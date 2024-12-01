I Asked 3 Experts Where Never to Put A Christmas Tree — Turns Out the Prettiest Spot is Also Potentially Dangerous

My family has always been a Thanksgiving weekend Christmas tree-decorating family. Once the Thanksgiving feast has been cleared, it's time for the Christmas tree to make its debut. However, there's always some dispute about where to put it, and more importantly, where not to.

Of course, where you place your Christmas tree may be consistent year after year. But if you want to switch things up this year or have recently moved home and are looking for the perfect spot, it's really important to know where to avoid putting a Christmas tree before it's decorated.

I asked interior designers and Christmas tree experts for the places they would never put a Christmas tree. This is what they told me. Number two's a shocker.

1. In cramped spaces

(Image credit: McGee & Co)

Whether faux or real, bringing those Christmas tree ideas to life is no small feat. Christmas decorator Patricia Derpinski, lead designer at New York City-based Hudson Holiday Decor says, "Avoid spots where the tree feels cramped, like narrow hallways or in front of heavy furniture that blocks its view."

Interior designer, Anna Tatsioni takes her advice a step further: "My ultimate advice is to think of your tree as a design element, not just a holiday decoration. It should complement your space, enhance your room's flow, and create a sense of wonder and warmth. Every home tells a story, and your Christmas tree is just another beautiful chapter in that narrative," she says.

Though it may look festive to have a miniature tree in your entryway or on the stairs, it is best to avoid high-traffic areas where they might get bumped. If you are a small-space dweller, this does not mean you should avoid incorporating a tree in your holiday decor altogether. Alternative Christmas trees for small spaces are a fabulously chic way to maximize room, or even the Balsam Hill Fifth Avenue flatback half Christmas tree could help make the most of your space.

Similarly don't put your tree in front of closet doors, even light switches.

2. Near heat sources

(Image credit: Future)

I know, I know, having a tree by your fireplace is a quintessential Christmas look. However, no matter what type of Christmas tree you have, heat is a potentially disastrous pairing (sorry, Santa!).

Anna Tatsioni, lead interior designer at Decorilla, says "I remember a charming Victorian home in Beacon Hill where the homeowner initially wanted to place her magnificent 8-foot Fraser fir right by the grand fireplace. As an experienced designer, I gently steered her away from that potentially disastrous location.

"Placing a live tree near an active heat source is like inviting a fire hazard to your holiday celebration. Trees dry out quickly, and the combination of open flames and brittle branches is a recipe for disaster. Safety and aesthetics must always dance together. I recommend keeping trees at least three to four feet from heat sources, ensuring they're not blocking crucial walkways or emergency exits," says Anna.

If you want to keep your Christmas decorating ideas cozy, Patricia says to "keep your tree at least three feet away from fireplaces, radiators, or any heat source, including vents — not just for safety reasons, but also to prevent live, fresh trees from drying out too quickly."

3. By windows

(Image credit: Future)

Windows are another classic background for Christmas tree placement — we all want to show off our trees to the neighborhood. But, of course, there are a few tips to make the most of this look. "If placing your tree near a window, make sure it’s not drafty or exposed to direct sunlight, as these conditions can shorten your live tree’s lifespan," says Patricia.

"Heat and strong sunlight can accelerate the drying process for a real Christmas tree, so make sure you’re not putting your tree in a window that receives direct sunlight," says Marsha Gray, executive director at the Real Christmas Tree Board.

Even stylish faux trees can fade their color more quickly when sitting in direct sun. To combat this, Marsha says to "avoid windows with southern exposure. They have the strongest sunlight."

Just like us, too much sun exposure is bad for a tree's health. However, windows can be a wonderful location if the tree’s glow is visible from both inside and outside — it adds a welcoming touch for anyone passing by.

Christmas trees can be expensive, so it is important to take care of them to ensure they last through the season. There may seem like a lot of things to avoid when planning your tree's home for the holidays, but there are many exciting things to consider as well.

"Placing your Christmas tree is an art form that extends far beyond the living room. While the living room remains the traditional centerpiece, I've created stunning displays in unexpected spaces," says Anna.

It is finally time to trim the tree; keep these three tips in mind to avoid any potential disasters while the family is in town.