These Are Not Your Average Christmas Inflatables — Funboy’s Outdoor Nutcracker is Sure to Blow Away the Competition
Inflatable holiday decor gets a bad rap, but this brand is flipping the script with a collection of inflatable decor our editors can’t stop talking about
Christmas inflatables often conjure images of corny car dealerships or painfully average suburban lawns. Those swaying giants just beg for attention, but elegance? Not quite. Enter Funboy, the celebrity-approved brand that's flipping the script with inflatable holiday decor that’s — dare I say — chic. (And that’s not a compliment I hand out lightly.)
If Funboy's name doesn’t immediately ring a bell, their creations, like their viral golf cart pool floats, certainly will. What started as a summer staple has now gone all-season for the Venice Beach-based brand, rolling out inflatable sleds, twinkling bulbs, and outdoor accents that are sure to impress even the most discerning of aprés-ski fans. But the outdoor Christmas decoration that’s caught the most buzz in the Livingetc chat? The nutcrackers.
Funboy reimagined this classic holiday figure, typically small and wooden, as larger-than-life at 5 feet tall, complete with a sturdy, weighted base. And unlike your typical holiday inflatables, these don’t need constant air to stay put — inflate them once, and they’re good to go in any weather, from rain to sub-zero temps. When the season’s over, these outdoor Christmas decorations deflate into a tiny compact package for easy storage.
Price: $69
While holiday inflatables are often pegged as strictly an outdoor deal, Funboy's are so stunning that the brand actually suggests you try them inside! The 5-foot nutcracker steals the show with its scale (I recommend the two-pack to flank either side of your entryway or staircase), though they also come in a smaller, 3.5-foot version. Group them as a festive family or let one shine solo as a standalone statement. Pictured here is my not-so-secret favorite in pink, though there’s also a classic red and green colorway for those who prefer traditional holiday flair.
There are a few nutcracker colorways to choose from, but the pink — the glorious, beautiful pink — feels like something out of the Rococo period with its gold and teal accents. Yes, I just dropped a Late Baroque reference in the context of Christmas inflatables, because they’re that good.
If, like me, you’re intrigued but lack a front yard (Manhattan living means my closest outdoor space is a fire escape), you’ll be delighted to know these inflatables work just as well indoors! Use them to make a grand holiday entryway, add festivity to a dining room, or even line a hallway if space allows.
As with Funboy’s iconic pool floats, I predict these will blow up in no time. Be a trendsetter, snag one this season, and claim those bragging rights: you were the first.
More Funboy Christmas Decor
Price: $79
These inflatable ornaments take holiday decor to the next level, balancing drama with cheer — the quintessential holiday combo. Available in a set of three (small, medium, and large), each ornament comes with built-in LED lights featuring a range of timer and color options. No need to fuss; these Christmas decorating ideas are all remote-controlled. Santa definitely won’t miss your house this year!
Price: $59
No matter how many new and shiny holiday innovations come along, the season will always be about nostalgia. And is anything more nostalgic than a toboggan? Did I toboggan as a kid? Absolutely not — I grew up in Southern California. But did I watch enough Christmas movies to feel like I did? You bet. That classic plaid feels like my own memory, and I’m powerless to resist. If you’re in a snow-free zone, pair it with a little faux snow for the full effect!
Price: $49
If you thought your holiday lights were sorted, think again. I'll bet you don’t have lights like these! These bulbs are massive — 19 inches tall — and come in dazzling gold and white, powered by LEDs that shine bright in 16 colors with multiple modes. Sleek and elegant, they retain that retro feel we all know and love. Purchase a few sets to line the walkway to your front door or define a festive space in your backyard. Fun, statement-making designs like these call for a little creativity!
Price: $79
How cute is this air mattress?! Proves that holiday decor can be functional, too. Perfect for family sleepovers, this air mattress is made for kids ages three through twelve, and it’s leagues chicer than your standard sleeping setup thanks to its whimsical “bed posts.” I immediately fell for the beige stripe, but there are plenty of kid-friendly options — from a gingerbread house and a blue celestial scene to even Barbie!
Price: $49
Meet the classic nutcracker I mentioned earlier, now in a petite 3.5-foot version. This festive green and red figure is shorter and slimmer, making it ideal for indoor use when space is limited. It fits neatly into corners, near the tree, or even flanking the dining room for a bit of holiday hosting pizzazz— a guaranteed conversation starter!
Price: $79
I couldn’t resist adding another inflatable ornament option — the more, the merrier! This festive trio has traditional holiday charm in spades. Styled alongside the bulb light inflatables, they create the effect of an oversized, deconstructed Christmas tree — much chicer than it sounds! While you could mix them with the pink colorway, they’re best paired with Funboy’s classic and vintage-inspired pieces, like the plaid toboggan, for a timeless look.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
