This is the 'Old-Fashioned' Detail You're Forgetting on Your Table — "They Add a Layer of Height and Texture," Says a Stylist

Cutlery rests. Tiny? Yes. Old-fashioned? Debateable. Unnecessary? Absolutely not. In fact, they're the dainty detail that can bring any table setting from good to great. They accentuate your flawless choice of flatware, and they protect your lovely linens. So why do so many of us forget them when setting the table?

To find out, I asked London-based table stylist Samantha Picard, founder of @tablescapeluvr. "I absolutely love cutlery rests," she told me. "Cutlery is so often an afterthought, but I’ve noticed a huge surge in interest in beautiful flatware, which naturally goes hand in hand with the rise of vintage linens. With more delicate tablecloths making a comeback, cutlery rests are not only practical — helping to avoid direct contact between utensils and fabric — but they also add an extra layer of detail, height, and texture to the tablescape."

And it's true, aside from their aesthetic appeal, cutlery rests are a practical tool when it comes to how to set a table. The quiet heroes of the dinner table, if you will. These tiny treasures, typically around 4" in length, also offer the opportunity to introduce a new design element to your setting — like metal, marble, or wood. "Whether you choose something sculptural for a bold statement or something subtle to blend seamlessly, cutlery rests are a small but impactful detail that brings an extra level of refinement to a table," adds Samantha.

Below, I've shared nine cutlery rests that show how this once considered to be old-fashioned detail can now be completely design-forward.

Samantha Picard Social Links Navigation Table Stylist Samantha Picard is a London-based creative consultant and table stylist who goes by @tablescapeluvr on Instagram. She knows what's what when it comes to making table settings look good, so she's the perfect person to ask whether cutlery rests are crucial or not.

If looking at these chic cutlery rests has you dreaming up your next dinner party, be sure to check out our rules for entertaining.