It's Officially 'Sun Lounger Season' — And I Just Found Three Trending Styles to Shop
For soaking up the sun and lazy lounging, these outdoor lounge chairs are the answer — they're durable, comfortable, and stylish (of course)
All of the recent warm weather has me more than excited for the summertime. But the past weekend I found myself desperate to soak it all up, but with absolutely nowhere comfortable to sit in my garden. Yes — it's time to go sun lounger shopping.
I'd argue that not many things top the feeling of reclining in the sun. But to truly enjoy it, you need the perfect lounger. You see, not all lounge chairs are created equal. Here at Livingetc, we have high standards for what we deem the best garden furniture — and sun loungers are no exception.
That means it's time to say goodbye to flimsy plastic frames, mesh-backed styles, and anything that won't last through the summer. We only want the good stuff — outdoor lounge chairs with high quality frames (ones made of teak, acacia, or powder-coated aluminum), comfortable weather and UV-resistant cushions, and of course, a sleek design.
Below, I've highlighted three sun loungers that have my style editor stamp of approval (which is hard to get, mind you). Your backyard deserves a stylish piece of furniture, and you deserve a comfortable spot to relax this summer — so, make it one of these sun loungers.
If you prefer a sun lounger that doesn't have the fuss of cushions, but you're not obsessed with the look of mesh backings, this outdoor lounge chair is for you. It features a woven synthetic rattan seat and backrest surrounded by a sturdy FSC-approved acacia wood frame. The design comes together to form an effortlessly elegant sun lounger that would give your patio a sophisticated touch.
This outdoor lounge chair features an adjustable back as well — so you can place it upright as you sit and read a book, or lay it completely flat for ultimate relaxation. It's bound to add style to your backyard, and because of its top-quality materials, you can trust that it'll be around for years to come.
Need a sun lounger that suits the look of your modern garden ideas? Here's the one. It features a powder-coated aluminum frame — which ensures long-lasting durability — and is finished with a teak detail for subtle contrast. On top is a plush upholstered cushion made from a durable acrylic outdoor fabric that is quick to dry and resistant to UV rays.
The overall style of this lounger is ultra-modern, and ultra-chic. Its teak border acts as a frame which tastefully contrasts the gray base. Plus, with its adjustable back, it can quickly transform into a comfortable flat surface for an afternoon nap in the sun, or a bench seat to fit you and a friend.
Interested in bringing some whimsy to your outdoor space? Patio furniture is the perfect way — and in particular, this sun lounger. Its playful design is inspired by the outdoor decor at Soho House's Miami Pool House. It's stainless steel frame features a wavy border finished in a peach-colored paint, and resting on top of the frame is a plush cushion, decorated with an abstract white, peach, and red stripe.
The whimsical wavy details on the steel frame will ensure your outdoor area oozes with style. Why settle for something simple when you can have something as fun and statement-making?
And while the best outdoor lounge chair might serve as the perfect spot to relax, no patio is complete without a source of shade (let's be safe, everyone).
But no stress, we have a round-up of the best garden parasols that will be the perfect complement to your sun lounger — helping you create the ultimate outdoor oasis you'll never want to leave
I've Been Looking for the Prettiest Pool Lounger — Here's the 3 Styles I'm Tossing Up This Season
They bring the durability, the comfort, and the style. All you have to do is relax
This Stunning 5-Star Bench Seat Would Honestly Look Good Anywhere in the Home — And It's On Sale Right Now
Customers have called it "high end" and "absolutely gorgeous"... and you'll never guess where it's from (hint: it's Walmart)
