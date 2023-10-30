Olivia Rodrigo has the secret to perfect cozy decor and it would make an A+ Christmas gift
Olivia Rodrigo says she can't live without this one piece of home decor in particular, and now often buys it as a present for friends and family
I'll be the first to proudly admit that I'm streaming Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'Guts' ad nauseam these days, despite being neither 21 nor fresh out of a tumultuous relationship (we exist!). Of course, I've accompanied such passionate listening with an in-depth tour of her press surrounding the album (as any too-old fan would do) and couldn't help but notice how the singer mentioned her love of an "industrial strength weighted blanket" in a recent interview with GQ.
"I think someone gave me one of these for Christmas one year," Olivia said. "Now I get everyone else this for Christmas 'cause it's like the best gift I've ever been given." She certainly has a point - blankets, in general, are often an underrated holiday present; they don't even have to be weighted, and can play a perfect counterpart to some of the best bedding sets on the market. Why not gift your family and friends a cozy little piece they can use every winter?
"A cozy blanket or throw can add a toasty vibe to your space," said Elizabeth Vergara, president of Vergara Homes. "My favorites are made of thick snuggly textures like knits or fleece in neutral tones to not overpower the decor of the room." Erin Boyle of interiors blog Reading My Tea Leaves agreed: "I love neutral colored cotton throw blankets because as a small space dweller without a ton of storage space, I need things that can multitask across seasons."
If you're looking to slay the holiday gift-giving this year, I've compiled a list of 6 present-worthy weighted blankets that you can shop below.
The Livingetc edit of weighted blankets
Price: $139
The blush pink colorway and chunky knit fabric of this weighted blanket from Target look pretty similar to the one Olivia mentioned to GQ.
Price: from $249
I did a bit of digging on brands for this piece, and saw some great things about Bearaby, a company whose focus is on weighted blankets. And since it's white, this one would also work nicely with a lot of the best bedding brands out there.
Price: $106.12 (37% off)
You know Casper for its mattresses, but did you know it also offers a weighted blanket? This one is available at 10, 15, and 20 pounds, and currently on sale at Wayfair.
Price: $169
The Brooklinen weighted blanket has an interior layer of teeny tiny glass beads, which the company says is better for the environment. If this feels anything like Brooklin's sheets, I know it will be a winner.
Price: $64.99
Luna was actually the brand of my first weighted blanket. While it's definitely a little less luxurious and display-ready than the others on this list, it still very much gets the job done and at a lower price point.
How should I display a blanket, both weighted and unweighted?
When it comes to styling a traditional throw, "you can casually drape it over the corner of your sofa for an effortless chic look, or neatly fold it at the foot of your bed for a touch of style," Elizabeth said. And for a weighted blanket, which is usually rather bulky, she recommended treating it like a "trendy yet functional accessory. I like to choose a blanket that matches the room's palette, and display it folded neatly over a piece of furniture to seamlessly blend it into the decor."
