I've Trawled the Wayfair Christmas Decor Section to Find Surprisingly Luxe Festive Pieces - So You Don't Have To
It can feel a bit overwhelming to try and find your faves among all the Wayfair Christmas decor ... but only if you don't have Livingetc to steer your picks
Looking to have a holly jolly Christmas on a budget? I present to you, Wayfair's holiday section, an expansive seasonal collection that's bursting at the seams with holiday decor. If you're not sure where to buy Christmas decorations, it's a great and reliable place to start.
The only downside, though, is just how large the Wayfair decor selection really is. There are thousands of wreaths, faux trees, and garlands to choose from, which can make it quite difficult to narrow down which are the best fashionable and worth your buck. Of course, as your friendly neighborhood style editor, I've put in a few hours trawling these never-ending pages for the very best selections — it's what I do best! And you're in luck because it's all been compiled below.
Best Wayfair wreaths
41% off
Price: $44.99
Thanks to a bevy of accent leaves, ornaments, and dusted pinecones, this pre-lit artificial wreath looks as gold as those five beloved rings (you know the ones).
Price: $56.99
Organic and wintery, white berries punctuate the green leaves comprising this natural wreath, frosted a bit for that extra seasonal touch.
26% off
Price: $47.99
Your front door will look as though it was just coated in a fresh layer of powder, no snow required. Simply hang this piece and call it a day.
Best Wayfair garlands
5% off
Price: $31.19
It wouldn't be the holidays if you didn't feature red berries in at least some of your decor. So buy into the trend that endures year after year with a thin and bendable garland, perfect for that area under your TV or across your mantle.
Price: $48.99
For a little bit of everything, try a mixed assortment garland, like this one featuring textured greenery, pinecones, and sugared red berries. It's wintery enough that you could leave it out past the Christmas season and into January/February.
Price: $83.99
This is my favorite luxe garland of the bunch. It almost looks like a plush scarf you might wrap around your neck to protect from the wind. While I wouldn't advise doing exactly that, I would say it would look excellent wrapped around a banister on your stairs or above your fireplace. And if you can't figure out how to make it stay, try this viral garland hanging hack.
Best Wayfair trees
53% off
Price: $205
Keep things classy with a simple green faux pine, featuring a trimming of pinecones and cashmere branch tips. In this case, I especially like the distance between the stand and the bottom of the tree, which adds some extra height to the equation.
53% off
Price: $335
This is the second round-up in which I've included this tree and I'm sure you can tell why. It's at an amazing price right now and looks just unbelievably luxe. Flocked pinecones and berries are scattered among the branches and pre-lit white lights add a pure glow.
Best Wayfair holiday decor
12% off
Price: $98.99 for four
Simple and minimalist, these modern decorative paper cone trees would look lovely grouped together. Line a surface with a few of the same size, or create a simple centerpiece by clumping a few of varying heights.
65% off
Price: $111.99
Christmas is also a great time to embrace the traditional (just ask my Spotify history — Xmas classics or bust!). This set of Lenox ivory bone china plates accented with 24K gold showcases a portrait from nature artist Catherine McClung that's reminiscent of holidays past.
Best Wayfair Christmas ornaments
7% off
Price: $51.99 for four
Leaning into the paper decor once more, I couldn't help but fall in love with this set of paper honeycomb ornaments that play on classic holiday shapes and colors.
Price: $25.99
Velvet ornaments are all the rage this year. Get in on the ground floor of the trend with a simple blue bauble. It's also available in tan but I think the blue is much more elegant.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
