I Didn't Expect To Find the 12 Best Bookshelves on Amazon — But Trust Me, These are So On-Trend

At this point, I am a bona fide Amazon shopping expert. I know how many pages to scroll to find the best products, what reviews to trust and which to skip, and what to type in the search bar to optimize my results. I scroll that site all day every day; it's practically built into my job.

As for what I've learned during my trawling? Bookshelves from Amazon are some of the best bookshelves to buy right now. Not only is there a robust array of options, but many of the price points on these pieces are quite unbelievable (and I mean that in a good way). Something for everyone without breaking the bank? Sign me up.

Speaking more generally, bookshelves function as an excellent home styling piece — there are just a few things to keep in mind when picking one out of the bunch. 'I’d say consider your storage needs, available space, and desired style,' said Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D. 'Evaluate the quantity and dimensions of your book collection (I know personally I have a ton of oversized design books!) as well as any decorative items you want to include. This assessment will guide you in determining the shelf size and weight capacity required.'

And of course, the 'shelf's style and color should complement your existing decor or serve as a deliberate departure,' Alice continued. 'Lastly, factor in how frequently you'll be accessing your books when making your decision.'

Below, you'll find 12 Amazon bookshelves of all shapes, sizes, and styles — hopefully, after taking Alice's expertise into mind, you'll find one that's perfect for you. Let's get huntin'.

12 of the best Amazon bookshelves

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Didn't find what you were looking for here? No problem — take a peek at my edits of the best green bookshelves, red bookshelves, large bookshelves, hanging wall bookshelves, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and bookshelves with lights. Like I said ... something for everyone!

Can I make a less expensive bookshelf look higher quality?

Yes! It is absolutely possible to make a cheaper bookshelf look more expensive. You'll want to start by 'organizing your books and items thoughtfully, combining both horizontal and vertical arrangements,' Alice advised. 'We don’t want just straight runs of books. This not only adds visual interest but also creates a sense of order.'

Then, start to 'incorporate personal decorative elements, such as framed photos, small plants, or stylish bookends, to break up the monotony and elevate the overall look.' If your display looks elevated and quality, so will the unit itself. It's as simple as that!