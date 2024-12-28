7 Common Kitchen Decluttering Mistakes You're Probably Making — And What You Can Do to Fix Them

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and it’s where family and friends all like to congregate. This means that it can become cluttered very quickly if you don’t have the right method in place.

We all develop bad habits when it comes to tidying our homes, especially in high-traffic rooms like the kitchen, but you need to conquer them if you want to achieve a clean and functional space. And that's where learning how to declutter a kitchen effectively comes in.

We spoke to the decluttering experts who shed some light on some of the most common kitchen decluttering mistakes and what you can do to overcome them.

1. Holding Onto Unused Items

(Image credit: John and Maura Stoffer, Design: Pernille Lind Studio)

We’re all guilty of keeping hold of items that we don’t use on a regular basis and could be better without. In terms of the kitchen, this could be novelty gadgets, utensils, or extra storage that we don’t necessarily need. This is why finding ways to conceal clutter in the kitchen as well as remove things you no longer need is important.

Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta’s Housekeeping, says, "A common habit to avoid is keeping forgotten pantry items that end up stealing space from essentials. Tackle this problem by setting a routine to review your pantry, fridge, and freezer every three months. Toss anything expired or unused and use labels to keep track of purchase dates."

2. Buying Storage Before Decluttering

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

A common mistake is purchasing kitchen storage solutions before you have identified what problems need to be solved.

"People buy bins and organizers with good intentions but realize they don’t fit their needs. Be sure to assess what you have, then measure and purchase storage solutions that are tailored to your space," suggests Muffetta.

3. Keeping Single-Use Gadgets

(Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Blaine Architects + Marshall Interiors)

Everyone loves a gadget and countertop kitchen appliances, and they are a common gift to receive at this time of year. However, they can take up a lot of vital space.

Shara Kay, founder of SK Organizing, says, "To avoid cluttering your kitchen with gadgets, we love an appliance garage for air fryers and daily appliances. This is often a corner cabinet at countertop level providing outlet access and sufficient airflow while preserving the clutter-free look of a kitchen."

"No appliance garage? If you’re using your air fryer most days, we recommend having it out at counter-level and plugged in. Choose a deep corner or other less-used spot away from the sink and the stovetop so as not to crowd your prep or cooking surfaces."

4. Not Prioritizing Keeping Countertops Clear

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

If you want to achieve the look of a clean and tidy cooking space you must make sure your kitchen countertops are as clear as possible.

There are ways to achieve this without throwing away all of your kitchen gadgets and accessories.

Try and incorporate open shelves above your countertops that can display some of your favorite kitchen items in a stylish and intentional way.

5. Failing to Designate Zones

(Image credit: Madeleine Landry. Design credit: BANDD\DESIGN)

"It’s vital to create zones in a functional kitchen. Items end up being stored wherever there’s space, resulting in chaos during meal prep. Fix this problem by zoning off the different areas of your kitchen," says Muffetta.

The expert says you should "Store cookware near the stove, knives and cutting boards in the prep area and food storage containers near the fridge. Label drawers and shelves to maintain order," explains Muffetta.

6. Not Having a Decluttering Schedule

(Image credit: Kerry Vasquez)

Once you’ve decluttered your entire kitchen and have implemented appropriate storage solutions, you’ll want to stay on top of it and that's where having a household cleaning schedule comes in. Believe it or not, many people quickly fall out of the habit and go back to square one.

Muffetta suggests the following: "After an initial clean up, bad habits creep in and clutter returns. Without maintenance, your kitchen quickly reverts to chaos. Develop daily habits like wiping down counters, putting items away after use and assigning 10 minutes each evening to tidy up."

7. Overlooking Invisible Clutter

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Invisible clutter is the type of mess that you can easily shut away and is out of sight. However, this doesn’t help the functionality of your kitchen at all and is just as bad as visible clutter.

"Junk drawers, under-sink spaces, or forgotten corners of cabinets hide clutter out of sight; however, this is a mistake you want to avoid because hidden messes contribute to overall disorganization and wasted space."

The expert says you should take it one area at a time. "Use drawer dividers and implement storage solutions like under-sink shelves or lazy Susans for tricky spaces," says Muffetta.

FAQS

What Problems Arise When Kitchens Are Cluttered?

Lots of issues can arise if you fail to keep your kitchen clutter-free including, Muffetta outlines the following:

1. Reduced Efficiency: Searching for misplaced tools or ingredients reduces meal prep and cooking.

2. Food Waste: Forgotten pantry and fridge items often go unused and expire.

3. Increased Stress: Clutter creates visual and mental overwhelm, making the kitchen feel chaotic.

4. Safety Hazards: Overloaded cabinets or counters can lead to accidents.

5. Unhygienic Conditions: Cluttered areas are harder to clean, fostering bacteria and pests.

Declutter Your Mind With These Books