This Viral Knife Sharpener is Now Bobby Berk-Approved — And It's so Easy to Use, Too
In a new Instagram video, the designer and ex-'Queer Eye' member had nothing but great things to say about the knife sharpener making the rounds on social media
Is there anything worse than cutting with a dull knife? Don't answer that. I'm not accepting push-back at this time. There is nothing worse. And not only that, but they say cutting with a dull knife is actually more dangerous than slicing with a sharp one, since the former requires more pressure, increasing the likelihood it might slip.
Unless you're investing in a quality knife set from one of the best home decor brands, your knives are probably quite dull; double that likelihood if you have a roommate. That leaves you with the option of sharpening your knives, but a cheap sharpener might only solve the problem for a few meals.
But what if I told you that, as we speak, an affordable (albeit slightly luxurious) knife sharpener is going viral on TikTok? And that, after a test session from none other than interior designer Bobby Berk, it looks to be well worth the hype?
A photo posted by bobby on
As demonstrated in Bobby's video, the Tumbler rolling knife sharpener keeps your quality (or even not so quality) knives 'cutting like new for much, much longer,' according to its Amazon listing. The simple design is easily mastered by both beginners and experts, and leads to what the brand claims is the perfect edge every time; simply 'choose your desired angle and glide the blade along the rolling disc.'
For safety, ease, and accuracy, powerful magnets secure your knife at either a 20-degree or 15-degree angle, depending on which you choose, while the 'proprietary stainless steel helix disc on the other end of the kitchen knife sharpener removes the burr of your knife’s edge after the base sharpening.' And that's all without mentioning how the sharpening kit is plated with diamonds, one of the most-effective sharpening stones.
I mean, just look at how Bobby's newly sharpened knife slices through that piece of paper — like butter. If you aren't in the market for one yourself, I think the Tumbler would make a great option for a Father's Day present (and wouldn't it be nice to have your shopping done now?).
Price: $129
Listen, if you needed more proof that these things are going viral, more than 4,000 of these were purchased in the past month. And the product has a 4.2/5-star rating across 1,013 ratings.
9 Knife Accessories to Try
Price: $7.61
Was: $8.72
Protect your fingers while washing your newly-sharpened blades with this handy-dandy Joseph Joseph blade brush, whose wrap-around design can clean both sides of the cutlery at once.
Price: $129.95
How chic! This purposely angled storage block is both a worthwhile kitchen display and a place to store your cutlery. It accommodates different-sized knives in whichever position and coordinates with Crate & Barrel's signature knife set.
Price: $99.99
If you need a starter set of knives to sharpen, you could do a lot worse than this 15pc set from Cuisinart, complete with an 8" chef knife, six 4.5" steak knives, an 8" sharpening steel, and a stylish wooden block.
Price: $9.99
Was: $18.99
Whether you just need an extra or would like to snag one for a friend, it's always great to have a sharpening steel on hand.
Price: $99.95
If you're looking for restaurant quality, however, you might be drawn toward this 3pc starter pack from GreenPan, which is crafted using planet friendly (and cooking-appropriate materials) for the ultimate culinary experience.
Price: $170
Was: $85
These three knives from pan brand Our Place were designed to essentially replace the rest of your block. One key feature? Each blade is full tang, meaning it stretches down through the handle for 'perfect weight and balance.'
Price: $35.99
If the width of a traditional knife block isn't plausible for you, maybe this magnetic option could work better for you. It's much thinner and utilizes vertical storage opposed to horizontal.
Price: $29.95
As another alternative, you could use an in-drawer organizer to keep your knives in order. This particular option holds seven knives in a tight arrangement.
Price: $99.99
Was: $159.99
Feast your eyes on this high-tech cutting board and drying holder, which not only offers a place to store your knives but an automatic drying solution — just press the button and the structure enters a timed drying mode to keep your cutlery clean and dry. Plus, it comes with 3 color-coded cutting boards for different types of food.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
5 Renter-Friendly Ways to do Wall Decor — Add Personality to Your Home, Without Ruining the Walls
When rentals only allow temporary decor, there’s no need to hold back on adding your individual touch. There are plenty of ways to pack a punch, take a browse through the professionals' non-permanent ideas below
By Portia Carroll Published
-
5 Ways Parisian Designers Decorate Walls — "Turning Walls Into a Canvas That Reflects the Soul of Its Inhabitants"
Artwork holds a significant role in transforming a house into a home — this is how to Parisian designers do it with chic flair
By Camille Dubuis-Welch Published