Walmart's massive Black Friday sale is live - and I combed through 17 pages of home decor deals to find the best ones

This sale has everything — mirrors, area rugs, funky lamps, mid-century modern dressers ...

A collage of home decor items from Walmart
(Image credit: Illustrated | Walmart)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Ladies and gentlemen, Black Friday has arrived. Okay, well, not actually ... but official sales are nonetheless live at a number of different retailers, Walmart included. To celebrate this momentous retail holiday, I've taken a good hard look at Walmart's sale sections for both furniture and home decor, and picked out some of the best markdowns on the most stylish pieces. I might have gone cross-eyed in my dedicated, hours-long quest, but hey, anything for Livingetc readers!

Shop my selections below, then make sure to check out my round-up of the best general Black Friday furniture deals after. 

The Livingetc edit of Walmart's Black Friday sale

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

abstract mirror
VLUSH irregular full length mirror

Price: $89.99
Was: $129.99
Savings: $40

Mirrors like this are all over TikTok right now. Get the look for less with this discounted blue piece at Walmart.

area rug
SAFAVIEH Madison Kebo Vintage Abstract Area Rug

Price: $63 (5'3" x 7'6")
Was: $79.94
Savings: $16.74

Safavieh is a great rug brand — and $63 is an unbeatable price. If you need a large and colorful rug for your living room, now could be the perfect time to strike. 

glass mushroom lamp
Novelty Glass Mushroom Lamp

Price: $24.94
Was: $29.94
Savings: $5

These mushroom-shaped lamps run between $70-$90 at Urban Outfitters. If you have a Gen Z girlie on your Christmas list this year, this would be a great decor gift on a budget!

tv stand
Modway Render 63" Sideboard Buffet Table

Price: $364.50
Was: $1052.50
Savings: $688

I went a bit overboard with the mid-century modern buffets and dressers on this list, but there truly can't be too much in my mind. This piece is textured and vintage-looking; a great item around which to build your living room.

dining chair
Flash Furniture 18 inch Dining Table Height Chair

Price: $104 for two
Was: $127.92
Savings: $23.92

Gorgeous dining stools, coming right up. The leg design on these chairs plays with negative space, which visually declutters the area around them. 

armchair
Easyfashion Upholstered Accent Chair with Rattan Sides

Price: $101
Was: $118
Savings: $17

Rattan always adds a tactile touch (no pun intended) to your furniture collection. This fashionable accent chair, perfect for a holiday gathering, is no exception.

tv stand
Springwood Cane TV Stand

Price: $214
Was: $247
Savings: $33

And back to the mid-century modern! Featuring light wood and cane panel covers, this TV stand feels like something out of days past ... but in a good way!

walnut wood dresser
Walker Edison Sonoma 6-Drawer Solid Wood Dresser

Price: $212
Was: $452
Savings: $240

True story — I found this dresser while I was actively writing a blurb for another one. But this piece has the exact look I had been wishing the other had ... so you know I had to pivot. This dresser is so classic and at such an amazing price! 6 drawers for $212?


black circular dining table
Modway Gratify 60" Round Dining Table

Price: $827.78
Was: $1917.50
Savings: $1089.72

Peak modernism. No one would believe you if you said you got this chic table from Walmart, and that's the beauty of it!

modern dining table
Modway Senja 95" Oval Dining

Price: $1135.58
Was: $3394.50
Savings: $2258.92

This one, too. I'm obsessed with the grooves in the wide, cylindrical legs. So perfect for the design-minded, and at a HUGE discount.

Wood dresser
Walker Edison 30” Mid-Century Modern Curved Front 5-Drawer Dresser

Price: $330.30
Was: $598
Savings: $267.70

Another gorgeous mid-century modern find (forgive me, I can't help myself!). This lovely, 52-inch, 5-drawer dresser would look even classier with a glass tray full of perfumes on top. 

gold coffee table with glass top
Nola Coffee Table

Price: $89
Was: $99
Savings: $10

If you need a coffee table, stop scrolling. This one is beloved by Walmart customers (4.7/5 star rating across 236 reviews) and is both simple yet elegant.

desk
Mr. Kate Winston Desk

Price: $84
Was: $195
Savings: $111

This is my favorite piece of the whole edit. I don't know what it is about this terrazo desk, but something tells me it would transform a home office from a drab dungeon into a colorful world of whimsy. 

nightstand
Manor Park Modern Scandi 1-Drawer Nightstand

Price: $53.10
Was: $59.99
Savings: $6.89

Try your hand at Nordic living with this Scandinavian design-inspired nightstand at an unmissable $53. 

area rug
Artistic Weavers Harput Medallion Area Rug

Price: $110 (7'10" x 10'3")
Was: $200.19
Savings: $90.19

The burn-out-esque design of this rug makes it perfect for high-traffic areas like your entryway or living room. It would also easily disguise any stains from kids or pet-related wear and tear. 

