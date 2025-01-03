32 Million Views On TikTok?! Space-Saving Round Beds Have Gone Viral — Shop the 3 Styles Inspiring Me Most for 2025
This is easily the biggest furniture trend I've seen in my time as a Style Editor
I recently stumbled upon a TikTok featuring an impossibly charming round bed, snugly nestled inside a sunny San Francisco bay window. The scene felt like something out of a modern-day fairytale — or maybe a sitcom set in the coziest home imaginable. Sure, I knew round beds existed, but seeing one in action made the idea feel so reachable, so elegant, so picturesque, I immediately needed to figure out how to make it mine.
Apparently, I’m not alone in my newfound obsession. In just a few days, the video racked up a staggering 6.7 million likes — not views (those are sitting at 32.4 million and counting), but likes. It's easily the most viral bedroom idea I’ve seen in my time as a style editor. Consider me thoroughly inspired.
Now, I won’t drag you through the nitty-gritty of my round bed research rabbit hole, but let’s just say most of the options are nauseatingly expensive — I’m talking $6,000 for a bed frame. I’d like to keep my kidneys and have a round bed, thank you.
But fortunately, after a fair bit of digging, I'm happy to report that I managed the impossible: I found round beds that are just as cinematic as TikTok’s viral sensation, sans the eye-watering price tags. In fact, some are even on sale, so I'd recommend you make the most of these bed deals while you can.
@ash.rickole ♬ I'm Not Them - Them & I
Shop Stylish Round Beds
Price: $719.99, Was: $945.99
Finding sleek, modern round beds is like searching for a needle in a haystack, but this one from Wayfair checks all the boxes — and at under $800 (at the moment), it’s surprisingly affordable. Upholstered in plush vegan leather, this minimalist option looks super luxe. Even better, it accommodates a standard mattress, so there’s no need to invest in something custom for this stylish frame. With an impressive 4.7/5 stars from over 136 reviews, this budget-friendly option has plenty of fans — and for good reason.
Price: $1,029.99, Was: $1,169.99
Another sofa bed! This one takes coziness to the next level with a comical amount of throw pillows — fourteen, to be exact — creating the ultimate snuggle fortress. It’s equally at home in a bedroom or living room, making it a versatile choice for overnight guests and casual nappers alike. I couldn’t resist the cloud-like quality of the white chenille, though the emerald and orange colorways are equally fabulous if you’re after a pop of color.
Price: $2,899
This extravagant bedframe by Eternity Modern is the perfect middle ground if you want the round bed look without fully committing. It’s not quite a semicircle — more like a quarter circle — but still, the unique design feels delightfully of-the-moment, especially in its tangerine orange velvet. And if it looks impossibly puffy, that’s because it is, thanks to its extra-rich, high-resilience foam padding.
A word of warning — if you're planning to make the chance to a new circular bed this year, it also means replacing your mattress and sheets to fit the new shape, but it's actually surprisingly easy to find round mattresses at Wayfair, and round bed sheets at Walmart and at other bedding brands, so it doesn't have to cost too much.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
A New Color Palette Rewrote the Story of This Art Deco Gem, Previously Untouched for Over Half a Century
A glam palette draws from lively stone and Schumacher fabrics to create a chic Manhattan perch for empty nesters
By Keith Flanagan Published
-
How to Dispose Of Paint — 5 Simple Ways to Get Rid of Unused Paint Safely and Legally
Disposing of paint in the wrong way can lead to dangerous repercussions. Here's what the experts have to say about it
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
Joanna Gaines’ Spring Target Collection Is Live — 9 Pieces Bringing Organization Into Bloom
Joanna Gaines’ latest Target homeware collection feels like fresh starts, sun-drenched kitchens, and lazy afternoon lunches
By Julia Demer Published
-
My Favorite Oprah-Approved Sheets Are a Fit for Pantone’s ‘Mocha Mousse’ — and 25% Off at Cozy Earth
From now until January 13th, set the tone for 2025 with Cozy Earth’s dreamy, on-sale sheets in a decadent shade inspired by the Color of the Year
By Julia Demer Published
-
Meet the “Wedge” Pillow That Doubles as a Headboard — and Makes Reading in Bed a Dream
This ingenious bolster pillow transforms beds into ergonomic couches — and they look chic, too
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Just Discovered Rejuvenation Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Vintage Furniture and Décor — These Are My Top Picks
From vintage rugs to lighting and artwork, these one-off treasures can't be missed
By Emma Breislin Published
-
I Found a Detachable Ring Light Lamp That Looks Like Modern Art — And It’s Only $80 at Target
Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp gives this OG internet accessory a postmodern glow up
By Julia Demer Published
-
Jeremiah Brent Outed Himself as a "Crystal Fanatic" on Queer Eye and I Finally Feel Seen — Shop His Style
Crystals are said to have healing powers — but according to Queer Eye’s newest design guru, they’re just as good at curing dull decor
By Julia Demer Published
-
Everyone Who's Anyone Has a Dining Table Lamp (or Three) This Winter — These Are Our Favorite 6 Styles to Shop
Turn those overheads off, people! Snuff out those candles! It's all about the chic dining table lamp now...
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Opposites Attract: H&M's New Collection Nails Black and White Home Decor — 6 Pieces I'm Loving as an Editor
H&M Home’s new releases looking…. expensive. Shop high-impact asymmetry at the lowest prices I’ve ever seen
By Julia Demer Published