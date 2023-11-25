This genius hack for hanging Christmas garlands is going to change how you decorate your fireplace from now on

No more balls of tape or rogue nail holes — it will blow your mind how easy it is to copy this social media hack!

a christmas fireplace with garland
(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

We've all been there before —and we're in the midst of Christmas decorating (what should be an extremely fun and relaxing evening) when we hear it. You're picking up some ornaments to put on the tree or pulling out a candle for the kitchen island when you suddenly detect a crash and a bang coming from the other room: the Christmas garland you tried to hang a million times — from the ceiling, over your mantle, etc. — has become unstuck and fallen to the floor again

It doesn't matter how much tape you add, and the idea of drilling nails into your expensive wood hearth makes your heart stop. What are you to do?! Honestly, the whole dilemma is enough to make you throw your hands up in the air and denounce Christmas decorating entirely. (Dramatic? I don't think so!)

Well, leave it to TikTok — er, TikTok and damage-free home hanging brand Command, that is — to come up with an ingenious solution that you can copy for only $4. Goodbye, garland headaches, hello, winter wonderland!

The genius hack for hanging Christmas garland

@aurelie.erikson

♬ Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone Christmas Movie (Chorus & Orchestra Version) - John Williams

I was today years old when I realized Command Cord Bundlers (not hooks) existed, and I have TikTok user @aurelie.erikson to thank for that. In her video above, Aurelie attaches two Command bundlers (which are typically meant to keep long cords in line, but in this instance function like a strap with more sag and flexibility than a traditional Command hook) to either side of her mantle before wrapping both straps around the edges of the garland she'd like to hang.

And voila! Her decor is not only secure (no midnight crashes here!), but its edge-adjacent positioning has now freed up room on top of the mantle for other holiday trinkets, lights, and candles. What's the best part, you ask? A pack of Command bundlers is only $4 at Walmart. 

pack of Command Cord Bundlers
Command Cord Bundlers

Price: $3.78

Now all you need is something to hang — and lucky for you ...

6 holiday garlands to hang over your mantle this season

red floral garland
Red Floral Iron Garland

Price: $138

Deep red flowers and sage green leaves — a combination so gorgeous it can bring tears to my eyes. The ultimate luxe garland.

pendant garland
Glittery Pennant Garland

Price: $21.99

Fun and festive, this glittery pennant would be perfect to hang around your house in multiplicity, over doorways, banisters, and lamps.

evergreen garland
Mixed Pine and Eucalyptus Christmas Garland

Price: $30

A classic is a classic for a reason. If you want an affordable faux garland you can either leave as is or dress up with ornaments of your choosing, consider starting here.

pom pom garland
Pompom Garland

Price: $40

Pom poms are so fun and unexpected! Wrapped around a tree, they add the perfect contrasting touch to the brittle pine branches.

eucalyptus garland$30 off
Faux Eucalyptus Holiday Garland

Price: $29.96

This gorgeous eucalyptus holiday garland looks like a breath of fresh air. So organic and elevated, and a bit more calming than a totally pine piece.

garland with LED bulbs30% off
Multi-Color Ball Light Strand

Price: $23.80

This one is for the whimsical design lovers — if you've never been one to shy away from color, I'm loving this light-up strand from Anthropologie. It looks like it belongs in Whoville, and I mean that as a compliment.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