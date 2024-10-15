What is the Best Couch Cleaner? A Cleaning Expert Chooses a Carpet Stain Remover — Here's Why

A sofa can often be victim to spills, dust, and unwanted odors. With daily traffic, upholstery furniture can undergo a great deal of wear and tear without you even realizing it. Although regular vacuuming can often help with picking up surface-level dust, sometimes it's just not enough.

That's why learning how to clean a sofa with the right products is key. We're here to find out what the best couch cleaner is on the market right now. With so many options, it can be a challenge to find the right solution for you and your home.

I spoke to a cleaning expert to find out what product they think is the top couch cleaner. Here's what they had to say about it.

What Is The Best Couch Cleaner?

(Image credit: Yvan Moreau. Design: Juan Fabrice)

When giving your couch a refresh, you'll want to get your hands on the right tools, as this will help you avoid those sofa cleaning mistakes and, in turn, allow your furniture to last longer. Remember, before you start cleaning, you'll want to know and understand your sofa codes. Sofa codes will help you navigate what solutions you can use to freshen up your furniture.

The sofa cleaning code is "W" for Wet, which refers to water-based cleaning. "S" for Solvent means water should be avoided, and the couch should be dry-cleaned with a solvent-based cleaning product. "WS" for wet and solvent allows you to clean water- and solvent-based products. "X" is for vacuum only, and last but not least, "D" is for dry cleaning only.

So, now that you've locked down the sofa codes, what product can you use to clean your couch properly? We asked a cleaning expert to share their favorite product. Elizabeth Shields from Super Cleaning Services tells us her top choice has to be Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover from Walmart. Priced at just $9.75, this product has over 150 reviews, with buyers saying it's "pain-free" and "a lifesaver." It may be labeled as a 'carpet spot remover,' but clearly, this cleaning product is more versatile than we might know.

Elizabeth says: "I swear by Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover for couch cleaning. It’s a miracle worker for all kinds of stains, from red wine to pet messes. Spray it on the stain, blot it with a clean cloth, and watch the magic happen."

The expert says no rinsing is needed, "which makes it super convenient. It’s also non-toxic, so you can use it without worrying about harsh chemicals around your family or pets." She continues: "Seriously, this stuff has saved my couch more times than I can count. I live with toddlers plus cats, so you can just imagine how it goes."

Folex is a non-toxic product that can be used to clean any colorfast carpet or material that can be safely dampened with water. Folex Carpet Spot Remover is also available on Amazon for $6.65 and is listed as the site's number one best-seller, with over 90,000 reviews. Before using any products, please check your sofa codes and spot-clean before spraying cleaning solution all over the couch.

What Can I do to Avoid Spills and Stains?

(Image credit: Erin Kelly)

To stop spills and stains from lingering on your couch, you can opt for using a fabric protector to help you along the way.

Furniture expert Bradley Montanez from TableUps says: A good fabric protector should improve the durability of your furniture without compromising its look or feel."

Bradley continues: "Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector (from Walmart) is a tried-and-true option for safeguarding your upholstered pieces. It's a trusted solution that keeps your upholstery looking fresh, even with everyday use."

FAQs

What other options are out there for cleaning a couch?

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you're trying to clean a microfiber couch or a velvet couch, you'll need to use the right methods and tools. Another option would be to use BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner from Amazon.

This will help remove tough stains from carpets, sofas, car interiors, and more. It also includes a tough stain tool, a hydro rinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, and a trial-size spot and stain formula.

You can also make your own couch cleaner by mixing 1/4 cup vinegar, warm water, and 1 tablespoon of dish soap. Place the mixture in a bowl or spray bottle and spray it directly on the area of the stain. You can then blot it with a soft microfibre cloth (like this Mr.Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon) and clean it off with water to remove excess soap. Once that's done, dry it off with a dry towel.