How to Keep Your Tablecloth in Perfect Place — This Trick Will Ensure a Flawless Tablescape (Even When It's Windy)

As someone who loves to entertain, I understand the immense effort it takes to put together a pretty tablescape. From making sure the tablecloth is perfectly aligned and setting down all of your finest china to arranging your centerpieces and allocating your guests' place cards (if that's your style — and it is mine).

But that sense of satisfaction comes swiftly undone at the first draft of wind. I'm quite type A when it comes to my outdoor table setting ideas, so the feeling of defeat when my tablecloth shifts out of place can be maddening.

That's precisely why this particular hack will definitely be put into action the next time I am entertaining al fresco. Let's take a look at what goes into this hack to ensure that wind will no longer be the obstacle that stands in the way of a flawless tablescape.

How to Keep Your Tablecloths Neat and Creaseless

I first came across this hack in a video by DIY creator Gloria (@mimodemami), and while it's unfortunate that I don't speak a word of Spanish, nothing got lost in translation. In her very well-explained video, she walks us through how she creates a creaseless tablescape.

Essentially, she pinches together the excess fabric at each corner of the table and pierces discrete holes through the cloth with the help of a hole punch. Then, she simply threads some ribbon through the holes and ties it together in a cute bow, making a form-fitting tablecloth that sits snugly without any sign of wavering.

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that this hack can prove to be extremely useful as a finishing touch to most outdoor dining ideas. "When it comes to tablescaping, the smallest details can make the biggest difference," she says. "And there's nothing worse than a beautifully set table disrupted by a shifting tablecloth."

Landscape designer Kat Aul Cervoni also finds the hack to be a reliable tablescaping trick. "I love a good hack that marries both form and function," she notes. "And this clever trick to keep your tablecloth in place is the perfect example."

Pretty Pairings for Tablecloths and Ties

(Image credit: Lele Fain Photography. Styling: Mary Hollis Huddleston)

According to Kat, there are endless pairings of ties and tablecloths to suit any setting. However, she tells us that she is quite excited to experiment with colorways and textures that feel warm and autumnal, to match the season's spirit.

"Perhaps a brown buffalo check or gingham tableware with jute ties for a casual look or velvet ribbon ties for a dressier vibe," she says. "You could also try a solid tablecloth with patterned ribbon ties, such as checkered, striped, or even tasseled."



If you love the cottagecore trend then Nina recommends leaning into natural or rustic textures. "Floral patterns, muted pastels, or soft checkered prints are perfect for enhancing that cozy, countryside aesthetic," she says.

When it comes to ribbon choices, Nina encourages embracing fabrics like grosgrain or satin in soft tones like blush pink, sage green, or dusty blue. "These subtle colors tie beautifully into nature-inspired tablescapes, adding an air of whimsical charm," she notes. "Alternatively, opt for jute or twine for a more rustic, laid-back feel—perfect for an alfresco meal."

Furbish Studio Tablecloth View at Anthropologie Price: $78

Color: Sanibel Colorful and unique in its own way, this Furbish Studio Tablecloth from Anthropologie is a star of its own. Patterned in blue and white tones, this is the perfect party tablecloth that will enhance your guests dining experience. Cotton-Blend Tablecloth View at H&M Price: $35

Color: Light Beige/Checked Simple, delicate and minimal in its design, this Cotton-Blend Tablecloth from H&M is a great way to bring a calming feel to the outdoor dining experience. La DoubleJ Linen Tablecloth View at Net-A-Porter Price: $300

Color: Red Helping you create an impactful tablescape, this Large printed linen tablecloth from Net-a-porter is certainty a stylish statement piece for outdoor dining.

There's nothing better than a hack that solves the simple problems that mess with your hosting skills. Luckily for us, there always seem to be random genius tricks that pop in at exactly the right time.

Nina put it best when she explained that beyond the visual appeal, this hack is incredibly practical. "Your tablecloth stays perfectly in place with no more fussy corners and unsightly tablecloth weights and the ribbon adds a lovely flourish," she says. "Whether you're hosting a casual brunch or an elegant outdoor dinner, this clever trick will keep your table looking flawless with a touch of cottage-core flair."

FAQs

How else can you keep your tablecloth from flying?

(Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan Interior)

Generally, you could use velcro strips, (like this Sticky Back Strips from Amazon) to keep your tablecloths in place. However, that often involves pasting one side of the strips to the table and that could cause damage to the surface, often leaving behind those annoying remnants of glue that you can only get out by scrubbing — and further scratching the surface.

You can also make use of tablecloth clips to keep the material crease-free but unfortunately, some of the clips aren't always the prettiest to look at and they can take away form the beauty of the tablescape.

In my opinion, this ribbon hack is one of the best, but if you don't wish to punch holes into your tablecloths, then one of these other methods will suffice.