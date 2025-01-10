Meet 'Stacey' — A Pale Gray, "Spill Proof" and Washable Rug That is the Secret to Throwing Stylish Soirées
Is the risk of red wine putting you off buying that beautiful cream rug you've always wanted? Rugs USA has a solution
Now I'm not claiming to be the next Martha Stewart, but the iconic homemaker and I do have one thing in common — a love for hosting. Whether that's an intimate dinner party or big blow-out birthday bash, there's something undeniably special about having the people you love most gathered together in your home. When that happens, there's only one thing that can bring me down... a spillage.
The enemy of all hosts, risking a rogue splash (or worse) of red wine has been enough to swear me off ever buying a white rug for my living room. But I may have just found the solution. Yes, the miracle-makers at Rugs USA have come up with one of the best rugs you can buy (in my humble opinion); a rug that's not only machine washable, but spill-resistant. And it comes in white!
The Stacey Diamond Spill Proof Washable Rug is equal parts form and function, with a sleek and elegant geometric design and ultra-adaptable neutral color scheme. But it's the innovative and newly-developed performance fabric and special coating that means it can withstand even the messiest guest. Pets, toddlers, parties that get a little bit wilder than you may have originally planned? Bring it on.
Price: $67.95 - $272.95
The 'Stacey' rug comes in five different sizes, as well as a runner (although some are already sold out). I love the simple diamond pattern and how it adds a subtle depth to the design without overwhelming it. And don't be put off by the 1-star review — the customer mentioned the color didn't go in their bathroom, but that doesn't really feel like the rugs fault...?
However, if the 'Stacey' isn't really your style, Rugs USA have a range of other spill proof rugs to choose from, all with a very friendly price tag. So why not use this as an opportunity to get that light colored rug your living room scheme has been begging for, but you haven't been brave enough to commit to.
What's the worse that can happen?
Shop Other Mess-Proof Rugs
Price: $241.95
Size: 6' x 9'
If you're as on board with white room ideas as I am, this ivory rug is sure to be a winner. White, gray and beige are splattered together in this cool, abstract design that would make the perfect backdrop for any room, whether you want to stick with the muted tones or add in some pops of color, this spill-proof rug is a stylish and reliable choice.
Price: $446.95 Was: $839.99
Size: 9' x 12'
Now, if there's one thing that can get us even more excited than a machine-washable, spill-resistant rug, it's a machine-washable, spill-resistant rug with a huge discount. This gorgeous, vintage-looking design is currently on sale for an impressive 45% off. In the largest size, this rug would make an eye-catching statement piece in your living room, giving a warm and cozy feeling that is still elevated and elegant.
Price: $539
Size: 6' x 9'
Turns out, Rugs USA isn't the only brand offering spill-resistant rugs. Ruggable do too, and if there's one person we can trust to serve up laidback elegance, it's Gwyneth Paltrow, and her Ruggable x Goop collaboration is overflowing with chic, organic designs, in beautiful muted tones. Spill-resistant (note: not "proof"), water-resistant and machine-washable, this cream, tufted rug can withstand all your wear and tear.
