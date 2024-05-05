Reviewers Are Saying This $35 Table Lamp is the "Next Best Thing" to a Cult Favorite That Costs Nearly $300

If you didn't know already, scallops are in. We're seeing them everywhere in interiors at the moment, from pillowcases to curtains, furniture to tableware. But one of my favorite pieces to come out of the flood of scalloped home decor we've seen in the last year? The scallop lampshade.

After an era where I thought lampshades were just not cool, I've returned to them with a passion in 2024, and details like a scallop base are a no-brainer for giving this quite-traditional decor piece a bit of modern whimsy. The only problem? They're not so easy to find, especially if you're on a budget. There are some great examples out there, but they're not all wallet-friendly — fine if you're looking to make an investment, but a little less tempting as an impulse buy to brighten up a corner of your home.

However, when Livingetc's style editor Brigid picked one out as a star piece in the spring Wayfair sale, it felt like she'd uncovered a real treasure, especially as it holds its own against pieces that are 10 times the price. And reviewers of the lamp think so too.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

With a healthy number of 5 star reviews, Wayfair's Momsen table lamp has been likened to pieces by luxury home decor brands. And I mean — don't get me wrong — at this price point, it isn't going to compare to somewhere like Serena & Lily, which has a great reputation for quality. But, depending on your budget to buy a new lamp, this Wayfair find might just be the most accessible way to get in on the scallop lamp trend.

Momsen Lamp View at Wayfair Was: $75 Now: $35 Currently with 53% off, this table lamp is even better value for money right now. It comes in two different sizes, and with 7 color varieties for the base, so you can

Other scallop table lamps to shop