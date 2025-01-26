The 5 Rules for Hiring Movers, According to the Pros — And the Questions You Should Always Ask

Hiring movers is just like dating. There are rules and red flags, and if they’re any good, they’ll have you home by 10. However, unlike dating, there’s little knowledge of the rules to follow when picking the right moving company.

Nothing is worse than watching a not-so-handy man knock furniture about, drop dainty decor, or lose heirlooms. You need specialists who you can trust to treat your belongings with respect.

We spoke to moving experts for their best moving tips, advice on how to weed out the bad ones, and how to get the most out of your chosen moving company.

1. If You Don’t Ask, You Don’t Get

It’s really important to make your requests clear before and during the moving day, and that's where your ultimate moving checklist comes in. Ashlyn Cook, expert mover and director of operations at UniMovers, recommends making an exhaustive list so that you can make sure you raise your requests to the moving company and have a written copy of your requests that you can refer to later if needed.

When comparing moving companies, ask each company about their services. It’s all about what they are qualified to do, what they are comfortable with doing, and how much they believe their services are worth.

Ryan Cox, Resident Moving Expert at North American Van Lines, says: "Instructions and expectations should be set before the day of the move so there are no surprises. Movers should know in advance what is being moved and what is not."

"The other thing that people assume is that the moving company will pack up their goods without being asked," Ashlyn Cook, Director of Operations at UniMovers, says. "This is not the case, so if you want your goods packed, make sure you arrange this up-front."

Ashlyn offers a guide of what movers typically will and won’t do — read on as this is something I wish I knew before moving:

Will:

• Load your furniture and boxes onto the moving truck

• Move your household goods and furniture to your new home

• Unload your furniture and household goods at your new residence

• Disassemble and reassemble large pieces of furniture such as a bed, wardrobe or table

• Provide packing materials (depending on the package agreed) — These Medium Classic Moving Boxes from Amazon should do the job.

• Use padding or blankets in the moving truck to offer protection for your belongings in transit. This Scotch 20 sq ft 16" x 15' Cushion Wrap Perforated Clear from Target can be used as support.

Won’t:

• Pack your belongings (unless you arrange this service in advance)

• Move hazardous items (including gasoline, paint thinner, fireworks, or firearms)

• Clean or repair items that are being moved

• Connect your appliances or electronics in your new home

• Navigate challenging access to residences without prior notice

Ashlyn Cook Social Links Navigation Director of Operations at UniMovers Ashlyn Cook is the Director of Operations at UniMovers, a leading labor-only moving company for college movers. With extensive experience in the moving industry, Ashlyn excels in business development and creating strategic partnerships that benefit both customers and local communities. Her expertise in crafting stress-free, affordable moving solutions, combined with her dedication to community outreach, makes her a trusted source for insights on all aspects of moving.

2. Questions and Due Diligence are a Must

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Even if it feels pedantic or silly, the right moving company will be happy to answer questions and reassure you.

Ashlyn offers these questions that will help you weed out the bad ones and get clarity on the services that various companies offer:

1. Do they offer a pre-removal survey? "You need a surveyor to come to your home, or arrange an online survey, so they can assess the volume of goods to be moved," she says. It’s suspicious for any moving company to claim they don’t need to see what is being moved or assess it, as it shows they haven’t thought about how they’ll achieve it in the given time frame, but it also shows that they aren’t being careful with your belongings, which could lead to damages or a cancellation on their end. "A big red flag is a mover who doesn’t see any reason to carry out an in-person or virtual survey of your belongings. A professional estimate needs an accurate assessment of the volume and weight of your shipment. Anyone providing a quote sight unseen is likely cutting corners," Ashlyn adds.

2. Do they provide a packing service? "Clarify this, even if you don’t intend to use it," says the expert. "Then you should check that it hasn’t been included in the quote." Anything that isn’t in writing can later prove a problem for invoices, so make sure you have a written agreement. "You want to know if they provide packing boxes free of charge, or if you have to pay for them. Check out that any packing materials offered are strong and durable," notes Ashlyn.

3. What is their company address? "You need to know that they’re a licensed business, and checking out their address and landline is a good start. You should also check their motor carrier license information," explains Ashlyn. She stresses checking what transport they use before booking because it could be too small or too big for your items and not provide what is needed for safe transport.

Ryan’s personal tip is to search the company’s registered address on Google Maps and see the street view of it. If there aren’t moving trucks shown and it doesn’t resemble a moving company location (e.g. warehouse front), either it is a sole trader or it could be a scam. He’s also wary of unbranded trucks as these are harder to identify should they go missing with your belongings. If you are relocating to a new city, you should know that all interstate movers must be registered with the federal government and have a U.S. DOT number, which tells you the "location of the mover’s headquarters, contact information, registration status, type of moving business, complaint information, and safety information".

3. Thoroughly Read the Contract

Although it’s socially acceptable to skim through terms and conditions, moving contracts are documents that you don’t want to dismiss.

