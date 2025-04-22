NYC's New Rules Forced Me to Find a Chic Compost Bin — Here's 7 Options Significantly Cheaper Than the $300 Fine

Several weeks ago, I came home to find ominous-looking notices pasted to every apartment door. Had someone in the building committed a grievous wrong? Was management furious? Was there construction coming? But as I climbed the stairs, I saw it wasn’t just the neighbors — I had one too.

COMPOST IS NOW MANDATORY IN NYC, it read — or else.

Or else what? I wondered. Apparently: a $300 fine.

It could be less — just $25 to start, if you live in a building with fewer than eight units. But in Manhattan, that’s slim pickings, and repeat offenses can rack up steep fees fast. So, being Type A and naturally inclined to do things as well as possible (especially once told I have to), I decided — paper still in hand — that I was going to separate food and yard (ha!) waste like no one’s business.

I put off my actual shopping work that evening and instead fell down a rabbit hole of decidedly less fun retail: compost bins. Candidly, this kitchen idea wasn’t on my dance card. Of course, it should’ve been — for environmental and, well, rodent-related reasons. But here's what I found.

Simplehuman 4L Compost Caddy $49.99 at Amazon US Available in Stainless Steel, Matte Black, or White, Simplehuman’s compost caddy docks magnetically to the side of your existing kitchen trash can — or detaches easily for countertop duty during food prep. Its soft-seal lid paradoxically lets scraps breathe — just enough to neutralize odor and keep fruit flies at bay — while the removable inner bucket makes clean-up seamless. Unsurprisingly, it’s earned a solid 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon.

My compulsory spending habits had been aimed at something more thrilling — a new pair of shoes, perhaps. And yet, here we are, united in this deeply unsexy shopping experience together.

Eventually, I landed on a compost caddy by Simplehuman (available at Amazon) — lovingly regarded as the premiere purveyor of “fancy trash cans.” Their minimalist home goods tend to be sleek, clever, and... not cheap (though you can occasionally spot a discount on Amazon or Walmart). So I was pleasantly surprised to find this particular model — being fairly petite — priced at a refreshingly reasonable $50.

You can mount it to the wall, which is ideal for freeing up floor space. But more cleverly, you can attach it directly to the side of an existing trash can — keeping your trash-recycling-compost zone tight, streamlined, and centralized. (Eco-friendly and... elegant?)

And if you’re reading this from somewhere outside of NYC and thinking: not my problem — it will be. San Francisco has been at it since 1996. LA joined in 2022. And now, with New York onboard, the rest of the country won’t be far behind. You might as well get in the habit now. As stylishly as possible, of course.

More Compost Cans

A few other compost bins currently on my radar — each considerably chicer than a $300 ticket for trash misconduct.

The announcement couldn’t have landed at a more fitting time — Earth Month. A moment to reassess the habits we’ve let slide and embrace the ones we probably should’ve adopted ages ago.