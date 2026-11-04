The Lessons in Patience I've Learned From Growing Dozens and Dozens of Orchids in My Home

I have owned a lot of houseplants over the years. At peak plant, I suspect I had somewhere between three and four hundred, believing that you could never have too many. As much as I love the indoor jungle aesthetic, the reality of creating a tropical rainforest in a 1930s semi-detached house is only idyllic until you’re the one responsible for keeping every corner of it alive.

Much to the delight of my husband, I began to downsize my collection, using the rule that I must go with my first reaction when reviewing each individual plant: if it brings joy, it stays; if I feel indifferent, it goes. The only plants I didn’t need to perform this test on were my orchids.

Now I’m in my minimalist era when it comes to houseplants, albeit that still means about 60 of them, most of which are orchids. I appreciate each one’s color, form and detail so much more. Of course, I love how they make my home look, but even more than that, I can now enjoy watching them grow.

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I showed absolutely no restraint when it came to buying plants; as far as I was concerned, the more the merrier. But I’ve realized that creating a beautiful home doesn’t mean you have to fill every corner. Much like caring for an orchid, curating your living space requires time, patience, observation and, as it turns out, just a little restraint.

DK Love Your Orchid: an Inspirational Guide to Keep Your Plants Blooming £14.45 at Amazon UK Sarah Gerrard-Jones is the author of Love Your Orchid: An Inspirational Guide to Keep Your Plants Blooming, a new title from DK Books for autumn 2026, available now.

The good news is that keeping an orchid alive and encouraging it to flower again is far easier than you might think. I will never understand the people who throw an orchid away after it flowers. They're missing the best part: the wait. Nurturing an orchid and watching it flower again, knowing it's happened because of your care, brings with it a sense of pride and joy, which can be addictive.

The windowsill isn't just a great focal point for orchids, it suits their care requirements, too. (Image credit: Jason Ingram for Dorling Kindersley)

There are just four things you need to do to help your indoor garden bloom.

First, make sure it’s getting enough light. A bright windowsill with a few hours of direct sunlight a day is usually ideal.

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Second, water when the roots turn from green to silvery-gray.

Third, feed with orchid fertilizer at a quarter of the recommended dosage, once or twice a month.

The fourth step is the one most people overlook or don’t know about: temperature. Phalaenopsis orchids often need a slight drop in night-time temperatures to encourage a new flower spike. This is one reason being beside a window works so well, particularly in autumn, when cooler nights can help signal that it’s time to flower.

"I love placing a single orchid where it connects the indoors to the outdoors." Image credit: Jason Ingram for Dorling Kindersley "Be patient with the finishing touches. A plant sitting within the perfect pot has double the impact." Image credit: Jason Ingram for Dorling Kindersley

And while a windowsill is the perfect spot for an orchid to thrive, it’s also one of my favorite places to display one. I love placing a single orchid where it connects the indoors to the outdoors, and the space around it allows you to admire its beauty.

Think of buying an orchid as investing in a work of art, without the price tag. Given the right position in a room, it can be every bit as dramatic. My advice is not to skimp on a decorative pot. An orchid flowers only once or twice throughout the year, but if you have a great pot, it will provide interest and a focal point all year round. My go-to places for pots are charity, vintage, and antique shops. Take your time scouring the shelves for treasure. Be patient with the finishing touches. A plant sitting within the perfect pot has double the impact.

There is only one thing I love more than a single orchid on a windowsill, and that’s 10 of them. The more orchids you have, the greater the chances of having something in flower at different times throughout the year, bringing a little joy to your home, whatever the season. Old habits die hard, especially where orchids are concerned.

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