Reviewers Are Saying This $35 Table Lamp is the "Next Best Thing" to a Cult Favorite That Costs Nearly $300

If you didn't know already, scallops are in. We're seeing them everywhere in interiors at the moment, from pillowcases to curtains, furniture to tableware. But one of my favorite pieces to come out of the flood of scalloped home decor we've seen in the last year? The scallop lampshade.

After an era where I thought lampshades were just not cool, I've returned to them with a passion in 2024, and details like a scallop base are a no-brainer for giving this quite-traditional decor piece a bit of modern whimsy. The only problem? They're not so easy to find, especially if you're on a budget. There are some great examples out there, but they're not all wallet-friendly — fine if you're looking to make an investment, but a little less tempting as an impulse buy to brighten up a corner of your home.

However, when Livingetc's style editor Brigid picked one out as a star piece in the spring Wayfair sale, it felt like she'd uncovered a real treasure, especially as it holds its own against pieces that are 10 times the price. And reviewers of the lamp think so too.

scallop table lamps

(Image credit: Wayfair)

With a healthy number of 5 star reviews, Wayfair's Momsen table lamp has been likened to pieces by luxury home decor brands. And I mean — don't get me wrong — at this price point, it isn't going to compare to somewhere like Serena & Lily, which has a great reputation for quality. But, depending on your budget to buy a new lamp, this Wayfair find might just be the most accessible way to get in on the scallop lamp trend.

Momsen Lamp
Momsen Lamp

Was: $75 Now: $35

Currently with 53% off, this table lamp is even better value for money right now. It comes in two different sizes, and with 7 color varieties for the base, so you can

Other scallop table lamps to shop

Como Petite Table Lamp
Como Petite Table Lamp

Price: $298

This table lamp from Serena & Lily has become a bit of a cult favorite. Whimsical, but classic — just on the right side of twee, it's a great piece to dress up a space to make it feel a little less serious.

Sutton Rattan Table Lamp
Sutton Rattan Table Lamp

Price: $298

This lamp from Anthropologie is a sculpturally-wavy take on rattan that feels so modern, yet a little bit retro. I just know that it's going to cast beautiful shadows around the room when it's turned on, too.

Emery Scallop Woven Shade Table Lamp
Emery Scallop Woven Shade Table Lamp

Price: $159

Pottery Barn's take on the trend is a lot more affordable than most, and is generously sized for a more impactful lamp for your room.

Larkspur Petite Table Lamp
Larkspur Petite Table Lamp

Price: $298

Another style from Serena & Lily that's getting lots of love right now, this metal table lamp looks great with the woven scalloped lampshade.

Lila Table Lamp Us
Lila Table Lamp Us

Price: $450

Wicker lamps are always a winner in my book, but especially when the base and shade blend into one. This Soho Home one introduces scallops into the mix too, for a very elevated take.

Moss Lamp
Moss Lamp

Price: $1,040

It may be the most expensive version of this table lamp in our round-up, but can't you see why? Super cool and sculptural, you know anyone who visits your home is going to comment on this lamp before they leave.

