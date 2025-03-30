These Privacy Screens From QVC Are Just What You Need to Make Any Outdoor Space Feel More Secluded

As the weather warms and the summer season approaches, all I can think about is how excited I am to spend all my time outside — and I'm sure you can agree. I mean, just picture it — kicking back on your patio or balcony, drink in hand and... your neighbors staring right at you.

Okay, maybe not the last part. But that's reality — as much as you want your outdoor area to be yours, and yours alone, sometimes that's just not possible. However, there are a few patio privacy ideas that can help seclude your space. Privacy screens are the go-to, and lucky for us, QVC has some stunning options to help create your summer sanctuary.

Don't get me wrong, I'm all for an open concept floor plan — but not when it comes to my outdoor area. Sometimes, creating separate 'rooms' in your outdoor space is what makes a backyard truly feel like an extension of your home. Privacy screens can do that, and then some. And while they're a beneficial feature of any size backyard, privacy screens are particularly helpful for apartment balcony privacy in urban areas where seclusion is pretty much non-existent. "In urban centers, where homes are closely clustered together, such screens block all unwanted views from neighbors or people passing by, allowing for quiet enjoyment of a given space," Eduard Negodenko shares, a landscaping expert from Avanti Landscaping. Even if you don't live in a city but still have a small backyard, these screens are bound to help you create a cozy, intimate space in style.

Now, you can find privacy screens from several retailers, but QVC just so happens to have a selection of styles that are not only highly practical but also good-looking. When choosing the right one, Eduard tells me it's important to pay attention to the existing aesthetics of your outdoor space. As for the screen itself, "factors such as durability, timber/metal/fabric construction of the screen, and interaction with all existing outdoor space features play an important part," Eduard shares.

With that, you're ready to find the privacy screen perfect for your outdoor area. Below, find three standout options from QVC that offer functionality without foregoing style.

Glitzhome Galvanized Steel Privacy Screen Panel Divider View at QVC Size: 36.25"L x 15.75"W x 71.5"H Add a slight optical illusion to your backyard display with this privacy screen and its geometric design. This style is made from a sturdy galvanized steel — ideal for any weather conditions. Also, it comes with four anchors, so if you're looking to stand this privacy screen in your lawn or garden, simply plant the anchors into the dirt to hold this screen in place. Sorbus Sorbus 4 Panel Room Divider View at QVC Size: 64" L x 3" W x 69" H This might not look like your typical privacy screen, but it can certainly help divide and privatize your outdoor space. Since it's made for indoor and outdoor use, you can bring this into your home if you want a room divider, or move it outside when needed. Since each panel features hinges, you can fold this partition to the size you like most — ideal if you have a small backyard or patio. And since this style needs to be staggered to stand upright, it'll add some dimension to the look of your outdoor space. Glitzhome In-Or-Outdoor Galvanized Steel Privacy Screen View at QVC Size: 36.25"L x 15.75"W x 71.5"H I've always loved the unique look of bamboo, and this privacy screen is meant to replicate bamboo's intricacies through its design. This screen is made of a highly durable galvanized steel that can withstand any weather conditions. Since this screen doesn't allow much visibility through its bamboo motif, it would be an ideal privacy screen for anyone with a shared apartment balcony looking for a stylish (and highly functional) space divider.

After choosing the right privacy screen for your space, you must ensure the rest of your outdoor furniture is up to par. Thankfully, QVC comes through again with a selection of furniture and decor that'll have your patio looking too good.

I like to think of the backyard as an outdoor living room — so it deserves to be styled as such. Below, find three additional elements of outdoor decor to prep your space for the warm weather seasons.

More Outdoor Decor From QVC

Safavieh Kavita Concrete Accent Table View at QVC I love the look of this outdoor side table. Despite being made from concrete — a rather harsh and rough material — this table looks so smooth. It'll certainly become a elegant and modern accent amongst your backyard or patio decor. And since it's made from such a strong material, you won't have to worry about this table in inclement weather. Safavieh Vernon Rocking Chair View at QVC Some call them old-fashioned and dated, I call them elegant and stylish. Rocking chairs act as an ultra-comfortable porch seating choice. This style features a sleek wood frame and white cushions — which combine for an attractive design. Imagine rocking back and forth in this chair on your patio — which you turned into a secluded oasis with privacy screens. Sounds like an ideal summer afternoon, right? Southern Patio Expound 2-In-1 12" Planter by Southern Patio View at QVC You can never go wrong with plants and greenery in your outdoor space. This planter style is a sleek and elegant vessel to hold your plants. It's made from a durable resin material that's sure to withstand the elements. And as a bonus, this planter has a two-in-one feature — it can be taken apart and reassembled to your liking.

Clearly, QVC has everything you need to transform your outdoor space into a secluded oasis. Find out how to beautify your backyard so that it becomes as stunning and functional as the rooms inside your home.