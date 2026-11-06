With the year drawing to a close at a startling rate, don't be surprised if you are already seeing a slew of new interior design trends falling into your sightline — just avoid the temptation to think that you should love them all or, indeed, incorporate any of them into your own home. Sometimes it is enough to simply observe as they come and go, perhaps, as I do, giving some of them a subtle nod through accessories that are easy to change up.

If you happen to be planning how to light a room, either in a bid to upgrade your interiors in time for the holidays, or have big plans for the new year and have been doing your research, you may well already be on board with the oversized, sculptural and brightly-colored fittings that have dominated 2026, but now it is time to explore something much more subtle, which is perhaps why it so often gets overlooked – low-level lighting.

To be clear, what I'm talking about here is light fittings that sit toward the bottom half of a space (as opposed to less-bright illumination sources). While this type of lighting might not hold the same show-stopping qualities of the 'lighting as art' we've become so accustomed to of late, its effects on a space can be truly breathtaking — hence why designers are urging everyone to use it more.

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Why we should all be setting our light fittings a little lower

Low-level lighting adds a homey glow and is ideal where you want to draw attention to architectural features. (Image credit: Lighting New York)

While most people these days are aware that creating a layered lighting scheme is one of the best ways to ensure you can be flexible with the moods you are creating within a space, the main focus still tends to be on ceiling and wall lights, with the odd table and floor lamp thrown in for good measure.

Architectural interior and product designer Julee Ireland, founder of Home Renovation School, agrees that this is one area of lighting that commonly gets forgotten about. "Too often, designers focus on beautiful decorative fixtures but overlook the importance of layering light from the ground up, not just from the ceiling down. This kind of thoughtful lighting brings a space to life, highlighting architectural details, enhancing materials and textures, and creating a sense of mood and atmosphere. There's nothing more beautiful than a soft glow highlighting an architectural detail, a beautiful material, a tree, or a walkway. Low-level lighting creates warmth, depth, and atmosphere — it's an integral part of my design process."

Vanessa Macedo, an associate designer at John Cullen Lighting, goes on to explain why she loves to use lighting that sits closer to the ground. "Low-level lighting is often under-used, yet it can completely transform the way a space feels. While ceiling lighting provides general illumination, light introduced closer to the floor creates depth, adds atmosphere and draws attention to architectural details that might otherwise go unnoticed. It encourages us to think beyond simply illuminating a room and instead consider how light can shape the experience of a space."

Julee Ireland Social Links Navigation Architectural interior and product designer Julee is a Los Angeles-based architectural interior and product designer and Lutron ambassador with more than 25 years of experience designing luxury homes, showhouses, and brand environments across the United States. She has created product collections in tile, stone, wood, and lighting and is also a keynote speaker, TV host, and founder of Home Renovation School.

Vanessa Macedo Social Links Navigation Associate lighting designer at John Cullen Vanessa Macedo brings a thoughtful and holistic approach to lighting design at John Cullen, combining a background in both interior and lighting design. After studying Product Design and completing both a degree and Master’s in Interior Design in her native country, she moved to the UK and built her career designing schemes across the residential, commercial, healthcare, and workplace sectors. Having also managed a decorative lighting showroom, Vanessa has extensive knowledge of statement lighting pieces, allowing her to seamlessly combine architectural and decorative lighting.

What effects can be created with low-level lighting?

Tiny fittings set into the floor are the perfect way to highlight the texture of walls, to light the way, or to make a space with low ceilings feel less oppressive. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

Different types of lighting all have their own purpose – background lighting, for example, provides a foundation of light that makes the whole space useable, while task lighting provides a focused light for specific tasks.

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Vanessa Macedo likes to use low-level lighting as part of a wider scheme in order to visually expand spaces and as an alternative to overhead lights. "It is particularly effective in rooms with low ceilings, where relying heavily on downlights can make the ceiling feel cluttered or oppressive. By shifting some of the light lower down, you can create a more balanced scheme that feels softer and more spacious. It is also a wonderful way to highlight textures, wall finishes, joinery and architectural features, allowing light and shadow to become part of the design."

Danielle Domingues, owner of Collins & Co. Interiors, finds that all too often people think of low-level lighting as purely being a mood-maker when it can, in fact, also play a practical role. "Low-level lighting is often overlooked because we’re so focused on the fixtures we see first, whether that’s a chandelier or pendants over an island. Those are important, but when I’m thinking about how a family will actually use their home, I also want to know what happens when someone gets up during the night or comes downstairs for a glass of water. You don’t necessarily want the whole room lit up just to find your way through it."

Danielle Domingues Social Links Navigation Owner of Collins & Co. Interiors Danielle Domingues is the Founder and Principal Designer behind Collins & Co. Interiors, an Architectural Digest featured interior design firm creating thoughtfully designed homes for discerning families, entrepreneurs, executives, and industry leaders.

Based in Florida with projects nationwide, Collins & Co. is known for its practical approach to luxury - creating homes that are beautiful enough to impress, yet comfortable enough to actually live in.

What kind of light fittings work best at lower levels?

Choosing light fittings that will be very visible, such as those for wall lighting or statement pendant lights, usually involves thinking about your wider interior design scheme – color, form, texture and furniture choices included. When it comes to low-level lighting, while its appearance plays a part, this is an element of illumination where the source often remains hidden from view.

