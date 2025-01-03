32 Million Views On TikTok?! Space-Saving Round Beds Have Gone Viral — Shop the 3 Styles Inspiring Me Most for 2025

I recently stumbled upon a TikTok featuring an impossibly charming round bed, snugly nestled inside a sunny San Francisco bay window. The scene felt like something out of a modern-day fairytale — or maybe a sitcom set in the coziest home imaginable. Sure, I knew round beds existed, but seeing one in action made the idea feel so reachable, so elegant, so picturesque, I immediately needed to figure out how to make it mine.

Apparently, I’m not alone in my newfound obsession. In just a few days, the video racked up a staggering 6.7 million likes — not views (those are sitting at 32.4 million and counting), but likes. It's easily the most viral bedroom idea I’ve seen in my time as a style editor. Consider me thoroughly inspired.

Now, I won’t drag you through the nitty-gritty of my round bed research rabbit hole, but let’s just say most of the options are nauseatingly expensive — I’m talking $6,000 for a bed frame. I’d like to keep my kidneys and have a round bed, thank you.

But fortunately, after a fair bit of digging, I'm happy to report that I managed the impossible: I found round beds that are just as cinematic as TikTok’s viral sensation, sans the eye-watering price tags. In fact, some are even on sale, so I'd recommend you make the most of these bed deals while you can.

Shop Stylish Round Beds

Orren Ellis Lura Upholstered Platform Bed View at Wayfair Price: $719.99, Was: $945.99 Finding sleek, modern round beds is like searching for a needle in a haystack, but this one from Wayfair checks all the boxes — and at under $800 (at the moment), it’s surprisingly affordable. Upholstered in plush vegan leather, this minimalist option looks super luxe. Even better, it accommodates a standard mattress, so there’s no need to invest in something custom for this stylish frame. With an impressive 4.7/5 stars from over 136 reviews, this budget-friendly option has plenty of fans — and for good reason. Latitude Run® Comfortable Double Loaf Sofa Bed View at Wayfair Price: $1,029.99, Was: $1,169.99 Another sofa bed! This one takes coziness to the next level with a comical amount of throw pillows — fourteen, to be exact — creating the ultimate snuggle fortress. It’s equally at home in a bedroom or living room, making it a versatile choice for overnight guests and casual nappers alike. I couldn’t resist the cloud-like quality of the white chenille, though the emerald and orange colorways are equally fabulous if you’re after a pop of color. Polaire Modern Curved Wingback Bed View at Eternity Modern Price: $2,899 This extravagant bedframe by Eternity Modern is the perfect middle ground if you want the round bed look without fully committing. It’s not quite a semicircle — more like a quarter circle — but still, the unique design feels delightfully of-the-moment, especially in its tangerine orange velvet. And if it looks impossibly puffy, that’s because it is, thanks to its extra-rich, high-resilience foam padding.

A word of warning — if you're planning to make the chance to a new circular bed this year, it also means replacing your mattress and sheets to fit the new shape, but it's actually surprisingly easy to find round mattresses at Wayfair, and round bed sheets at Walmart and at other bedding brands, so it doesn't have to cost too much.