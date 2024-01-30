'They Make Your Dining Room So Elevated!' — The 12 Best Anthropologie Dining Tables Are So Good Right Now
The dining table is the heart of the home. Whether your dining area is big or small, make it as special as possible with the chicest offerings from Anthropologie
The dining table is a special place, serving as the gathering place for friends and family to enjoy meals and, nowadays, often doubling as a work-from-home desk space. Which is why we place so much importance on finding the right one - they're the true multi-functional heart of the home.
And that's why I've created this Anthropologie editor's choice of the brands dining tables, because it's where I turn to for statement pieces that work for real life. Since dining tables also play a crucial role in setting the tone for our meals and conversations with guests, interior designer Nichole Abbott points out that the target audience for your dining table is not just the people who live in your home, "but the people you invite.”
Why Anthropologie? Boasting a stunning range of designer-looking options, Anthropologie is a one-stop-shop for dining tables that look expensive, sans the price tag. Whether you're looking for a dining table to entertain, eat outdoors, or enjoy some solo takeout on a Tuesday night, your new dining table is just a scroll away.
Discover a broader dining table assortment at Anthropologie.
Best Round Dining Tables from Anthropologie
Price: $798
With its refined marquetry top and herringbone-inspired base, this bistro table is timelessly elegant. The sculpted lines on its base offer a modern touch, while gilded accents create a sense of luxury. Evoking the ambiance of yacht interiors and heirloom homes, its petite size makes a big impact, perfect for smaller spaces.
Price: $999.95
Was: $1,998
This stately rounded dining table, crafted in oak, lends a rustic charm. The cut-out detail and conjoining wooden beam exude a mid-century and artistic flair. Now available at half price, it's the perfect time to make this warm and inviting piece yours.
Price: $1,298
Reminiscent of a quaint French bistro, this table features an elegantly sculpted base and a glossy marble top, adding a light and bright disposition. Ideal for a breakfast nook or sunlit dining spaces, pair it with a colorful Anthropologie dining chair to create a compelling contrast.
Best Oval Dining Tables from Anthropologie
Price: $1,398
Comfortably seating up to eight people, this handcrafted table is perfect for larger families or those who love to entertain. Each piece is unique, showcasing quality craftsmanship with impressive irregularly shaped fluted legs.
Price: $2,998
The blond wood veneer on this oval dining table exudes beauty, following organic lines for an elegantly uncontrived presence. Its wide base complements substantial dining chairs, making it a stylish addition to any space.
Price: $3,298
The Sonali collection from Anthropologie stands out for its stunning stacked sculptural designs, with this dining table being the most impressive. Featuring double pedestals, it stands as a bonafide piece of art, demanding attention and anchoring the room.
Best Rectangular Dining Tables from Anthropologie
Price: $2,498
Constructed from ultra-thick reclaimed pine, this dining table is a true slice of nature. Embracing natural distress marks, its sleek look fits well in various interiors, especially enhancing the charm of hardwood floors.
Price: $1,398
For a more colorful option, consider this statement piece in pastel mint. Cheerful and eye-catching, pair it with blush and other muted pastels for a light and elegant dining room idea.
Best Outdoor Dining Tables from Anthropologie
Price: $1,798
Transport yourself to the French countryside every day with this idyllic outdoor coffee table. Its warm and inviting presence is perfect for sun-drenched chats with friends over iced tea.
Price: $2,898
Ideal for outdoor entertaining, this 10-foot-long table comfortably seats 12. Made of recycled teak wood with darling artisanal legs, it exudes a vintage charm that is perfect for gatherings.
How Should I Style My Dining Table?
It's a loaded question — there's dining table decor, dining chairs; the possibilities of styling a dining table are endless. Though, after consulting a few experts, it seems that the most important dining table tip is none other than a rug.
According to Abbott, "Adding an area rug under the table will emphasize the tone of the room you're trying to create and define the dining room space." Similarly, Galbraith says that "Placing a table on a rug can help in an open plan space to define the dining area." Use the rug as an opportunity to introduce new colors and textures into your dining room, “for an extra touch of character," adds Galbraith.
Speaking of styling tips, the best Anthropologie rugs never cease to impress.
Formerly covering fashion at L'Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc's world of interiors. As the title's Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia's design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
