6 Noteworthy Pinboards That Are as Good Looking as Your Wall Art

Sure, you could use your phone — but sometimes, busy lives demand more: a stylish pinboard! Meetings, errands, casual to-dos, and the chaos of shared living all beg for a system that feels more deliberate. And a pinboard or noticeboard seems like a sensible solution. The catch? Good-looking pinboards are somewhat illusive.

But, with 2025 underway and home organization and planning high on my agenda, I set out on a mission to find some that are actually stylish.

And find them, I did. New Year's resolution? Make planning chic. Here’s all the functional decor you need to get started.

Wavy Bulletin Board View at Etsy Price: $33.22, Was: $36.91 Finding anything beyond the standard rectangle, square, or occasional oval in the pinboard world is a rarity. That’s why this unique wavy design, which feels more like wall art than a functional organizer, is such a standout. Get ahead of this year's organizational trends with your pick of two sizes and three colorways. Arched Wood Framed Fabric Bulletin Board View at Target Price: $34.99 With its arched silhouette resembling a grand window or the clean lines of classic architecture, this pinboard is one of the most elegant options on the list. Sure, you could mount it high for all to admire, but its wooden frame would look equally striking propped on a mantle or shelf. At just $34.99, it’s a steal — consider grabbing multiple to create a pair or trio. Nouveau Pin Board View at 2Modern Price: $244 It might not shock you that this piece — with its sleek brass-toned lines forming a modern grid — takes its cues from Art Nouveau. What might surprise you, however, is that it’s an organizer, not wall art (or actually, I suppose it’s both!) Designed by Copenhagen-based studio All the Way to Paris, this board elevates loose notes into something special. While I’m partial to the navy, the other colorways are worth a look, too. Fabric Pinboard With Wood Frame View at Target Price: $60 This Target pick is no wallflower. Its plaid fabric background adds a layer of visual interest, making it as much a focal point as it is functional. Bright, cheerful, and classic, it pairs beautifully with creams, light woods, and plenty of greenery. Perfect for a kitchen, entryway, or really anywhere you could use a little extra charm. Beachcrest Home™ Magness Burlap Bulletin Board View at Wayfair Price: $44.99 For the bold, this 4.7/5-star burlap bulletin board in vibrant orange is just the ticket. Its color alone ensures no memo — not even a doctor’s appointment booked six months ago — will be forgotten ever again. Whether hung horizontally or vertically, it commands attention while adding a touch of glitz with 26 oversized, shiny silver nail heads lining its border. Foley Pinboard Charging Station View at Pottery Barn Price: $159, Was: $199 Ugly chargers, be gone! This linen pinboard-charging station combo keeps your devices and schedule organized with the utmost elegance. Equipped with shelves to prop up phones and tablets while they charge, it functions as a calming “command center” for your home. The piece is available in black, but the brass version is currently on a rare sale.

How to keep a pinboard aesthetic?

But how to keep my “office supply” (read: pinboard) aesthetic? I asked interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, founder and principal at Custom Home Design, for advice: “Instead of cluttering your pinboard, layer it with a mix of meaningful items — small prints, postcards, swatches, or personal notes — organized in a cohesive color scheme,” she says. Unexpected elements like these create a dynamic, layered look. But Nina cautions against overloading: “Keep some negative space between and around these items to avoid clutter and achieve a more intentional, curated feel.”