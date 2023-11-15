Walmart's massive Black Friday sale is live - and I combed through 17 pages of home decor deals to find the best ones
This sale has everything — mirrors, area rugs, funky lamps, mid-century modern dressers ...
Ladies and gentlemen, Black Friday has arrived. Okay, well, not actually ... but official sales are nonetheless live at a number of different retailers, Walmart included. To celebrate this momentous retail holiday, I've taken a good hard look at Walmart's sale sections for both furniture and home decor, and picked out some of the best markdowns on the most stylish pieces. I might have gone cross-eyed in my dedicated, hours-long quest, but hey, anything for Livingetc readers!
Shop my selections below, then make sure to check out my round-up of the best general Black Friday furniture deals after.
The Livingetc edit of Walmart's Black Friday sale
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $89.99
Was: $129.99
Savings: $40
Mirrors like this are all over TikTok right now. Get the look for less with this discounted blue piece at Walmart.
Price: $63 (5'3" x 7'6")
Was: $79.94
Savings: $16.74
Safavieh is a great rug brand — and $63 is an unbeatable price. If you need a large and colorful rug for your living room, now could be the perfect time to strike.
Price: $24.94
Was: $29.94
Savings: $5
These mushroom-shaped lamps run between $70-$90 at Urban Outfitters. If you have a Gen Z girlie on your Christmas list this year, this would be a great decor gift on a budget!
Price: $364.50
Was: $1052.50
Savings: $688
I went a bit overboard with the mid-century modern buffets and dressers on this list, but there truly can't be too much in my mind. This piece is textured and vintage-looking; a great item around which to build your living room.
Price: $104 for two
Was: $127.92
Savings: $23.92
Gorgeous dining stools, coming right up. The leg design on these chairs plays with negative space, which visually declutters the area around them.
Price: $101
Was: $118
Savings: $17
Rattan always adds a tactile touch (no pun intended) to your furniture collection. This fashionable accent chair, perfect for a holiday gathering, is no exception.
Price: $214
Was: $247
Savings: $33
And back to the mid-century modern! Featuring light wood and cane panel covers, this TV stand feels like something out of days past ... but in a good way!
Price: $212
Was: $452
Savings: $240
True story — I found this dresser while I was actively writing a blurb for another one. But this piece has the exact look I had been wishing the other had ... so you know I had to pivot. This dresser is so classic and at such an amazing price! 6 drawers for $212?
Price: $827.78
Was: $1917.50
Savings: $1089.72
Peak modernism. No one would believe you if you said you got this chic table from Walmart, and that's the beauty of it!
Price: $1135.58
Was: $3394.50
Savings: $2258.92
This one, too. I'm obsessed with the grooves in the wide, cylindrical legs. So perfect for the design-minded, and at a HUGE discount.
Price: $330.30
Was: $598
Savings: $267.70
Another gorgeous mid-century modern find (forgive me, I can't help myself!). This lovely, 52-inch, 5-drawer dresser would look even classier with a glass tray full of perfumes on top.
Price: $89
Was: $99
Savings: $10
If you need a coffee table, stop scrolling. This one is beloved by Walmart customers (4.7/5 star rating across 236 reviews) and is both simple yet elegant.
Price: $84
Was: $195
Savings: $111
This is my favorite piece of the whole edit. I don't know what it is about this terrazo desk, but something tells me it would transform a home office from a drab dungeon into a colorful world of whimsy.
Price: $53.10
Was: $59.99
Savings: $6.89
Try your hand at Nordic living with this Scandinavian design-inspired nightstand at an unmissable $53.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
