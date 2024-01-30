I Didn't Expect To Find the 12 Best Bookshelves on Amazon — But Trust Me, These are So On-Trend
All the best Amazon bookshelves have one important thing in common — they're included in this edit! Shop Style Editor Brigid Kennedy's picks below
At this point, I am a bona fide Amazon shopping expert. I know how many pages to scroll to find the best products, what reviews to trust and which to skip, and what to type in the search bar to optimize my results. I scroll that site all day every day; it's practically built into my job.
As for what I've learned during my trawling? Bookshelves from Amazon are some of the best bookshelves to buy right now. Not only is there a robust array of options, but many of the price points on these pieces are quite unbelievable (and I mean that in a good way). Something for everyone without breaking the bank? Sign me up.
Speaking more generally, bookshelves function as an excellent home styling piece — there are just a few things to keep in mind when picking one out of the bunch. 'I’d say consider your storage needs, available space, and desired style,' said Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D. 'Evaluate the quantity and dimensions of your book collection (I know personally I have a ton of oversized design books!) as well as any decorative items you want to include. This assessment will guide you in determining the shelf size and weight capacity required.'
And of course, the 'shelf's style and color should complement your existing decor or serve as a deliberate departure,' Alice continued. 'Lastly, factor in how frequently you'll be accessing your books when making your decision.'
Below, you'll find 12 Amazon bookshelves of all shapes, sizes, and styles — hopefully, after taking Alice's expertise into mind, you'll find one that's perfect for you. Let's get huntin'.
12 of the best Amazon bookshelves
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $219
This clear, acrylic minimalist bookshelf blends into its background, shifting the focus onto the decor pieces and trinkets styled on its shelves.
Price: $294.42
Was: $604.80
Although it's more of an unorthodox circular bookshelf, this round etagere option scratches that same itch if you ask me. Use one shelf for books, one shelf for a plant ... the choice is yours.
Price: $329.81
This unit looks far more expensive than it is (if you ask me), which, in turn, makes it a bookshelf that will make your living room look more expensive. Them's the rules!
Price: $374.81
With its geometric shape and unique tempered glass shelves, this modern bookshelf will surely steal the show no matter the room in which it's placed.
Price: $145.98
Black bookshelves exude elegance and luxury — I love that this option combines that pairing with the convenience and style of a curio or storage cabinet.
Price: $158.02
Mid-century modern bookcases are still in style because, well, mid-century modern is still in style. In fact, it's one of the most enduring design aesthetics today. So you can feel good investing in this piece — it won't be off trend anytime soon.
Price: $149
Was: $164
With its narrow 3-shelf structure and translucent frame, I'd suspect this orange acrylic unit would work quite well as a bookshelf for a small space. Listen up, apartment dwellers!
Price: $219.35
Was: $249.99
This is quite the affordable bookshelf for the price; it's currently on sale, so that's a nice $30 off, but its large, thin, and clean frame is worth paying full price.
Price: $229.99
This freestanding bookshelf is so fun to look at, with shelves that bob and weave back and forth. It's a structural marvel that isn't too good to be true.
Price: $159.99
A low bookshelf is so handy if you're trying to sneakily divide up a room, or need to throw a bit of storage behind, say, a couch. This white bookshelf is the perfect Amazon option.
Price: $179.99
Was: $219.99
Likewise, corner bookshelves are a storage wonder, making use of typically unusable and empty space. I like this $180 unit for its alternating shelf placement; just a bit more visually interesting than the alternative.
Price: $69.99
Was: $85.99
The ladder bookshelf is the 'it girl' of bookshelves. It's the silhouette that never goes out of style; we've seen it for years and we will continue to see it for years. I like that this one is freestanding, and also has that natural bamboo appeal.
Didn't find what you were looking for here? No problem — take a peek at my edits of the best green bookshelves, red bookshelves, large bookshelves, hanging wall bookshelves, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and bookshelves with lights. Like I said ... something for everyone!
Can I make a less expensive bookshelf look higher quality?
Yes! It is absolutely possible to make a cheaper bookshelf look more expensive. You'll want to start by 'organizing your books and items thoughtfully, combining both horizontal and vertical arrangements,' Alice advised. 'We don’t want just straight runs of books. This not only adds visual interest but also creates a sense of order.'
Then, start to 'incorporate personal decorative elements, such as framed photos, small plants, or stylish bookends, to break up the monotony and elevate the overall look.' If your display looks elevated and quality, so will the unit itself. It's as simple as that!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Our Style Editor's Best Closet Organizers to Declutter Your Wardrobe — "This Instantly Gives a More Uniform Feel"
I consulted closet experts, and they agree: the best closet organizers make a huge difference to how decluttered your life feels
By Julia Demer Published
-
'They Make Your Dining Room So Elevated!' — The 12 Best Anthropologie Dining Tables Are So Good Right Now
The dining table is the heart of the home. Whether your dining area is big or small, make it as special as possible with the chicest offerings from Anthropologie
By Julia Demer Published