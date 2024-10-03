How to Clean Microfiber Couch — Easy to Follow Methods by a Cleaning Expert

The great thing about microfibre couches is that they're quite tough and durable. But just like most fabrics, this material can gather dust, dirt, and stains — especially if it's been used every single day and has dealt with a lot of traffic.

This is why it is essential to know how to clean a sofa correctly in order to get the most out of it. Microfibre couches are often made from synthetic materials such as polyester and nylon, so learning how to clean them correctly is key to their longevity. Cleaning expert Rinea Blanchard from Superior Contract Cleaning tells us: "Microfiber attracts dirt and oils fast. I've seen couches that looked fine at first glance, but once we started cleaning, it was clear just how much gunk they'd accumulated." She continues: "Regular cleaning keeps your couch looking fresh and extends its lifespan. Plus, it removes allergens and odors—important if you've got pets or kids. In the longer term, it prevents accumulation of mold spores."

So, how exactly do you clean a microfibre couch? Here is everything you need to know, according to an expert.

What You'll Need

There are several sofa cleaning mistakes you'll want to avoid, the first being using the wrong tools, as this can lead to damaging your sofa.

Here are a few tools recommended by Cleaning expert Rinea Blanchard from Superior Contract Cleaning, that you can use to give your microfiber couch a refreshed look.

TOOLS

• Vacuum with upholstery attachment.

• White microfiber cloths, from Amazon.

• Soft-bristled brush, like this Upholstery Cleaning Brush from Walmart.

• Rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle. You can purchase Isopropyl Alcohol from Target at just $3.99.

• Dish soap (Dawn Ultra Dish Soap Dishwashing Liquid from Walmart should do the trick).

• Optional: Upholstery cleaning machine.

How to Clean a Microfibre Couch

(Image credit: Wise Design)

Knowing how to clean couch cushions is also key to a clean microfiber couch. So what's the process? Well, cleaning expert Rinea has given us a step-by-step guide to cleaning your microfiber sofa.

Check your sofa codes: It's important to remember that there are sofa codes in place for your home furniture. So, as a first step, ensure you check your codes. Rinea tells us: "Look for a tag, usually under a cushion. 'W' means water-based cleaners are okay, 'S' means solvent-based only, and 'X' means vacuum only."

Vacuum: Next up, the cleaning expert says you should "use the upholstery attachment to go over every inch of the couch with a vacuum." Make sure you get into the crevices and under the cushions first.

Before you start any cleaning, the expert notes that it's important to always test the cleaning solution on a hidden area first before using it on your whole couch.

For general cleaning: Rinea suggests you mix a solution of warm water and a few drops of mild dish soap. Then, "dampen a microfiber cloth with the solution (don't soak it) and gently blot and wipe the fabric, working in small sections." After doing so, you can then use a clean, damp cloth to remove any residue from the soap. As a last step, dry with a clean microfiber cloth.

How do I clean Tough Stains from a Microfibre couch?

(Image credit: OAD Interiors Architecture + Will Ellis)

Whether you want to tackle and clean a velvet sofa or you want to know how to give your microfiber sofa a nice refresh, there are certain cleaning methods you can use to get to the bottom of those tough stains. But how exactly do you remove a stain from a microfiber couch? Well, Rinea recommends doing the following:

Step 1: To make the process easier, you can put some rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle.

Step 2: Next up, lightly spray the stain and cover the area with the solution.

Step 3: You can then blot the sprayed area with a white microfiber cloth.

Step 4: Rinea says you should repeat this until the stain lifts.

Step 5: Lastly, once it's dry, you can use a soft-bristled brush to fluff up the fibers.

FAQs

How to Clean a Microfiber Couch With Rubbing Alcohol

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

"This is my go-to for tough stains," says Rinea. "Spray lightly, blot with a white cloth, and repeat. It evaporates quickly, so it won't leave water marks."

The expert says you must test this before spraying it on your sofa, as some dyes can react badly.

What other DIY cleaning solutions can I use?

For really stubborn stains or deep-set odors, Rinea says she often uses a professional-grade upholstery cleaning machine.

But if you are seeking a DIY solution, you should first "mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle." The expert says you spray lightly on the area where the stain is and then blot over it with a clean cloth. As a last step, "sprinkle baking soda over the area and let it sit overnight. Then, vacuum thoroughly in the morning."