There's 50% Off at Terrain Right Now — the Brand that Made Dried Foliage Cool is Today's Must-Shop

Q: What happens when you cross Anthropologie with dried flowers? A: A collection from Terrain that makes faux fashionable, dried foliage de rigueur, and seasonal stems stylish.

Right now, there's a Terrain 50% sale on, which makes shopping the plants and flowers collection, just in time for Christmas hosting, pretty irresistible. The good news? Decorating with dried flowers and foliage isn't just for festive feels with this selection: these finds can bring color, structure and texture to your home year round.

Need a last-minute gift? If you're quick, these are a can't-go-wrong idea, especially if matched with one of Terrain's vases. You're most welcome.

Terrain's Dried Stems For the Win

Preserved + Tinted Willow Eucalyptus Bunch Now $19.95, Was $30 Color: Wine Since brooding burgundy hues seem to be the palette of the moment, this Preserved + Tinted Willow Eucalyptus Bunch from Terrain will fit right into your trendy home. Typically, keeping cut branches fresh takes some effort but these stems have been preserved for long-lasting allure and cloaked in a gorgeous tint so they look freshly wine-soaked at any given moment. Preserved Boxwood Bunch Now $19.95, Was $30 Quantity: 3 Stems There's nothing like a touch of green leafage up the charm-factor of an indoor space. If you adore the foliage that comes with live shrubbery but can't seem to muster the time needed for regular upkeep, Terrain's Preserved Boxwood Bunch is the answer to your houseplant FOMO. All these stems need is a very light refreshing mist every six weeks and are otherwise unapologetically no-maintenance. Preserved Hydrangea Paniculata Bunch Now $19.95, Was $28 Color: Peach Sourced from Japan, this Preserved Hydrangea Paniculata Bunch is a dreamy arrangement that will fit right into a home with whispers of minimalism in interior design. Peachy stems feathered in elegant white blossoms, these flowers are both beautiful and delicate. Just remember to avoid exposure to prolonged direct sunlight, moisture, and high temperatures for maximum retention.

Preserved Grevillea Bunch Now $19.95, Was $28 Size: 21.7" H If you're up on flower trends, then you're probably well aware of the fact that textural combinations are more in than they've ever been. And an easy way to make your dried flowers look like professional arrangements is by peppering in a couple of stems, purely for a textural experimentation. This Preserved Grevillea Bunch does just that, and its spiky ivory leaves make it incredibly easy to mix in. Dried Amaranth Bunch Now $9.95, Was $24 Size: 23.5" L Terrain's Dried Amaranth Bunch is quite possibly my favorite pick from the brand's winter sale. It's full of personality and is a certified style statement all on its own. The stalk's one-of-a-kind silhouette resembles that of a light pink coral that's transferred from ocean to vase and dried in transit. To truly let the stems shine, style them solo and let the ever-so-gorgeous Amaranth take center stage. Dried Attalea Stalk Now $129.95, Was $178 Size: 34-40” H While attempting to arrange flowers like a pro, you'll find that most experts recommend styling one variety of bloom per vase. And if you ask us, the same advice goes for stems. Take these rustic Dried Attalea Stalks for instance, when paired with other flowers, you run the risk of having your vase look overly busy. In reality, all you need is to leave a couple of these stalks to stun on their own.

I wouldn't be surprised if these dried bouquets make you a complete convert from fresh blooms to dried ones. After all, they require little to no attention and when properly styled can be just as charming as a bouquet of fresh cut flowers.

Moreover, the dollar attached to most bouquets nowadays tend to make me feel very guilty post-purchase. And although Terrain's usual rates are good enough, these discounted prices effortlessly sweeten the deal.