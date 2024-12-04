6 Clever Ways to Keep Glass Christmas Ornaments From Breaking — The First One Is an Excellent Surprise!

Felt, plastic, wood, and metal — none of them compare to the pure opulence of glass ornaments. Glowing and glimmering with a shine of their own, glass baubles offer unmatched elegance. Plus, when they catch the light and reflect soft blushy hues on the walls, it's the perfect finishing touch to a festive space.

Beauty and style aside, the downside to decorating with glass ornaments is their fragility. One wrong move and they're reduced to a million shattered crystals and a world of sorrow. That's precisely why it's important to learn how to store Christmas ornaments properly. Considering the coin you spend and the nostalgic memories these baubles hold, it's only right that they get the luxury storage treatment they so deserve.

To save your glass baubles for years of joyful Christmases to come, we have collected some brilliant gems of advice for safe storage. Although these tips may take an extra bit of time and effort, it's definitely worth investing in their storage for future merry memory-making.

1. Use Egg Cartons for Small Ornaments

Since we put so much thought into buying Christmas decorations, we figure it's only appropriate that we're just as mindful when organizing them. And sometimes, all you need is a good DIY solution.

In conversation with Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, she tells us that egg cartons are perfect for small, fragile ornaments. "Simply place an ornament in each compartment and close the lid," she advises.

Home organization expert Meaghan Kessman also finds this to be a genius trick for glass bauble storage. "I highly recommend using egg cartons to store small ornaments," she notes. "They’re the perfect size and provide great protection."

2. Repurpose Plastic Cups in Storage Bins

As the season wraps up and you begin to wrap up your Christmas decorating ideas for the next year, it's imperative that you practice storing them cautiously.

Di suggests gluing or taping disposable plastic cups to a cardboard sheet that fits your storage bin. "Place each ornament inside a cup to prevent them from touching or rolling around," she says. "Cover with a soft material like felt before adding another layer."

Meaghan's pro tip is to place each ornament in a disposable cup with tissue paper for added individual cushioning.

3. Wrap with Tissue Paper or Bubble Wrap

According to Meaghan, wrapping each ornament in bubble wrap or soft packing paper is the best way to prevent cracks and scratches. While individual wrapping might take up more time than you'd like, it's definitely worth going the extra mile to protect them.

"Individually pad each of your Christmas tree ornaments in tissue paper, newspaper, or bubble wrap," says Di. "Avoid using rough materials that might scratch delicate finishes."

This Pen+Gear Bubble Wrap Roll from Walmart is perfect for bauble wrapping. Plus, you can use it around your home when putting away other precious glass decor.

4. Store in Divided Ornament Boxes

Di tells us that divided ornament boxes are a need for homeowners with burgeoning bauble collections. "Invest in ornament storage containers with pre-divided sections to hold each piece securely," she says. "Many come with padded dividers for extra protection."

And if your ornament boxes are void of separators, Meaghan suggests adding cardboard dividers to your storage box to keep ornaments neatly organized.

We found this 4-Set box Cardboard Divider Kit on Amazon to service your existing ornament boxes while keeping your baubles safe and sound. That way you can have your Christmas living room decor ideas live on with your current finds.

Deluxe Rolling Ornament Chests View at Balsam Hill Price: $329

Capacity: 150 Baubles Balsam Hill's Deluxe Rolling Ornament Chests are a brilliant investment to properly hold your glass baubles for when they're not in use. Plus, the wheeled chest allows for easy redecoration when the festive season rolls around again. Hearth & Harbor Large Ornament Box View at Walmart Price: $27

Capacity: 128 Baubles We spotted this Hearth & Harbor Large Ornament Box at Walmart and it happens to be the perfect solution for your glass bauble storage woes. Fitted with durable handles and sturdy dividers, this box should definitely be on your wishlist. Christmas Ornament Storage Container View at Amazon Price: $54

Capacity: 72 Baubles This Christmas Ornament Storage Container from Amazon is an easy-to-carry box that's made to hold 3" ornaments with care. With lift-out trays and durable dividers, this buy should be on your radar if you have a collection of glass baubles needing storage.

5. Utilize Shredded Paper or Packing Peanuts

Meaghan rightly points out that your ornament storage boxes will be better equipped when they're padded in soft fabrics for added protection for your delicate glass baubles.

"Line the bottom of a storage bin with shredded paper or packing peanuts," says Di. "Place the ornaments inside, adding more filler around and on top to cushion them."

You can always save the packing peanuts and shredded paper from your haul of parcels that will come in from Black Friday sales. However, if you've rid your home of them all, then we recommend adding this pack of Anti-Static Shipping Packing Peanuts from Walmart.

6. Stack Safely in Layers

Last but not least, Di tells us that you can't go wrong with carefully stacking them before putting them in storage.

"Use sturdy cardboard or foam sheets between layers in a storage bin," she adds. "Ensure the ornaments in the bottom layer are packed securely to prevent pressure damage from the layers above."

However, one of the top mistakes to avoid when storing Christmas ornaments is to prop them away haphazardly. By doing so, you risk losing a couple or possibly all ornaments in one go. So if you do choose to stack them in storage, it's imperative that you do so with intentional care.

Albeit simple and rather unknowing, these clever storage tips truly make a world of difference when stowing away glass bits and baubles. Their delicate form calls for an added padding of protection to keep your ornaments from cracking under pressure and over time.

But by adopting even just a couple of these tricks, you'll be able to savor your gorgeous glass ornaments for as long as possible. Keep them safe and pass them on so your loved ones can adorn their homes with the same stunning decor that you've enjoyed for so long.

FAQs

How Should You Store Old Glass Ornaments?

Di finds that older ornaments often hold sentimental value and may be more fragile due to age. Here’s how she stores them carefully.

Avoid High Humidity or Extreme Temperatures: "Store in a climate-controlled environment to prevent moisture damage or thermal stress," she advises.

Opt for Acid-Free Materials: "Use acid-free tissue paper or boxes to wrap and store older ornaments," she suggests. "This prevents discoloration and material degradation over time."