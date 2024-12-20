There's 50% Off at Terrain Right Now — the Brand that Made Dried Foliage Cool is Today's Must-Shop
Christmas has come early as Anthropologie's sister brand Terrain slashes prices on an array of stylish dried bouquets that are Livingetc-approved
Q: What happens when you cross Anthropologie with dried flowers? A: A collection from Terrain that makes faux fashionable, dried foliage de rigueur, and seasonal stems stylish.
Right now, there's a Terrain 50% sale on, which makes shopping the plants and flowers collection, just in time for Christmas hosting, pretty irresistible. The good news? Decorating with dried flowers and foliage isn't just for festive feels with this selection: these finds can bring color, structure and texture to your home year round.
Need a last-minute gift? If you're quick, these are a can't-go-wrong idea, especially if matched with one of Terrain's vases. You're most welcome.
Terrain's Dried Stems For the Win
Color: Wine
Since brooding burgundy hues seem to be the palette of the moment, this Preserved + Tinted Willow Eucalyptus Bunch from Terrain will fit right into your trendy home. Typically, keeping cut branches fresh takes some effort but these stems have been preserved for long-lasting allure and cloaked in a gorgeous tint so they look freshly wine-soaked at any given moment.
Quantity: 3 Stems
There's nothing like a touch of green leafage up the charm-factor of an indoor space. If you adore the foliage that comes with live shrubbery but can't seem to muster the time needed for regular upkeep, Terrain's Preserved Boxwood Bunch is the answer to your houseplant FOMO. All these stems need is a very light refreshing mist every six weeks and are otherwise unapologetically no-maintenance.
Color: Peach
Sourced from Japan, this Preserved Hydrangea Paniculata Bunch is a dreamy arrangement that will fit right into a home with whispers of minimalism in interior design. Peachy stems feathered in elegant white blossoms, these flowers are both beautiful and delicate. Just remember to avoid exposure to prolonged direct sunlight, moisture, and high temperatures for maximum retention.
Size: 21.7" H
If you're up on flower trends, then you're probably well aware of the fact that textural combinations are more in than they've ever been. And an easy way to make your dried flowers look like professional arrangements is by peppering in a couple of stems, purely for a textural experimentation. This Preserved Grevillea Bunch does just that, and its spiky ivory leaves make it incredibly easy to mix in.
Size: 23.5" L
Terrain's Dried Amaranth Bunch is quite possibly my favorite pick from the brand's winter sale. It's full of personality and is a certified style statement all on its own. The stalk's one-of-a-kind silhouette resembles that of a light pink coral that's transferred from ocean to vase and dried in transit. To truly let the stems shine, style them solo and let the ever-so-gorgeous Amaranth take center stage.
Size: 34-40” H
While attempting to arrange flowers like a pro, you'll find that most experts recommend styling one variety of bloom per vase. And if you ask us, the same advice goes for stems. Take these rustic Dried Attalea Stalks for instance, when paired with other flowers, you run the risk of having your vase look overly busy. In reality, all you need is to leave a couple of these stalks to stun on their own.
I wouldn't be surprised if these dried bouquets make you a complete convert from fresh blooms to dried ones. After all, they require little to no attention and when properly styled can be just as charming as a bouquet of fresh cut flowers.
Moreover, the dollar attached to most bouquets nowadays tend to make me feel very guilty post-purchase. And although Terrain's usual rates are good enough, these discounted prices effortlessly sweeten the deal.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Ignoring These 7 Living Room Lighting Mistakes Could Totally Ruin the Way You Feel in the Space
Even the fanciest furniture can look cheap under bad lighting — here, experts share the most common faux pas when it comes to lighting your living spaces
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
I Tried This Viral Studded Gift-Wrap DIY Inspired by KHAITE's Iconic Elena Handbag — My Presents Have Never Looked So Chic
For less than 20$, and in less than 20 minutes, you can add this trending style to the presents under your tree
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How to String Garland on a Christmas Tree — Add Glamor and Glitter to Your Flourishing Fir in 7 Effortless Steps
Avoid tangle-tantrums while dressing your tree up with a garland of tinsel or faux flowers with help from this trusty method
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Clean Placemats — From Wood to Wool, Here's How to Keep Them Looking Good As New
Don't let grubby placemats ruin your dinner party aesthetic — make sure yours stay spick and span effortlessly with this cleaning guide
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Why Is My Christmas Tree Not Drinking Water? 4 Common Reasons and What You Can Do to Save Your Festive Foliage
A tree expert explains what you need to know about your dazzling fir and its watering needs
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Clean Granite Countertops — Cleaning Experts' Go-To 5-Step Method for Gleaming Counters
This guide is all you need to approach your grimy countertops and banish any stubborn stains in sight
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How To Hang a Garland on a Mantel — 6 Easy, Damage-Free Tricks Interior Designers Use
Not only are these tips renter-friendly but they're also perfect for homeowners wanting to avoid spackling post-Christmas
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Why Is My Monstera Turning Yellow? 4 Mistakes You're Making That Could Be Stressing Out Your Tropical Beauty
This statement Swiss cheese plant is all the rage, but what do you do when discoloration hits? We've consulted a plant expert to find out more
By Daisy Finch Published
-
Why Are My Peace Lily Leaves Turning Brown? 3 Mistakes That Are Super Easy to Fix Forever
Your precious plant may not be beyond repair yet, so before you give up on it, take a look at this guide to nurse your houseplant back to health
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
5 Simple Steps to Clean Candle Wax Out of Carpet — From a Cleaning Expert
It's time to say goodbye to waxy spills with this expert-approved guide
By Seraphina Kyprios Published