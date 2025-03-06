This is the 'Old-Fashioned' Detail You're Forgetting on Your Table — "They Add a Layer of Height and Texture," Says a Stylist
Got all the ingredients for a good table setting but something still feels wrong? This is the detail you're likely missing
Cutlery rests. Tiny? Yes. Old-fashioned? Debateable. Unnecessary? Absolutely not. In fact, they're the dainty detail that can bring any table setting from good to great. They accentuate your flawless choice of flatware, and they protect your lovely linens. So why do so many of us forget them when setting the table?
To find out, I asked London-based table stylist Samantha Picard, founder of @tablescapeluvr. "I absolutely love cutlery rests," she told me. "Cutlery is so often an afterthought, but I’ve noticed a huge surge in interest in beautiful flatware, which naturally goes hand in hand with the rise of vintage linens. With more delicate tablecloths making a comeback, cutlery rests are not only practical — helping to avoid direct contact between utensils and fabric — but they also add an extra layer of detail, height, and texture to the tablescape."
And it's true, aside from their aesthetic appeal, cutlery rests are a practical tool when it comes to how to set a table. The quiet heroes of the dinner table, if you will. These tiny treasures, typically around 4" in length, also offer the opportunity to introduce a new design element to your setting — like metal, marble, or wood. "Whether you choose something sculptural for a bold statement or something subtle to blend seamlessly, cutlery rests are a small but impactful detail that brings an extra level of refinement to a table," adds Samantha.
Below, I've shared nine cutlery rests that show how this once considered to be old-fashioned detail can now be completely design-forward.
Samantha Picard is a London-based creative consultant and table stylist who goes by @tablescapeluvr on Instagram. She knows what's what when it comes to making table settings look good, so she's the perfect person to ask whether cutlery rests are crucial or not.
Price: $130/set of 2
This cutlery rest is effortlessly elegant with its consecutive silver-plated circles. This style comes in a set of two, which would be such a chic addition to a date-night-at-home table setting. If you really want to go all out, I'd suggest styling this cutlery rest set with its matching name card holder.
Price: $37.47/set of 6
As someone with a dark wood dining table, I'm drawn to table decorations that add a bit of color, texture, or both. These cutlery rests are just that — the unique marble detailing introduces an intriguing visual element. This style features a slim knife insert on one side, or you can flip it over to lay your knife flat against the stone.
Price: $140/set of 8
These cutlery rests are made from a bio-based resin to mimic the shimmer and shine of mother of pearl decor. Although solid in color, these rests have the slightest bit of texture to them, adding a touch of interest to your table. These cutlery rests are like the of jewelry of your table — elegant, sleek, and stylish.
Price: $40/set of 6, Was: $47
Remember playing jacks from when you were a kid? Well, these are the grown-up version of the children's game — adding a pinch of playfulness to your table. The axis on which utensils rests is quite slim, but this is nonetheless a practical style for cutlery rests. As a set of six, this option is perfect to use for a dinner with your friends.
Price: $12.33/set of 2
I love the unique triangular shape of this cutlery rest. Not only that, but it's made from a dark ash wood, different from the typical metal or marble in other cutlery rests. This style just oozes sophistication and elegance. I'd use these rests to top off a table setting for a dark and moody-themed dinner party.
Price: $130/set of 2
While many cutlery rests are rectangular in shape, they certainly don't have to be. I'm drawn to the unique configuration of these — while meant to resemble a bean (hence the name), they look like a puddle of liquid chrome. These are so modern and different than anything I've seen before, and I couldn't be more obsessed.
Price: $215/set of 5
Looking to finish off your table setting with something fun? Try this set of mixed marble cutlery rests in mixed stone: black onyx, pink rhodonite, onyx, leopardite, and blue dumortierite. It's a bold style statement, and I'm sure your guests would love the chance to pick which color they'd like to use for the evening.
Price: $30.66/set of 6, Was: $34.07
You really can't go wrong when you decorate with white. It's an elegant and timeless color that'll match with any existing decor. This white cutlery rest set not only looks chic, but will complement the rest of your table decor. And at almost 4" in length, this style can easily hold a spoon, fork, and knife all together.
Price: $39.99/set of 6
Since these cutlery rests are so small, why not make them cute? This style is in the formation of dachshunds and offers an easy way to add some personality to your table setting. Because of the playful nature of these rests, I'd leave them out as decorative objects when not in use.
If looking at these chic cutlery rests has you dreaming up your next dinner party, be sure to check out our rules for entertaining.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
