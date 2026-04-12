One simple addition that can elevate your entryway is a console table or cabinet, and it’s all about finding one that combines functionality and style. You need it to be genuinely useful — you might use it to store keys, shoes, and day-to-day items you grab before heading out the door — but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice appearance.

And when it comes to entryway storage ideas, I think I’ve found the perfect solution. It is a little unorthodox, because, well... it's actually an under-sink bathroom storage cabinet. Yes, Next’s Brown Rio N. Premium Under Sink Storage Cabinet would fit beautifully in your bathroom; but, it could also work in your entryway — all you need to do is place a stylish tray or lamp over the basin hole, and no one would be any the wiser.

With its ribbed wood doors and curved silhouette, this cabinet screams luxury — elevated further by the marble top and metal finishes. And storage? Well, that's what it does best.

Next Brown Rio N. Premium Under Sink Storage Cabinet £650 at Next UK This cabinet is part of Next Home's premium range. With its ribbed wood doors and marble top, it embraces “timeless elegance balanced with thoughtful crafting”. Measuring 80x76x44cm, it's probably deeper than most entryway cabinets, so it's worth measuring your space first, but it would also work in a living room styled as a home bar, if you ask me. Plus, it has been tested to ensure it is bathroom-suitable, so there is no need to worry about corrosion and distortion from steam or moisture. If it is too deep for your hallway, consider the matching Wood/Marble Rio N. Premium Console Storage Unit instead.

The cabinet is a great example of how bathroom furniture is moving into “designed furniture” rather than purely functional fittings, interior designer Miriam Prada tells me. "The curved silhouette and rounded edges tap into the ongoing shift toward softer, more organic forms in interiors,” she adds.

The texture also taps into current interior design trends; the wood doors and reeded finishes “add subtle depth without overwhelming the space,” says Miriam.

And finally, the combination of wood and marble reflects the demand for more premium finishes. "It’s all about making smart choices, swapping a standard flat-front vanity for a fluted wood design with a stone top can immediately elevate the entire space, becoming the feature everyone notices first," the designer adds.

Not quite the right piece for you? Here are some alternative under-sink bathroom cabinets that are architectural enough to bring out of the bathroom.

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VonHaus Under Sink Bathroom Cabinet in Stone £79.99 at Amazon UK You'd definitely need a larger tray to cover the hole in this under-sink cabinet, or you could even consider buying a large piece of stone to place on top. Combining flair and functionality, its fluted design and stone-colored finish (plus the gold handles) give it a luxurious feel. The storage shelf is adjustable to your needs, and you don’t need to worry about spills as this cabinet has a water- and stain-resistant finish. Next Grey Farnley Panelled Under Sink Storage Unit £135 at Next UK For an option that combines sleek modern lines with traditional touches, why not go for this Next under-sink storage unit? The shaker profile taps into current trends, while the marble-effect top and pewter-colored handles give a timeless feel. The double doors and internal shelf allow for storage, and the item has been tested to ensure it’s bathroom suitable, so it'll be safe everywhere else in the home, too. Vonhaus Chester Freestanding Under-Sink Cabinet £64.99 at Wayfair UK For something a little more rustic, but still very contemporary, try this freestanding under-sink cabinet with vertical panelling. It's minimalist, handle-less design keeps things streamlined, while the wood-effect finish adds plenty of character. This piece would look great with a marble slab added on top, which would also conveniently cover the hole for the basin.

But perhaps you'd prefer a console that's designed to actually be a console. And for that, I've found three that have a similar style to Next's Rio Under-Sink Storage Cabinet.

Dunelm Tarla Extra Wide Sideboard, Mango Wood £479.20 at Dunelm This sideboard, with its wave shape and grooved front doors, would make a striking addition to your entryway. The mango wood material and sculptural silhouette scream luxury, while the texture of the doors adds depth to your space. It also comes with generous shelving for storage, and there is a whitewashed wood option if you’re looking for something lighter. Habitat Kendi 2 Door Sideboard £280 at Habitat UK This mid-century-modern-inspired sideboard comes with a fluted finish, adding texture to your entryway. The natural stain pairs well with the bronze-colored half-moon handles to give a touch of quiet opulence, which complements the soft wooden curves. Meanwhile, you can use the storage shelves to hide shoes, dog leads, and keys by your front door, but out of sight. DUSK Hattie Console Table in Walnut £189 at Dusk.com But perhaps you don't need the extra storage. This console table has the same fluted design and dark timber finish as Next's, but won't feel anywhere near as heavy in your space. Just enough room for a lamp, trinket dish, and a vase of flowers, it'll encourage you not to store too much in your entryway, which is a good thing.

But, of course, you could always use Next's Rio Under-Sink Storage Cabinet for its intended purpose: bathroom storage. The latest bathroom trends embrace whimsy and architecture just as much as any other room in your home, and this would be a great way to do it.

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