It May Be Designed for the Bathroom, but This Under-Sink Storage Cabinet Is So Pretty I'd Happily Style It in My Hallway

One simple addition that can elevate your entryway is a console table or cabinet, and it’s all about finding one that combines functionality and style

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Brown Rio N. Premium Under Sink Storage Cabinet
(Image credit: Next)

One simple addition that can elevate your entryway is a console table or cabinet, and it’s all about finding one that combines functionality and style. You need it to be genuinely useful — you might use it to store keys, shoes, and day-to-day items you grab before heading out the door — but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice appearance.

And when it comes to entryway storage ideas, I think I’ve found the perfect solution. It is a little unorthodox, because, well... it's actually an under-sink bathroom storage cabinet. Yes, Next’s Brown Rio N. Premium Under Sink Storage Cabinet would fit beautifully in your bathroom; but, it could also work in your entryway — all you need to do is place a stylish tray or lamp over the basin hole, and no one would be any the wiser.

With its ribbed wood doors and curved silhouette, this cabinet screams luxury — elevated further by the marble top and metal finishes. And storage? Well, that's what it does best.

The cabinet is a great example of how bathroom furniture is moving into “designed furniture” rather than purely functional fittings, interior designer Miriam Prada tells me. "The curved silhouette and rounded edges tap into the ongoing shift toward softer, more organic forms in interiors,” she adds.

The texture also taps into current interior design trends; the wood doors and reeded finishes “add subtle depth without overwhelming the space,” says Miriam.

And finally, the combination of wood and marble reflects the demand for more premium finishes. "It’s all about making smart choices, swapping a standard flat-front vanity for a fluted wood design with a stone top can immediately elevate the entire space, becoming the feature everyone notices first," the designer adds.

Not quite the right piece for you? Here are some alternative under-sink bathroom cabinets that are architectural enough to bring out of the bathroom.

But perhaps you'd prefer a console that's designed to actually be a console. And for that, I've found three that have a similar style to Next's Rio Under-Sink Storage Cabinet.

But, of course, you could always use Next's Rio Under-Sink Storage Cabinet for its intended purpose: bathroom storage. The latest bathroom trends embrace whimsy and architecture just as much as any other room in your home, and this would be a great way to do it.

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Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.