The rugs we’re seeing now are often treated as more than a finishing touch — they can set the palette, bring patterns underfoot, or help a room feel a little more personal. The latest trends offer plenty of inspiration, but in an open-plan space the question is also practical — how can a rug help define different zones within an open-plan space while maintaining a sense of flow and cohesion throughout the room?

In a living space where the kitchen, dining area and lounge may share one generous footprint, rugs can create a sense of order without putting up a wall. Used thoughtfully, the right rug can help furniture feel grounded and give each zone its own identity — used without a plan, they can compete for attention. Here’s how to make more than one rug work, whether you’re layering them together or using them to define separate areas.

The two rugs define separate seating areas, giving each its own sense of identity while maintaining a cohesive flow throughout the overall scheme. (Image credit: Tamodi Estate & Polo Reserve. Design: Studio Ashby)

Can You Use Two Rugs to Zone an Open-Plan Room?

Absolutely — in an open-plan layout, two rugs can give the living and dining areas their own visual boundaries while preserving the sense of space between them. “Rugs are a great way to zone a space within your home, working particularly well in open-plan layouts such as a living room,” says Ann Marie Cousins, founder of AMC Design.

I’d start by thinking about what each area needs to do. A larger rug beneath the sofa and chairs can anchor the seating group, while another beneath the dining table helps that area read as a destination in its own right. They don’t need to match, but they should feel like they belong in the same conversation — perhaps they share a color, have a similar level of contrast, or balance one patterned design with a quieter, more textured one.

This kind of soft division can be especially helpful if your open-plan room feels a little undefined. It gives everyday activities their own place without closing off the view or interrupting the flow. If you’re still working out how much openness suits your household, our piece on regretting an open-plan layout⁠ explores why a more flexible sense of separation can make a home work better.

Should the Rugs Sit Side by Side or Be Layered?

It depends on the room and the effect you want. For separate zones, two rugs can sit side by side, each aligning with the furniture it’s meant to anchor. But in one seating area, layering is often the more natural choice — a generous, understated base rug gives the arrangement a foundation, while a smaller accent rug brings in a little more personality.

Designer Marie Flanigan of Marie Flanigan Interiors recommends keeping the two living room rugs complementary, and favors layering when the aim is to create a more cohesive look. The larger rug should be plain or subtle enough to anchor the whole seating area, whether that’s a neutral flatweave or a natural-fiber style such as jute. Then let the smaller rug on top be the more playful choice — a bolder pattern, a vintage design, or a stronger accent color can bring character and become the focal point. As Marie Flanigan puts it, “The next layer is the accent layer, and should be a slightly smaller rug, where you can add personality and introduce more colors.” This is also a useful solution when the rug you love doesn’t come in a size large enough for the whole seating area (or is extremely costly).

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Side-by-side rugs work in a larger living room with enough space for two distinct seating areas. Each rug should be large enough to anchor its own furniture grouping, helping the zones feel purposeful rather than disconnected. Marie Flanigan adds, “I would avoid putting two rugs side by side, as it can make the room feel a bit disconnected.” In a smaller room, that risk is greater — two rugs may leave a narrow, awkward strip between them and make the space feel accidentally divided, so one well-sized rug or a layered arrangement may work better.

If a single very large rug would suit the room but is difficult to find, two rugs can be placed together, with the join hidden beneath a coffee table or dining table. Ann Marie Cousins explains, “Two rugs side by side is a good design technique if your room is on the larger side and you can’t find a rug big enough; however, ensure it looks seamless by hiding the join if you can. Positioning the join under a coffee table or dining table, for example, is a good way to do this.”

Layering a smaller accent rug over a larger one adds depth, texture and visual interest, helping to define the seating area while creating a more elevated look. (Image credit: Kitesgrove)

How Do You Make Two Rugs Feel Like They Belong Together?

They don’t have to be identical, and in fact a little difference often makes the room feel more layered. What matters is finding a point of connection. You might repeat a color from one rug in the other, pair a restrained pattern with a bolder one, or use texture to link two designs that have different motifs.

Scale matters, too. If both rugs are busy and equally eye-catching, the floor can start to feel restless — if one is calmer, the other has room to stand out. I’d also consider the room around them, including the flooring, upholstery and artwork, so the rugs feel like part of the wider scheme rather than two separate decisions.

And don’t forget how the room feels underfoot. A flatweave can work well beneath a dining table, while a softer pile might make the seating area feel more inviting. If you’re narrowing down materials and styles, our guide to where to buy rugs⁠ is a helpful place to start.

So yes, you can have more than one rug in a room. In an open-plan space, they can bring a welcome sense of structure — layered together, they can add depth, softness and a more personal touch. The trick is to decide what each one is doing, then let color, texture or pattern tie the arrangement together.

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