"Movers that don’t produce a contract are obviously to be avoided – however great a deal they seem to be offering. Even if you receive a contract, don’t assume you’re home and dry," Ashlyn warns. "Read the fine print carefully, ensuring all terms and conditions are clear, the estimated cost is stated, pickup and delivery dates are included, and a list of any additional fees. If something feels off, don't sign until you’ve queried it."

Ashlyn also urges you to read the reviews from their past customers and their cancellation policy and find out when they expect payment. "Don’t trust companies that ask for their fee up front. Normally you’ll pay on delivery; in some cases, you’ll be asked for a deposit."

If they are legit, Ryan’s rule of thumb in the case of deposits is to avoid any movers that ask for more than 20% of the quote sum.

4. Make Sure Insurance Covers Everything

"Ask to see details of their insurance cover and clarify where you may need to supplement it with your own insurance cover," Ashlyn advises. "It's also tempting in the hectic weeks leading up to a move to make assumptions that then prove false and cause disruption on moving day." So, check out whether transit insurance is offered as part of your moving package and, if it isn’t, get yourself covered. This is important to consider when relocating to a new city, too.

A company not having insurance isn’t necessarily a red flag but it can be a less desirable option amongst the many moving companies that do offer some cover. In this case, it’s especially important that you check their licenses and qualifications.

"A team that’s received training in professional industry standards and is a regular employee (rather than a casual hire) is preferable," explains Ashlyn. "You may be delighted to find a mover that quotes within your budget and is free on the dates you need them, but don’t leap to signing a contract before you check out their motor carrier license information, and – if you’re moving between states – their interstate moving authorisation."

Ashlyn also notes that moving companies won’t move artwork, large musical instruments, or valuable antiques without special arrangements and insurance cover. If you’re a collector, it is worth getting the appropriate insurance, especially on irreplaceable items, or taking them in your own car if you can.

Ryan Cox Social Links Navigation Director of Marketing/ Resident Moving Expert at North American Van Lines Ryan Cox is a professional in the moving and relocation industry with over 15 years of experience. With degrees in operational management and marketing, nothing is better suited to Ryan than the moving industry. With extensive experience in move planning and relocation, Ryan has a passion for helping and protecting customers with their upcoming moves, whether it's local, interstate, or international. He helps businesses tell their story and acquire talent that transforms them.

5. Tell Them About the Environment

Once you have signed a contract with a moving company and have a date in mind, give them a clear idea of the environment they will be dealing with.

Firstly, you should let them know where to park so they don’t incur any charges from parking wardens. If there is no public parking, find out if they cover that in the costs or you will have to arrange a permit.

Secondly, let them know how many floors they’ll be moving items from and if they’re accessible via stairs or an elevator. Ryan says this should be mentioned at least when comparing companies to get more accurate quotes as there may be additional fees.

It’s also important to offer information about the width of narrow spaces such as doorways and corridors and their height, to help your movers determine whether they need to dismantle furniture before moving.

"Do a quick tour of your home, highlighting anything that needs to be handled with care," says Ashlyn. "If there are any things you’re not taking to your new home, put them in a specific area, and let you movers know not to touch them. Say what needs to be taken apart (beds, tables, etc.) and if you want them to reassemble at the new place. If there are items that need to be loaded last so they're immediately accessible at the new place, let your movers know."

FAQs

How Soon in Advance Should You Hire Movers?

"Booking three months prior to your move date will give you time to compare quotes, scrutinize the contract and ensure you get the right mover," Ashlyn Cook, Director of Operations at UniMovers, says. “Knowing you’ve got your movers in place really dials down the stress levels around relocation to a new home, so the earlier you can get this sorted, the better.”

Having your date booked at this time also means you are less likely to fall victim to scams or less experienced movers, who often get their business from last-minute jobs. It also allows you time to declutter before a move, plan where you’d like to have your belongings placed in your new home, getting the most out of the service.

Do You Empty Dressers For Movers?

"This differs between moving companies and the type of dresser," Ryan explains. "It would be a good idea to ask your moving company about this. You don't have to empty the drawers, but if they contain breakable items, they should be removed and wrapped. Drawers make the furniture heavier, so it's easier to move the piece if the drawers are out. However, low-end furniture might not withstand transportation with heavy items in the drawers."

"Yes," Ashlyn agrees, "if it’s going to add to the weight of an already heavy item. The best option is to remove the drawers so they can be used as moving boxes. Carefully wrap any loose or fragile items you have stored in them."

For wrapping your fragile items, we recommend this Honeycomb Packing Paper from Amazon, which costs just $16.99 for 131ft. We also love these Paper Roll Packaging Wrap priced at $3.99 from Target.

The last thing you want to do is have to chase a company that's ghosting you after the moving date. Having a clear and coordinated plan with your movers will make your transition into a new home swift and seamless.

With these rules in mind, you'll be able to move to your new home without stressing about broken or lost items, hidden fees, or legal squabbles. So get ready to throw a moving party and prepare your first night box before the big move!