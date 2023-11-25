This genius hack for hanging Christmas garlands is going to change how you decorate your fireplace from now on
No more balls of tape or rogue nail holes — it will blow your mind how easy it is to copy this social media hack!
We've all been there before —and we're in the midst of Christmas decorating (what should be an extremely fun and relaxing evening) when we hear it. You're picking up some ornaments to put on the tree or pulling out a candle for the kitchen island when you suddenly detect a crash and a bang coming from the other room: the Christmas garland you tried to hang a million times — from the ceiling, over your mantle, etc. — has become unstuck and fallen to the floor again.
It doesn't matter how much tape you add, and the idea of drilling nails into your expensive wood hearth makes your heart stop. What are you to do?! Honestly, the whole dilemma is enough to make you throw your hands up in the air and denounce Christmas decorating entirely. (Dramatic? I don't think so!)
Well, leave it to TikTok — er, TikTok and damage-free home hanging brand Command, that is — to come up with an ingenious solution that you can copy for only $4. Goodbye, garland headaches, hello, winter wonderland!
The genius hack for hanging Christmas garland
@aurelie.erikson ♬ Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone Christmas Movie (Chorus & Orchestra Version) - John Williams
I was today years old when I realized Command Cord Bundlers (not hooks) existed, and I have TikTok user @aurelie.erikson to thank for that. In her video above, Aurelie attaches two Command bundlers (which are typically meant to keep long cords in line, but in this instance function like a strap with more sag and flexibility than a traditional Command hook) to either side of her mantle before wrapping both straps around the edges of the garland she'd like to hang.
And voila! Her decor is not only secure (no midnight crashes here!), but its edge-adjacent positioning has now freed up room on top of the mantle for other holiday trinkets, lights, and candles. What's the best part, you ask? A pack of Command bundlers is only $4 at Walmart.
Now all you need is something to hang — and lucky for you ...
6 holiday garlands to hang over your mantle this season
Price: $138
Deep red flowers and sage green leaves — a combination so gorgeous it can bring tears to my eyes. The ultimate luxe garland.
Price: $21.99
Fun and festive, this glittery pennant would be perfect to hang around your house in multiplicity, over doorways, banisters, and lamps.
Price: $30
A classic is a classic for a reason. If you want an affordable faux garland you can either leave as is or dress up with ornaments of your choosing, consider starting here.
Price: $40
Pom poms are so fun and unexpected! Wrapped around a tree, they add the perfect contrasting touch to the brittle pine branches.
$30 off
Price: $29.96
This gorgeous eucalyptus holiday garland looks like a breath of fresh air. So organic and elevated, and a bit more calming than a totally pine piece.
30% off
Price: $23.80
This one is for the whimsical design lovers — if you've never been one to shy away from color, I'm loving this light-up strand from Anthropologie. It looks like it belongs in Whoville, and I mean that as a compliment.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
This IKEA hack for floating star lights creates the perfect pendants for your Christmas dining table
Make a statement with your Christmas lighting this year with this easy DIY that takes less than ten minutes to do
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
How can I make my kitchen feel more Christmassy? 7 ways to add festive ambiance with style
Interior designers and experts reveal their top tips on creating that cozy festive ambiance in the kitchen...
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
'I've never felt so festive' - Check out our top luxury Christmas decor picks this Black Friday
There's no better time to pick up some luxe Christmas ornaments, but be quick they could sell out
By Amy McArdle Published
-
I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life
The name of the Black Friday game is stress-free shopping with this guide to Christmas gifts that are under $50 from Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Best Christmas decorations on Amazon - 9 stylish options to festoon your home this festive season
We've trawled through the site to find the very best Christmas decorations the retail giant has to offer
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Kathy Hilton's 'favorite' holiday candle scent is on sale for Black Friday right now - it makes homes smell SO festive
Looking for stocking stuffers? Buy this marked-down candle at either Saks Fifth Avenue or Anthropologie during the Black Friday sales
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
You'll NEVER guess where I found this luxe Black Friday Christmas tree deal - and it's currently 70% off
I could not believe the markdown on this 7.5-foot, pre-lit artificial Christmas tree and I think you're going to be just as shocked
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I didn't expect wreath deals to be this good - the early Black Friday sales but are so festive!
Looking to buy some discounted holiday decor? You'll want to shop this edit — trust us, your fireplace mantle and your front door will thank you
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Best outdoor Christmas decorations for 2023 - 9 stylish options for a front yard with festive curb appeal
Ensure your Christmas display goes beyond the front door this festive season with these outdoor decor buys
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
I didn't think I could love Pottery Barn more but today's deals on Christmas decor are holiday perfection
Pottery Barn's Black Friday sale is here, and you're going to love the sales on this quintessential and festive holiday decor
By Brigid Kennedy Published