These Privacy Screens From QVC Are Just What You Need to Make Any Outdoor Space Feel More Secluded
Your outdoor space should feel like a secluded sanctuary. With privacy screens from QVC, you can make that happen in the most stylish way possible
As the weather warms and the summer season approaches, all I can think about is how excited I am to spend all my time outside — and I'm sure you can agree. I mean, just picture it — kicking back on your patio or balcony, drink in hand and... your neighbors staring right at you.
Okay, maybe not the last part. But that's reality — as much as you want your outdoor area to be yours, and yours alone, sometimes that's just not possible. However, there are a few patio privacy ideas that can help seclude your space. Privacy screens are the go-to, and lucky for us, QVC has some stunning options to help create your summer sanctuary.
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for an open concept floor plan — but not when it comes to my outdoor area. Sometimes, creating separate 'rooms' in your outdoor space is what makes a backyard truly feel like an extension of your home. Privacy screens can do that, and then some. And while they're a beneficial feature of any size backyard, privacy screens are particularly helpful for apartment balcony privacy in urban areas where seclusion is pretty much non-existent. "In urban centers, where homes are closely clustered together, such screens block all unwanted views from neighbors or people passing by, allowing for quiet enjoyment of a given space," Eduard Negodenko shares, a landscaping expert from Avanti Landscaping. Even if you don't live in a city but still have a small backyard, these screens are bound to help you create a cozy, intimate space in style.
Now, you can find privacy screens from several retailers, but QVC just so happens to have a selection of styles that are not only highly practical but also good-looking. When choosing the right one, Eduard tells me it's important to pay attention to the existing aesthetics of your outdoor space. As for the screen itself, "factors such as durability, timber/metal/fabric construction of the screen, and interaction with all existing outdoor space features play an important part," Eduard shares.
With that, you're ready to find the privacy screen perfect for your outdoor area. Below, find three standout options from QVC that offer functionality without foregoing style.
Size: 36.25"L x 15.75"W x 71.5"H
Add a slight optical illusion to your backyard display with this privacy screen and its geometric design. This style is made from a sturdy galvanized steel — ideal for any weather conditions. Also, it comes with four anchors, so if you're looking to stand this privacy screen in your lawn or garden, simply plant the anchors into the dirt to hold this screen in place.
Size: 64" L x 3" W x 69" H
This might not look like your typical privacy screen, but it can certainly help divide and privatize your outdoor space. Since it's made for indoor and outdoor use, you can bring this into your home if you want a room divider, or move it outside when needed. Since each panel features hinges, you can fold this partition to the size you like most — ideal if you have a small backyard or patio. And since this style needs to be staggered to stand upright, it'll add some dimension to the look of your outdoor space.
Size: 36.25"L x 15.75"W x 71.5"H
I've always loved the unique look of bamboo, and this privacy screen is meant to replicate bamboo's intricacies through its design. This screen is made of a highly durable galvanized steel that can withstand any weather conditions. Since this screen doesn't allow much visibility through its bamboo motif, it would be an ideal privacy screen for anyone with a shared apartment balcony looking for a stylish (and highly functional) space divider.
After choosing the right privacy screen for your space, you must ensure the rest of your outdoor furniture is up to par. Thankfully, QVC comes through again with a selection of furniture and decor that'll have your patio looking too good.
I like to think of the backyard as an outdoor living room — so it deserves to be styled as such. Below, find three additional elements of outdoor decor to prep your space for the warm weather seasons.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
More Outdoor Decor From QVC
I love the look of this outdoor side table. Despite being made from concrete — a rather harsh and rough material — this table looks so smooth. It'll certainly become a elegant and modern accent amongst your backyard or patio decor. And since it's made from such a strong material, you won't have to worry about this table in inclement weather.
Some call them old-fashioned and dated, I call them elegant and stylish. Rocking chairs act as an ultra-comfortable porch seating choice. This style features a sleek wood frame and white cushions — which combine for an attractive design. Imagine rocking back and forth in this chair on your patio — which you turned into a secluded oasis with privacy screens. Sounds like an ideal summer afternoon, right?
You can never go wrong with plants and greenery in your outdoor space. This planter style is a sleek and elegant vessel to hold your plants. It's made from a durable resin material that's sure to withstand the elements. And as a bonus, this planter has a two-in-one feature — it can be taken apart and reassembled to your liking.
Clearly, QVC has everything you need to transform your outdoor space into a secluded oasis. Find out how to beautify your backyard so that it becomes as stunning and functional as the rooms inside your home.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
70s Color Palettes That Work for 2025 — 4 Designer-Approved Color 'Recipes' That Feel Modern Enough for Homes Today
It's time to bring out your paisley print and disco shoes — the golden yellows, olive greens, and deep purples of 70s color palettes are making a comeback
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How to Make a Kitchen Extension Feel Brighter — Sometimes All You Need Is a 'Central Sun Spot'
The very best ways to make your new kitchen extension feel light, bright, and airy
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Your Kitchenware Could Use Some Italian Elegance — Get the Look With Crate & Barrel's Tuscan Kitchen Collection
Complete with products all made from sleek, beige marble, this collection captures the rustic charm of Tuscany through practical kitchenware that's simply stunning
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Decorative Table Linens Might Be The Key To Making Your Tablescape Come to Life — A Designer Weighs In
Why settle for bland tablecloths, placemats, and napkins? From now on, we're styling our tables with exciting linens in all sorts of decorative colors and patterns
By Devin Toolen Published
-
These Michael Aram Candles Are Like a Work of Art — I Spent 45 Minutes in Store Finding the Best Fragrances
Aside from a captivating olfactory experience, Michael Aram candles offer a tasteful addition to your home decor through their decorative lids
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Scalloped Jute Rugs Are Having a Moment — I've Just Found the Best One Right Now With $50 Off
This Walmart rug does scallop trim so well. And combined with jute fabric? Consider this the summer rug of my dreams
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Drop the Lighter — This $15 Matchbox Is the Chic Home Accessory You’ll Want to Start Collecting
Meet the conversation-starting, candle-lighting, universal gift you’ll want by the dozen
By Julia Demer Published
-
Stop Hiding Your Clutter — These 9 Patterned Trays Will Instantly Elevate the Mess
Give odds and ends a new, artistic address
By Julia Demer Published
-
Portable Lamps Are Getting Better and Better, But This Anthro One Might Be My Favorite Yet
With its distinctive shape, glossy finish, and practical portability, this lamp is bound to enhance your home decor in more ways than one
By Devin Toolen Published
-
These Privacy Screens From Wayfair Will Turn Your Backyard Into An Outdoor Oasis — And Keep Nosy Neighbors Away
Privacy screens are a necessary feature of backyard design, and Wayfair has some of the finest options. Here, outdoor design experts explain their importance
By Devin Toolen Published