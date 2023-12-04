I've Trawled the Wayfair Christmas Decor Section to Find Surprisingly Luxe Festive Pieces - So You Don't Have To

It can feel a bit overwhelming to try and find your faves among all the Wayfair Christmas decor ... but only if you don't have Livingetc to steer your picks

Looking to have a holly jolly Christmas on a budget? I present to you, Wayfair's holiday section, an expansive seasonal collection that's bursting at the seams with holiday decor. If you're not sure where to buy Christmas decorations, it's a great and reliable place to start.

The only downside, though, is just how large the Wayfair decor selection really is. There are thousands of wreaths, faux trees, and garlands to choose from, which can make it quite difficult to narrow down which are the best fashionable and worth your buck. Of course, as your friendly neighborhood style editor, I've put in a few hours trawling these never-ending pages for the very best selections — it's what I do best! And you're in luck because it's all been compiled below.

Best Wayfair wreaths

lighted pinecone wreath41% off
Laroche Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath

Price: $44.99

Thanks to a bevy of accent leaves, ornaments, and dusted pinecones, this pre-lit artificial wreath looks as gold as those five beloved rings (you know the ones).

glitter white berry wreath
19" Glitter White Berries and Green Leaves Wreath

Price: $56.99

Organic and wintery, white berries punctuate the green leaves comprising this natural wreath, frosted a bit for that extra seasonal touch.

flocked lighted wreath26% off
Faux Lighted Pine 24'' Wreath

Price: $47.99

Your front door will look as though it was just coated in a fresh layer of powder, no snow required. Simply hang this piece and call it a day.

Best Wayfair garlands

faux red berry garland5% off
5' x 3.25" Red Berries with Leaves Artificial Christmas Garland Unlit

Price: $31.19

It wouldn't be the holidays if you didn't feature red berries in at least some of your decor. So buy into the trend that endures year after year with a thin and bendable garland, perfect for that area under your TV or across your mantle.

faux mixed assortment garland
60'' in. Faux Mixed Assortment Garland

Price: $48.99

For a little bit of everything, try a mixed assortment garland, like this one featuring textured greenery, pinecones, and sugared red berries. It's wintery enough that you could leave it out past the Christmas season and into January/February.

lightly flocked pre-light garland
9' Lightly Flocked Garland with 50 Warm Lights

Price: $83.99

This is my favorite luxe garland of the bunch. It almost looks like a plush scarf you might wrap around your neck to protect from the wind. While I wouldn't advise doing exactly that, I would say it would look excellent wrapped around a banister on your stairs or above your fireplace. And if you can't figure out how to make it stay, try this viral garland hanging hack.

Best Wayfair trees

classic faux tree with gold light accents53% off
Carolina Lighted Pine Christmas Tree

Price: $205

Keep things classy with a simple green faux pine, featuring a trimming of pinecones and cashmere branch tips. In this case, I especially like the distance between the stand and the bottom of the tree, which adds some extra height to the equation.

flocked faux tree53% off
Ardrie 7.5' Lighted Pine Christmas Tree

Price: $335

This is the second round-up in which I've included this tree and I'm sure you can tell why. It's at an amazing price right now and looks just unbelievably luxe. Flocked pinecones and berries are scattered among the branches and pre-lit white lights add a pure glow.

rose-colored faux tree
Easy Set-Up 7.5' Lighted Pine Christmas Tree

Price: $355.99

Not a fan of either green or white? Try an equally-as-cozy champagne-colored tree this year.

Best Wayfair holiday decor

four green paper trees12% off
Paper Decorative Cone Trees, Set of 4

Price: $98.99 for four

Simple and minimalist, these modern decorative paper cone trees would look lovely grouped together. Line a surface with a few of the same size, or create a simple centerpiece by clumping a few of varying heights.

christmas plate set65% off
Lenox Winter Greetings 10.5" Dinner Plate

Price: $111.99

Christmas is also a great time to embrace the traditional (just ask my Spotify history — Xmas classics or bust!). This set of Lenox ivory bone china plates accented with 24K gold showcases a portrait from nature artist Catherine McClung that's reminiscent of holidays past.

gold christmas deer figurine
Christmas Deer Figurines & Collectibles

Price: $35.99

Regal and modern, make a holiday statement with a gold deer figurine that will add character to whichever corner you choose to display it.

Best Wayfair Christmas ornaments

finial paper ornaments7% off
Paper Finial Ornament

Price: $51.99 for four

Leaning into the paper decor once more, I couldn't help but fall in love with this set of paper honeycomb ornaments that play on classic holiday shapes and colors. 

blue velvet ornament
Metal Christmas Ball Ornament

Price: $25.99

Velvet ornaments are all the rage this year. Get in on the ground floor of the trend with a simple blue bauble. It's also available in tan but I think the blue is much more elegant.

jewel-toned ornament set
Glass Christmas Ball Ornament

Price: $48.99 for six

Shimmer and shine with six crystallized ornaments in silver, brown, blue, and green. Spread them throughout your tree so as to better reflect bits of light, or arrange them in a serving bowl for a festive and easy dining centerpiece.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

