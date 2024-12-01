I Asked 3 Experts Where Never to Put A Christmas Tree — Turns Out the Prettiest Spot is Also Potentially Dangerous
Poor Christmas tree placement can be a home wrecker, people
My family has always been a Thanksgiving weekend Christmas tree-decorating family. Once the Thanksgiving feast has been cleared, it's time for the Christmas tree to make its debut. However, there's always some dispute about where to put it, and more importantly, where not to.
Of course, where you place your Christmas tree may be consistent year after year. But if you want to switch things up this year or have recently moved home and are looking for the perfect spot, it's really important to know where to avoid putting a Christmas tree before it's decorated.
I asked interior designers and Christmas tree experts for the places they would never put a Christmas tree. This is what they told me. Number two's a shocker.
1. In cramped spaces
Whether faux or real, bringing those Christmas tree ideas to life is no small feat. Christmas decorator Patricia Derpinski, lead designer at New York City-based Hudson Holiday Decor says, "Avoid spots where the tree feels cramped, like narrow hallways or in front of heavy furniture that blocks its view."
Interior designer, Anna Tatsioni takes her advice a step further: "My ultimate advice is to think of your tree as a design element, not just a holiday decoration. It should complement your space, enhance your room's flow, and create a sense of wonder and warmth. Every home tells a story, and your Christmas tree is just another beautiful chapter in that narrative," she says.
Though it may look festive to have a miniature tree in your entryway or on the stairs, it is best to avoid high-traffic areas where they might get bumped. If you are a small-space dweller, this does not mean you should avoid incorporating a tree in your holiday decor altogether. Alternative Christmas trees for small spaces are a fabulously chic way to maximize room, or even the Balsam Hill Fifth Avenue flatback half Christmas tree could help make the most of your space.
Similarly don't put your tree in front of closet doors, even light switches.
2. Near heat sources
I know, I know, having a tree by your fireplace is a quintessential Christmas look. However, no matter what type of Christmas tree you have, heat is a potentially disastrous pairing (sorry, Santa!).
Anna Tatsioni, lead interior designer at Decorilla, says "I remember a charming Victorian home in Beacon Hill where the homeowner initially wanted to place her magnificent 8-foot Fraser fir right by the grand fireplace. As an experienced designer, I gently steered her away from that potentially disastrous location.
"Placing a live tree near an active heat source is like inviting a fire hazard to your holiday celebration. Trees dry out quickly, and the combination of open flames and brittle branches is a recipe for disaster. Safety and aesthetics must always dance together. I recommend keeping trees at least three to four feet from heat sources, ensuring they're not blocking crucial walkways or emergency exits," says Anna.
If you want to keep your Christmas decorating ideas cozy, Patricia says to "keep your tree at least three feet away from fireplaces, radiators, or any heat source, including vents — not just for safety reasons, but also to prevent live, fresh trees from drying out too quickly."
3. By windows
Windows are another classic background for Christmas tree placement — we all want to show off our trees to the neighborhood. But, of course, there are a few tips to make the most of this look. "If placing your tree near a window, make sure it’s not drafty or exposed to direct sunlight, as these conditions can shorten your live tree’s lifespan," says Patricia.
"Heat and strong sunlight can accelerate the drying process for a real Christmas tree, so make sure you’re not putting your tree in a window that receives direct sunlight," says Marsha Gray, executive director at the Real Christmas Tree Board.
Even stylish faux trees can fade their color more quickly when sitting in direct sun. To combat this, Marsha says to "avoid windows with southern exposure. They have the strongest sunlight."
Just like us, too much sun exposure is bad for a tree's health. However, windows can be a wonderful location if the tree’s glow is visible from both inside and outside — it adds a welcoming touch for anyone passing by.
Christmas trees can be expensive, so it is important to take care of them to ensure they last through the season. There may seem like a lot of things to avoid when planning your tree's home for the holidays, but there are many exciting things to consider as well.
"Placing your Christmas tree is an art form that extends far beyond the living room. While the living room remains the traditional centerpiece, I've created stunning displays in unexpected spaces," says Anna.
It is finally time to trim the tree; keep these three tips in mind to avoid any potential disasters while the family is in town.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
It's a Trade Secret! This Store Is Where Interior Designers Buy Their Bath Mats, and They're On Sale Now
We know you already love H&M's candles and vases, so it's time to get on board with their bathmats, especially now that they are 30% off
By Maya Glantz Published
-
How to Plan Your Entryway Lighting — For a Foyer That Makes a Good First Impression
Lighting experts give us the lowdown on how you can illuminate your home while elevating your space
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
This Colorful London Home Looks Even More Magical Decorated for Christmas
Designer Cat Dal imbued this Victorian villa in London with a sense of 'solace' — a feeling perfect for Christmas but that doesn’t end there
By Pip Rich Published
-
I Swear By This Christmas Tree Scheme That Can Make Even Sparse Trees Feel Fuller and More Luxurious
Take inspiration from these beautiful Christmas trees filled with fresh, or dried, foliage for an easy way to make a tree with impact
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
"I'm a Christmas Tree Grower — These Are the Different Types of Tree to Know, and Which Look Best"
A crib sheet when shopping for your real Christmas tree this year, courtesy of growers and experts
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Christmas Decorating Goals! This Contemporary yet Cozy London Home Goes Big for the Festive Season
This house may be the epitome of understated chic, but over the holidays it becomes a full-on festive wonderland
By Mary Weaver Published
-
Christmas Decorating Mistakes to Avoid If You Don’t Want to Have to Re-Paint Your Walls in January
Take my word for it, these festive decorating trends will end up causing havoc with your living room's paint job — but there are ways to skirt the problem
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
How Our Interiors Team Decorates at Christmas — See Inside Our Homes, and Shop the Look (Including a DIY Christmas Village)
From creatively embracing natural foliage to traditional Christmas decorating staples, step inside the homes of our editors for some holiday styling inspo
By Debbie Black Published
-
Where to Put Your Christmas Tree, According to Feng Shui Experts
Here's how to position and decorate your Christmas tree to influence the energy your home attracts
By Marina Rabin Published
-
"Food Risers" Are What Your Holiday Table Is Missing — Professional Caterers Always Use Them!
Too many dishes and not enough space? This simple and stylish trick will elevate your holiday tablescape
By Olivia Wolfe Published