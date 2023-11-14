These affordable "velvet" ornaments from Target are going viral - and they're now an even better deal in the sale for just $7
A six-piece set of ornaments from Target's Wondershop brand is doing numbers online ... and selling out fast
Alexa, play the Vince Guaraldi Trio because Christmas time is here, indeed. But if you need any convincing of that, well, a visit to a few popular retailers should change your mind. And in few stores is the holiday section more prominent — and beloved! — then Target, whose private Wondershop label has some amazing finds for anyone looking for affordable but stylish Christmas decor.
It's not exactly the last place you'd think of when it comes to where to buy Christmas decorations, but with so much choice, it's easy to overlook some great finds. Of course, TikTok has already made easy work of many of these products, including a 6-piece ornament set that is only $10 to begin with but is currently on sale for just $7. This inexpensive but trendy collection would look so great on your faux fir this year.
The viral Target ornament set of the season
I write about viral purchases every week — most of them quite large and somewhat expensive — so it was a welcome surprise to see the online passion surrounding this particular set of now-$7 flocked finial Christmas ornaments.
@trishadawnjackson_ ♬ All I Want For Christmas Is You sped up - sped up songs ☁️
In some ways, I've witnessed the fervor swell in real time; I included this set of ornaments in a round-up on a new color trend for Christmas not too long ago, and now, the brown/neutral-toned colorway is out of stock. But minimalists should fear not!
The grey colorway — which includes white, grey, and black finials — is still available, as is the pink set (my favorite), featuring varying hues of purple and pink. And if neither of those tickles your fancy, the blue, green, or red set should do it ... at least until the brown one is back in stock.
But act quick; if TikTok is any indication (and it usually is), these babies will be out of stock faster than you can press "add to cart.".
9 of the best textured Christmas ornaments
Price: $38
I've been eyeing this ornament set for weeks now. The jewel tones are positively gorgeous, and I just now the velvet around them is soft and luxurious.
21% off
Price: $30 for 3
At $10 an ornament, this circular set — and its deep greens and royal blues — would make a robust addition to your holiday arsenal.
Price: $20 for two
Same goes for this number from Lulu and Georgia — and it's just a bonus that it's blush pink, a color we believe to be trending this holiday season.
Price: $27.99
Enough with the spheres and the finials. How about, say, a pinecone? This deep blue flocked ornament is a welcome variation on the velvet theme.
Price: $5.99
Of course, velvet is not the only fabric you might feature on your tree. Satin is just as classic and beloved. And the stripes on this bauble are playful and punchy.
Price: $29.99
These purple pieces from Amazon look surprisingly chic given the price. If you can't find the Target ones in your desired color, give these a try.
Price: $72 for six
Arhaus is so classy, always. I'd expect nothing less than luxury from their ornaments, and of course, this set delivers. The cinnamon color plays on red and brown undertones, creating a rich mix.
Price: $16.99
If the brown colorway of the Target set was on your shopping list, this 12pc collection from Amazon might suffice in the meantime.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
