I'm a shopping editor and these are the 12 essential buys to create a cozy reading nook for fall
Elevate a reading nook with these 12 brilliantly cozy buys
For style leaders and design lovers.
As the seasons begin to show signs of turning and our thoughts turn toward fall, we need our interiors to work harder to offer cocooning spaces where we can feel cozy. Creating a reading nook is an easy way to achieve this, and with just a few furniture additions, you can turn an unloved corner of your home into a cozy space, or a nook perfect for tucking into your favorite read as the leaves begin to fall outside.
'There is something magical about a reading nook in a home,' says Sarah Brown, director of Sarah Brown Interiors. 'A place where you can cozy up with a good book and take yourself away from the hustle and bustle of family life.
'We like to keep ours dark and atmospheric, with a good light to read by, a low library chair that you can tuck your legs into, and a soft cushion at your back.'
Investing in your cozy corner involves a few furniture essentials, and I've done some searching on the best home decor websites to find the best floor lamp, wall lights, side tables, and armchairs to give that corner a bit of love.
Best floor lamp
Material: Metal
Price: $130
I love the three-headed floor lamp look, and these heads can be angled in any direction you want to shine a spotlight on various areas of your room. This three-headed piece from Target is a bargain.
Material: Paper
Price: $79
I've got a lantern floor lamp in my bedroom and it just brings such a soft diffused light to the space, perfect for creating that cozy ambiance. The lantern look adds such softness, making it perfect for your cozy corner.
Material: Steel and marble base
Price: $509.99
Create a space where the light comes from above with this arched design that will cast a pool of light over your armchair. I like the weathered brass interior of the pendant that brings a golden glow to the living room.
Best wall lights
Material: Brass or steel
Price: $349
This wall sconce comes with a plug that you can tuck neatly behind a bedside table, or desk, and stylishly illuminate any surface. The sconce has a 90-degree swivel and there are a range of colors to pick from. I like it in butterscotch, with a touch of mid-century charm.
Material: Metal
Price: $79
The Leap sconce swivels on a curved arm and has adjustable shade so you can direct it in any way or style you like. It combines matte black and a high-shine copper-colored finish.
Material: Brass
Price: From $461.23
Make your living room look more expensive with this luxurious wall sconce by Kelly Wearstler for Visual Comfort Signature. With a veined, marble look, the light diffuses, creating a warming and glamorous look on the wall by your armchair.
Best side tables
Material: Sustainable hardwood
Price: From $418.80
I love the grained look of this side table, and you can really see the wood which has been sustainably harvested from trees. A beautiful side table that makes a great place to pop your glass of wine, coffee, or book.
Material: Glass
Price: $1,358
I love the mossy green coloring of this glass side table, which will look different depending on the light that is bouncing off it. It's a lovely sculptural piece to sit next to your armchair.
Material: Hardwood
Price: $298
Handcrafted from tropical hardwood in a sculpted pillar silhouette, this side table offers the perfect perch to rest a drink next to a sofa or armchair. I like the jet black colorway that means without anything placed on it, it still works as a piece of art.
Best armchairs
Material: Velvet
Price: $499
Upholstered in a luxurious velvet, this armchair has a cozy addition to your reading nook. Tri-leg support makes it a super cozy space to enjoy your book. It's available in a range of colors too, but I quite like this energetic jolt of lime green.
Materials: Mongolia Fur and oak base
Price: $1,439.20
For something super shaggy, I love this cozy armchair that will beckon you over to lounge on. The sculpted arms of drifted oak emerge from shaggy, cream-colored fur, ready to embrace you like a big hug.
Materials: Oak or Walnut, Steel, Solid beech, plywood, cold foam, linen, quilt foam
Price: $5,750
With an integrated headrest and incorporated wooden armrests, this is a comfortable piece that also adds wow-factor to any living room. Available with legs in natural oak or walnut and a footrest to perch your feet.
What to buy for a cozy reading nook
'There are some must-haves for a comfy reading nook,' says Anna Burles of award-winning boutique design agency, Run for The Hills. 'An amazingly comfy, cozy armchair or sofa to sink into with a great book is one,' says Anna. 'Great light is essential. Think either daylight (veluxes in lofts are great for this), or a great floor lamp - or both!'
'You also need space for a cuppa, like a side table or a coffee table, and a place where you can store your books.' Think about decoratively placing them on your coffee table in a neat stack, on a shelf on the wall, and I've even seen stacks of books on the floor that look a little quirky.
'A comfortable seat is essential,' adds Daniela Ciarcelluti of Ciarcelluti Mathers Architecture Ltd. 'It could be an armchair, a chaise lounge, or a bench, whatever is more appropriate for the space.'
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
