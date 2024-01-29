This Viral Indoor Gardening Hack Turns Your Home Into an Instant Greenhouse — "And It'll Help You Reduce Stress"

During January, in particular, I'm constantly looking for ways to refresh my space — literally and figuratively. Decluttering tips, storage hacks, revitalizing home scents, trendy new pillow covers ... you name it, I want to try it. Plus, a new space goes hand in hand with a new year, so it's a fitting time to make the switch.

Scientifically speaking, though, there's actually one great home decor tip that reigns high above the rest, for it quite literally refreshes your home and even the air in it. It's also said to improve your mental health, particularly during the darker, colder months of the year, and can even make you feel quite accomplished if you manage to pull it off. No, it's not a purchase from one of the best home decor brands. It's ... wait for it ... buying plants.

Indeed, among other benefits, indoor gardens are believed to reduce stress, increase productivity, and even help you recover faster from illness. And from a decor perspective, a little greenery really does go a long way in livening up a space. I know how dreary January can be, so I've been on the lookout for home hacks that combine the need for mid-winter dopamine hits with the new-year rush on health and wellness. At first, it seemed like it may have been an impossible task. But now, I think I've found the holy grail guidance I've been searching for.

This now-viral DIY from @houseplantplus is the answer to my deep-winter prayers. Using a simple tension rod shower caddy purchased off Amazon, a few LED plant lights, and a pack of cable zip ties, the creator managed to craft the perfect "grow tower" that fits in the corner of her room.

It's the perfect meeting of form and function. She gets the benefit of indoor gardening without needing to spend hundreds on a hydroponic garden, while also taking advantage of the plants as added decor. And she doesn't need to worry about limited sunlight during the darker months of the year; that's what the plant lights are for! It's truly such a genius idea. Now if only I had a green thumb ...

Create your own 'grow tower'

Roleader Corner Shower Caddy Tension Pole View at Amazon Price: $39.99

Was: $49.99 You won't be using this in your shower, obviously, but it is worth noting that each shelf has a strong load-bearing capacity of 9 pounds. Important when you're talking about plants. Plus, it's waterproof! SANSI LED Puck Grow Light View at Amazon Price: $23.96

Was: $29.95 These lights trick your plants into growing big and tall by imitating the solar spectrum. Plus they're stick-on, so you can easily tack them onto the shelves of your shower-caddy-turned-grow-tower. HMROPE 100pcs Cable Zip Ties View at Amazon Price: $3.59

Was: $9.99 Use these zip ties for a little extra security, whether that's reinforcing the weaker areas of the shower rod or locking the plant pots in place (in case any curious cats come snooping around).

