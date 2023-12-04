I've Trawled the Wayfair Christmas Decor Section to Find Surprisingly Luxe Festive Pieces - So You Don't Have To

Looking to have a holly jolly Christmas on a budget? I present to you, Wayfair's holiday section, an expansive seasonal collection that's bursting at the seams with holiday decor. If you're not sure where to buy Christmas decorations, it's a great and reliable place to start.

The only downside, though, is just how large the Wayfair decor selection really is. There are thousands of wreaths, faux trees, and garlands to choose from, which can make it quite difficult to narrow down which are the best fashionable and worth your buck. Of course, as your friendly neighborhood style editor, I've put in a few hours trawling these never-ending pages for the very best selections — it's what I do best! And you're in luck because it's all been compiled below.

Best Wayfair wreaths

41% off Laroche Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath View at Wayfair Price: $44.99 Thanks to a bevy of accent leaves, ornaments, and dusted pinecones, this pre-lit artificial wreath looks as gold as those five beloved rings (you know the ones). 19" Glitter White Berries and Green Leaves Wreath View at Wayfair Price: $56.99 Organic and wintery, white berries punctuate the green leaves comprising this natural wreath, frosted a bit for that extra seasonal touch. 26% off Faux Lighted Pine 24'' Wreath View at Wayfair Price: $47.99 Your front door will look as though it was just coated in a fresh layer of powder, no snow required. Simply hang this piece and call it a day.

Best Wayfair garlands

5% off 5' x 3.25" Red Berries with Leaves Artificial Christmas Garland Unlit View at Wayfair Price: $31.19 It wouldn't be the holidays if you didn't feature red berries in at least some of your decor. So buy into the trend that endures year after year with a thin and bendable garland, perfect for that area under your TV or across your mantle. 60'' in. Faux Mixed Assortment Garland View at Wayfair Price: $48.99 For a little bit of everything, try a mixed assortment garland, like this one featuring textured greenery, pinecones, and sugared red berries. It's wintery enough that you could leave it out past the Christmas season and into January/February. 9' Lightly Flocked Garland with 50 Warm Lights View at Wayfair Price: $83.99 This is my favorite luxe garland of the bunch. It almost looks like a plush scarf you might wrap around your neck to protect from the wind. While I wouldn't advise doing exactly that, I would say it would look excellent wrapped around a banister on your stairs or above your fireplace. And if you can't figure out how to make it stay, try this viral garland hanging hack.

Best Wayfair trees

53% off Carolina Lighted Pine Christmas Tree View at Wayfair Price: $205 Keep things classy with a simple green faux pine, featuring a trimming of pinecones and cashmere branch tips. In this case, I especially like the distance between the stand and the bottom of the tree, which adds some extra height to the equation. 53% off Ardrie 7.5' Lighted Pine Christmas Tree View at Wayfair Price: $335 This is the second round-up in which I've included this tree and I'm sure you can tell why. It's at an amazing price right now and looks just unbelievably luxe. Flocked pinecones and berries are scattered among the branches and pre-lit white lights add a pure glow. Easy Set-Up 7.5' Lighted Pine Christmas Tree View at Wayfair Price: $355.99 Not a fan of either green or white? Try an equally-as-cozy champagne-colored tree this year.

Best Wayfair holiday decor

12% off Paper Decorative Cone Trees, Set of 4 View at Wayfair Price: $98.99 for four Simple and minimalist, these modern decorative paper cone trees would look lovely grouped together. Line a surface with a few of the same size, or create a simple centerpiece by clumping a few of varying heights. 65% off Lenox Winter Greetings 10.5" Dinner Plate View at Wayfair Price: $111.99 Christmas is also a great time to embrace the traditional (just ask my Spotify history — Xmas classics or bust!). This set of Lenox ivory bone china plates accented with 24K gold showcases a portrait from nature artist Catherine McClung that's reminiscent of holidays past. Christmas Deer Figurines & Collectibles View at Wayfair Price: $35.99 Regal and modern, make a holiday statement with a gold deer figurine that will add character to whichever corner you choose to display it.

Best Wayfair Christmas ornaments