Reviewers Are Saying This $35 Table Lamp is the "Next Best Thing" to a Cult Favorite That Costs Nearly $300
The trending light that discerning shoppers are loving right now is currently on sale, making it even more of a steal
If you didn't know already, scallops are in. We're seeing them everywhere in interiors at the moment, from pillowcases to curtains, furniture to tableware. But one of my favorite pieces to come out of the flood of scalloped home decor we've seen in the last year? The scallop lampshade.
After an era where I thought lampshades were just not cool, I've returned to them with a passion in 2024, and details like a scallop base are a no-brainer for giving this quite-traditional decor piece a bit of modern whimsy. The only problem? They're not so easy to find, especially if you're on a budget. There are some great examples out there, but they're not all wallet-friendly — fine if you're looking to make an investment, but a little less tempting as an impulse buy to brighten up a corner of your home.
However, when Livingetc's style editor Brigid picked one out as a star piece in the spring Wayfair sale, it felt like she'd uncovered a real treasure, especially as it holds its own against pieces that are 10 times the price. And reviewers of the lamp think so too.
With a healthy number of 5 star reviews, Wayfair's Momsen table lamp has been likened to pieces by luxury home decor brands. And I mean — don't get me wrong — at this price point, it isn't going to compare to somewhere like Serena & Lily, which has a great reputation for quality. But, depending on your budget to buy a new lamp, this Wayfair find might just be the most accessible way to get in on the scallop lamp trend.
Was: $75 Now: $35
Currently with 53% off, this table lamp is even better value for money right now. It comes in two different sizes, and with 7 color varieties for the base, so you can
Other scallop table lamps to shop
Price: $298
This table lamp from Serena & Lily has become a bit of a cult favorite. Whimsical, but classic — just on the right side of twee, it's a great piece to dress up a space to make it feel a little less serious.
Price: $298
This lamp from Anthropologie is a sculpturally-wavy take on rattan that feels so modern, yet a little bit retro. I just know that it's going to cast beautiful shadows around the room when it's turned on, too.
Price: $159
Pottery Barn's take on the trend is a lot more affordable than most, and is generously sized for a more impactful lamp for your room.
Price: $298
Another style from Serena & Lily that's getting lots of love right now, this metal table lamp looks great with the woven scalloped lampshade.
Price: $450
Wicker lamps are always a winner in my book, but especially when the base and shade blend into one. This Soho Home one introduces scallops into the mix too, for a very elevated take.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Hugh is the Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2024.
-
-
'It’s Smart And Classic' — Designers Agree This is the Perfect Color to Paint Your Staircase
You can’t go wrong painting your staircase in this elegant hue if you want it to look sophisticated, calming, and timeless
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
5 Things Designers Are Doing to Make White Bathrooms Feel More Modern — And Still Relevant for 2024
We may be seeing more colorful spaces than ever, but there's still a place for modern white bathroom ideas, say these designers
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published