your home, "but the people you invite.”

Why Anthropologie? Boasting a stunning range of designer-looking options, Anthropologie is a one-stop-shop for dining tables that look expensive, sans the price tag. Whether you're looking for a dining table to entertain, eat outdoors, or enjoy some solo takeout on a Tuesday night, your new dining table is just a scroll away.

Best Round Dining Tables from Anthropologie

Quillen Marquetry Bistro Table View at Anthropologie Price: $798 With its refined marquetry top and herringbone-inspired base, this bistro table is timelessly elegant. The sculpted lines on its base offer a modern touch, while gilded accents create a sense of luxury. Evoking the ambiance of yacht interiors and heirloom homes, its petite size makes a big impact, perfect for smaller spaces. Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Pedestal Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $999.95 Was: $1,998 This stately rounded dining table, crafted in oak, lends a rustic charm. The cut-out detail and conjoining wooden beam exude a mid-century and artistic flair. Now available at half price, it's the perfect time to make this warm and inviting piece yours. Annaway Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $1,298 Reminiscent of a quaint French bistro, this table features an elegantly sculpted base and a glossy marble top, adding a light and bright disposition. Ideal for a breakfast nook or sunlit dining spaces, pair it with a colorful Anthropologie dining chair to create a compelling contrast.

Best Oval Dining Tables from Anthropologie

Scout Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $1,398 Comfortably seating up to eight people, this handcrafted table is perfect for larger families or those who love to entertain. Each piece is unique, showcasing quality craftsmanship with impressive irregularly shaped fluted legs. Swirled Drum Reclaimed Oval Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $2,998 The blond wood veneer on this oval dining table exudes beauty, following organic lines for an elegantly uncontrived presence. Its wide base complements substantial dining chairs, making it a stylish addition to any space. Sonali Double Pedestal Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $3,298 The Sonali collection from Anthropologie stands out for its stunning stacked sculptural designs, with this dining table being the most impressive. Featuring double pedestals, it stands as a bonafide piece of art, demanding attention and anchoring the room.

Best Rectangular Dining Tables from Anthropologie

Margate Reclaimed Wood Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $2,498 Constructed from ultra-thick reclaimed pine, this dining table is a true slice of nature. Embracing natural distress marks, its sleek look fits well in various interiors, especially enhancing the charm of hardwood floors. Winton Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $1,398 For a more colorful option, consider this statement piece in pastel mint. Cheerful and eye-catching, pair it with blush and other muted pastels for a light and elegant dining room idea. Cayden Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $2,998 The resin base of this table is truly impressive, featuring intricate concentric oval carvings and an elongated cutout. Paired with a classic marble top, it effortlessly blends contemporary and classic styles, offering the best of both worlds.

Best Outdoor Dining Tables from Anthropologie

Jardin Teak Round Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $1,798 Transport yourself to the French countryside every day with this idyllic outdoor coffee table. Its warm and inviting presence is perfect for sun-drenched chats with friends over iced tea. Palladio Reclaimed Teak Dining Table, 10’ View at Anthropologie Price: $2,898 Ideal for outdoor entertaining, this 10-foot-long table comfortably seats 12. Made of recycled teak wood with darling artisanal legs, it exudes a vintage charm that is perfect for gatherings. Re-Trouvè Outdoor Dining Table View at Anthropologie Price: $2,278 As someone who shops for a living, this outdoor dining table is among the most unique I've come across — which says something! Its intricate wiry design appears almost as though it defies gravity, making it a truly special addition to your yard or porch.

How Should I Style My Dining Table?

It's a loaded question — there's dining table decor, dining chairs; the possibilities of styling a dining table are endless. Though, after consulting a few experts, it seems that the most important dining table tip is none other than a rug.

According to Abbott, "Adding an area rug under the table will emphasize the tone of the room you're trying to create and define the dining room space." Similarly, Galbraith says that "Placing a table on a rug can help in an open plan space to define the dining area." Use the rug as an opportunity to introduce new colors and textures into your dining room, “for an extra touch of character," adds Galbraith.

