Your Kitchenware Could Use Some Italian Elegance — Get the Look With Crate & Barrel's Tuscan Kitchen Collection

As a style editor, I'm always on the hunt for fresh and exciting decor that can elevate the look of any room in your home. So when I came across the Tuscan Kitchen collection at Crate & Barrel, I knew I had found something good. With products drenched in luxurious beige marble, this collection effortlessly brings elegance into kitchen decor.

Drawing inspiration from the warmth and rustic beauty of Italy's Tuscany region, each piece of this collection is made from a beige-colored type of marble that is durable, heavy, and of course, stunning. I'd argue that since all of these items look so luxe, they can easily become statement pieces worthy of display in your modern kitchen when not in use. I mean, I was practically stopped dead in my tracks when I saw the Crate & Barrel rolling pin. Who knew such ordinary kitchenware could look so good? And just imagine the visual harmony this entire collection could bring to your kitchen, adding timeless style everywhere you look.

The Tuscan Kitchen collection pairs practicality with elegance and demonstrates that function shouldn't neglect sophistication. With these sleek styles, give your kitchen a much-needed Italian makeover.

While a mortar and pestle set might not be a common kitchen item, it can certainly help you make meals and cocktails. Got some ingredients to crush? Here's the tool you need. And the best part — you can leave this set out on your counter when not in use because of its gorgeous marble material.

Place small appetizers or desserts on your dining table in style with this tiered server. Featuring the light beige marble seen throughout the Tuscan Kitchen collection, as well as a nickel-finished stand, this design is sturdy, functional, and of course, effortlessly elegant. When not in use for a party, this server can act as additional storage on your kitchen counter for spices, coffee beans, or other miscellaneous kitchen goods.

This rolling pin is the product that first drew me to the Tuscan Kitchen collection. I mean, it's just gorgeous. From the acacia wood handles and base to the beige marble roller, this is easily one of the most elegant rolling pins I've ever seen. And since it's so pretty, I'd leave this out on display on my counter all the time. Sure, I might not use a rolling pin that often, but with this one, I'd figure out how to use it for every meal.

I'm a firm believer that kitchen utensils deserve a place to rest when not in use. Why let your countertop or table get dirty if it doesn't have to? While cutlery rests or serving spoon rests might seem unnecessary, they'll help keep your kitchen clean, and look good while doing so.

Although small and not meant to stand out, paper towel holders can truly help your kitchen come together in a stylish and cohesive manner — especially if you opt for a design as sleek as this one. This holder is elegant and sturdy thanks to its marble material, and will certainly make your paper towels look like a million bucks (even if they cost you less than $5).

It's officially white wine season! Keep your bottle cold in this stunning wine cooler. Marble has natural insulating properties, making it a good material for wine coolers. Plus, the light tan color is fitting for the warm weather, and will have your bottle looking très chic as you enjoy an evening meal — perhaps at your outdoor dining table.

This marble tray and glass cloche set can have many different uses in your kitchen. While meant to serve as a cheeseboard (with the cloche to keep the cheese fresh before serving), this tray could also sit on your kitchen counter and hold leftover cake or slices of bread. Regardless of its purpose, it's bound to look elegant and stylish in your kitchen.

A salt cellar is a convenient way to hold salt, providing easy access while cooking or while eating. This salt cellar is made from the gorgeous and durable beige marble seen throughout the Tuscan Kitchen collection, and will certainly add a bit of luxury to your kitchen design. And with its equally elegant lid, this salt cellar will sit stylishly when not in use.

Stylish drink dispensers always remind me of the summertime. And since the season is right around the corner, why not get one to elevate your kitchen decor? I love the fluted detail of the glass dispenser, and of course, the elegant marble finish of the stand. Place this beauty on your outdoor kitchen cart to keep your guests refreshed during a fun afternoon in the sun.

Think you might need to declutter before adding to your kitchen decor? Find five decor items to remove from your kitchen, according to designers.

