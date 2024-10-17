The "Buttery Soft" Petite Plume x Parachute Pajama Collection Has Me Dressing Up to Spend the Night In

It’s always a delight when a brand masters its niche, and even more so when two like-minded pros come together to create something only they could conjure up. That’s precisely the magic of the newly released collab between luxury bedding brand Parachute and pajama powerhouse Petite Plume, where both are doing exactly what they do best: sleep.

A shared goal that’s immediately apparent in this small but mighty collection of three designs, crafted from the pajama brand's jersey-knit Peruvian Pima cotton. For the first time, these buttery soft pajamas are perfectly coordinated with Parachute’s signature bed linens in Bone (a delicate ivory), Moss (a "moody" green), and Dotted Java (the bedding brand's iconic and eye-catching signature pattern).

Is it necessary to match your pajamas to your sheets? Probably not. But after unintentionally doing just that last week, let me just say: I’ve never felt more... expensive. It’s those little luxuries that make for the best sleep — something both Parachute and Petite Plume know well. This neutral, earthy palette proves that style doesn’t stop on the street — but rather, the sheets.

Petite Plume x Parachute

Petite Plume X Parachute Women's Pima Pajama Set in Bone View at Parachute Price: $118 Not all ivories are created equal, and Parachute’s 'Bone' shade is proof. It’s warm, hazy, and somehow soothing enough to almost read as an ultra-light pink. Paired with black contrast piping, it’s a year-round classic that complements any bedding set (or even any of your best robes). Petite Plume X Parachute Women's Pima Pajama Set in Moss View at Parachute Price: $118 'Moss' might just be my favorite Parachute hue. I didn’t think it could get better (Moss sheets peeking out from beneath a duvet? So chic), but in 100% Peruvian Pima cotton, it feels like the impossible has been effortlessly executed. Petite Plume X Parachute Women's Pima Pajama Set in Dotted Print View at Parachute Price: $118 A friend and I had a revelation the other week: growing up is realizing the best pajamas aren’t silk or satin — the flashy, “luxury” stuff — but jersey knit. Buttery soft and breathable, jersey knit PJs are simply the most comfortable. And this set absolutely ticks that box. Plus, its yarn-dyed to prevent fading, so it’ll stay looking just as good after countless washes.

Bedding to Match

Sateen Euro Sham View at Parachute Price: $59 Everyone needs a go-to neutral pillowcase, and this one, like the 'Bone' PJ set, is a little extra fancy. It’s one of those grounding shades that can pair with just about anything — whether you’re into crisp black and white or want something a bit warmer. Personally? I’d go with terracotta or chocolate brown for an eye-catching contrast. Linen Top Sheet View at Parachute From: $110 I recently stumbled across a TikTok debating the importance of a top sheet. Some people don’t think it’s necessary, and honestly? I couldn’t disagree more. The top sheet is essential — like the lining of a jacket, it sets the tone for how your bed feels. And when I want to feel extra cozy, I opt for linen. Fun fact: linen bedding has a frequency of 5,000–8,000 kHz (the human body is 100 kHz!). So, if you’re into the woo-woo (like me), consider this your scientifically-proven cozy companion. Dotted Gauze Duvet Cover View at Parachute From: $249 This mini-dotted print has an organic, hand-drawn look, with natural asymmetries that give it a fluid, calming feel — perfect for softening its mid-century aesthetic. There’s a lot of visual interest here, but it’s far from overwhelming. In fact, it’s versatile enough to mix and match with other patterns in your sheets or shams, making for a well-layered, stylish bedscape. And just like the matching pajamas, this duvet is made of 100% cotton.

(Image credit: Petite Plume x Parachute)