Julee Ireland is a big fan of hidden light sources at lower levels. "I love concealed LED lighting integrated into toe kicks, floating vanities, under cabinets, bookcases, and along walls and steps, as well as subtle lighting that highlights art and architectural details. Some of the most beautiful lighting is the lighting you don't actually see, but simply feel and experience."

Vanessa Macedo suggests choosing your fittings based on the results you are aiming for rather than feeling restricted. "The choice of fitting depends on the effect you want to achieve. Recessed floor lights can graze walls and emphasize textured surfaces, while discreet LED strips beneath floating furniture, kitchen islands, shelving or stair treads create a subtle, almost suspended effect. Wall lights positioned close to the floor can add a decorative element, while concealed lighting beneath cabinetry or along circulation routes provides both atmosphere and practical guidance after dark. The key is to avoid glare and ensure the light source itself is discreet, allowing the effect of the light to take center stage."

It is interesting to note, too, that table lamps shouldn't be discounted as a source of lower-level lighting, as Danielle Domingues explains. "In living rooms and bedrooms, lamps bring light closer to where you’re sitting or resting, which makes the space feel more comfortable once the overhead lights are off. If you’re renovating, it’s worth planning the outlets and separate lighting controls around the furniture early, so the lamp ends up where you actually want to read and you can switch on that softer light without turning on everything else."

OKA Westman Wireless Table Lamp and Shade, Verdigris £196 at OKA Don't forget to incorporate some table lamps into your lower lighting scheme — this one manages to combine multiple points of interest with its wiggly base, warm rattan shade and rustic verdigris base. Oh, and did we mention? It is also portable. Sensio Solis LED Flexible Kitchen Cabinet Strip Light Reel & Driver £60 at John Lewis If you are after a quick and easy solution for your low-lighting look no further than this 2m long flexible roll of LED lights which, happily, has no pesky visible LED dots like some. It is designed to be wired directly to your wall switches. Ultra Beam Lighting 1 Watt Gold Mini LED Plinth Light £13.75 at Amazon With its warm metallic finish, this tiny little recessed light is perfect for popping into plinths, toe-kicks and around the edges of the floor. It gives off a soft 3000k warm white LED color and is such a versatile addition to a lighting scheme.

Which rooms benefit most from low-level lighting?

Low-level lighting in the bathroom is the perfect way to create a soothing ambience. (Image credit: Chapter Renovation)

It seems that we've all been missing a trick by focusing on lighting trends and overlooking the many benefits of low-level lighting then, but if this is now something you are considering implementing in your own home, which, according to the design experts, are the spaces that you should focus your efforts on?

"I incorporate low-level lighting throughout every home I design, indoors and out," reveals Julee Ireland. "From kitchens and bathrooms to bedrooms, hallways, and outdoor living spaces — every space benefits from thoughtful lighting. It’s just as important for creating ambiance as it is for functionality and safety."

If you don't have the resources to add this kind of lighting into your whole home though, Vanessa Macedo suggests honing in on the areas of the home where a little tranquility is required. "In living rooms and bedrooms it creates a relaxed, intimate atmosphere that is ideal for winding down in the evening. Bathrooms too can benefit from gentle illumination beneath vanity units, while kitchens can use low-level lighting to add depth and soften the transition from functional task lighting to a more atmospheric evening setting. In hallways and as staircase lighting, it can provide useful wayfinding without the need to illuminate the entire space."

Along with pointing out the advantages of using low-lighting in the kitchen, Julie Bugh, interior designer at Lighting New York , also highlights the importance of thinking about the light color temperature you're using if it is a warm, intimate look you're going for. "The kitchen is another key room in a home where lighting matters at different levels throughout the day. Undercabinet lighting, toe kick lighting, or a sconce by the sink can make a huge difference when transitioning to low-level ambient lighting. For a softer effect, I generally recommend warmer, diffused light, typically around 2700K–3000K in residential spaces. Dimmers are also useful for adjusting light based on activity and mood."

Finally, Dorothy Weise, interior design department lead at Chapter Renovation, explains how useful this kind of lighting can be in open-plan set-ups. "It is especially impactful in open-plan homes, where the kitchen is visible from adjacent living and dining areas. Rather than having a brightly illuminated kitchen competing with the atmosphere of the rest of the home, low-level lighting allows the space to feel cohesive and intentionally designed."

Dorothy Weise Social Links Navigation Interior design department lead at Chapter Renovation Dorothy is a skilled team leader with a strong background in design and building client relationships. With training from RISD and Parsons, she is dedicated to crafting meaningful, functional spaces that delight and exceed client expectations.

FAQs

What is the best way to light a staircase using low-level lighting?

Concealed or recessed lights that shed a glow over the stair tread are practical and stylish. (Image credit: Lutron)

If you are after a way of bringing your staircase ideas to life then low-level lighting is your new best friend. It is the ideal way to give a subtle, yet effective, spread of light over the treads.

"Lighting beside the treads can pick out the steps and the detail of the stair itself, so something practical also becomes a lovely part of the room in the evening," says Danielle Domingues.

"I’d keep the fittings discreet and the light warm, because an exposed strip or a bright spot catching your eye can take away from that softer feeling," adds Danielle.

After ways of planning an outdoor lighting scheme from scratch? This is another area of the home where low-level lighting can really bring the whole design to life — plus it is a highly practical solution for pathways and around the driveway.