I'm a shopping editor and these are the 12 essential buys to create a cozy reading nook for fall

As the seasons begin to show signs of turning and our thoughts turn toward fall, we need our interiors to work harder to offer cocooning spaces where we can feel cozy. Creating a reading nook is an easy way to achieve this, and with just a few furniture additions, you can turn an unloved corner of your home into a cozy space, or a nook perfect for tucking into your favorite read as the leaves begin to fall outside.

'There is something magical about a reading nook in a home,' says Sarah Brown, director of Sarah Brown Interiors. 'A place where you can cozy up with a good book and take yourself away from the hustle and bustle of family life.

'We like to keep ours dark and atmospheric, with a good light to read by, a low library chair that you can tuck your legs into, and a soft cushion at your back.'

Investing in your cozy corner involves a few furniture essentials, and I've done some searching on the best home decor websites to find the best floor lamp, wall lights, side tables, and armchairs to give that corner a bit of love.

Best floor lamp

3-head floor lamp View at Target Material: Metal

Price: $130 I love the three-headed floor lamp look, and these heads can be angled in any direction you want to shine a spotlight on various areas of your room. This three-headed piece from Target is a bargain. Olly paper floor lamp View at Urban Outfitters Material: Paper

Price: $79 I've got a lantern floor lamp in my bedroom and it just brings such a soft diffused light to the space, perfect for creating that cozy ambiance. The lantern look adds such softness, making it perfect for your cozy corner. Luna bella arc floor lamp View at Lumens Material: Steel and marble base

Price: $509.99 Create a space where the light comes from above with this arched design that will cast a pool of light over your armchair. I like the weathered brass interior of the pendant that brings a golden glow to the living room.

Best wall lights

Allegheny plug-in sconce View at Schoolhouse Material: Brass or steel

Price: $349



This wall sconce comes with a plug that you can tuck neatly behind a bedside table, or desk, and stylishly illuminate any surface. The sconce has a 90-degree swivel and there are a range of colors to pick from. I like it in butterscotch, with a touch of mid-century charm. Leap black sconce View at Article Material: Metal

Price: $79



The Leap sconce swivels on a curved arm and has adjustable shade so you can direct it in any way or style you like. It combines matte black and a high-shine copper-colored finish. Melange elongated wall sconce View at Lumens Material: Brass

Price: From $461.23 Make your living room look more expensive with this luxurious wall sconce by Kelly Wearstler for Visual Comfort Signature. With a veined, marble look, the light diffuses, creating a warming and glamorous look on the wall by your armchair.

Best side tables

Masaya trompo side table View at Anthropologie Material: Sustainable hardwood

Price: From $418.80 I love the grained look of this side table, and you can really see the wood which has been sustainably harvested from trees. A beautiful side table that makes a great place to pop your glass of wine, coffee, or book. Prato side table View at Burke Decor Material: Glass

Price: $1,358 I love the mossy green coloring of this glass side table, which will look different depending on the light that is bouncing off it. It's a lovely sculptural piece to sit next to your armchair. Statuette side table View at Anthropologie Material: Hardwood

Price: $298 Handcrafted from tropical hardwood in a sculpted pillar silhouette, this side table offers the perfect perch to rest a drink next to a sofa or armchair. I like the jet black colorway that means without anything placed on it, it still works as a piece of art.

Best armchairs

Floria velvet chair View at Urban Outfitters Material: Velvet

Price: $499 Upholstered in a luxurious velvet, this armchair has a cozy addition to your reading nook. Tri-leg support makes it a super cozy space to enjoy your book. It's available in a range of colors too, but I quite like this energetic jolt of lime green. Ashland armchair View at Burke Decor Materials: Mongolia Fur and oak base

Price: $1,439.20 For something super shaggy, I love this cozy armchair that will beckon you over to lounge on. The sculpted arms of drifted oak emerge from shaggy, cream-colored fur, ready to embrace you like a big hug. Oda lounge chair View at Menu Materials: Oak or Walnut, Steel, Solid beech, plywood, cold foam, linen, quilt foam

Price: $5,750



With an integrated headrest and incorporated wooden armrests, this is a comfortable piece that also adds wow-factor to any living room. Available with legs in natural oak or walnut and a footrest to perch your feet.