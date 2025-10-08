This Just-Launched Breville Espresso Maker Is Super Slim for Small Kitchens, Has 100s of Great Reviews Already, and Has Just Dipped Under £170

I made the mistake when recently purchasing a new espresso machine by not considering exactly how much space these appliances can take up, especially when you're looking at models that fulfill your every coffee whim. Yes, I get the perfect shot of espresso and dreamily steamed milk, but I've got a bit of goliath on my countertops now.

However, if you are spatially challenged, it's not necessarily a sacrifice you have to make. There is a good range of skinny espresso makers that perform a lot of the same functions as your standard ones, but with a much smaller footprint. In fact, a new one just launched from Breville last month, and despite the Livingetc team not having been able to get our hands on it quite yet to try it out (we're trying), the reviews from early adopters are in, and they're glowing overall.

In the same launch of new machines, you'll find the Barista Classic Espresso Machine and the Barista Sense Espresso machine, which are for mid-level to home coffee experts, respectively, but it's the Barista Slimline Espresso Machine that I've got my eye on. Not only is the size attractive, but the price, too. Usually it retails for a competitive £239.99, but right now, for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, it's on sale for £169.99.

Is it worth it? At that price, undoubtedly, and it's a good-looking machine that satisfies our needs style-wise, but let's dig into the reviews to see exactly what this espresso maker has to offer.

With an average star rating of 4.4 and over 100 reviews on Amazon (it's sold out on Breville's own site), this espresso maker has been a quick hit.

Let's start with the size. This slim espresso maker is only 15.5cm wide, but it contains the same 58mm portafilter as the larger Barista Classic Machine, meaning you're getting the same industry standard size (so your accessories will all fit/are easy to buy), and the same large basket size that makes for consistent espresso extraction.

You also get the same shot pouring presets and cool touch steam wand as the Classic model, all the while tucking neatly into tighter kitchens. The Barista Slimline also has a two cup mode, which divides the extraction between two spouts — this can be used to make two espressos at once in smaller mugs or glasses, or just give you a more even extraction and better crema when you're opting for a double shot of coffee.

The reviews highlight some other wins for this machine, too. For one, it's large enough to fit an entire mug under, not just an espresso mug or glass, which some other smaller machines can be guilty of. This means that you can make your coffee in the mug you're planning to drink it from.

It's also got the water capacity for 4-6 cups of coffee, which still feels generous, in spite of its size.

Another reviewer who bought this machine as a step-up from a pod coffee machine says it's the perfect choice for those who want to elevate their coffee game and learn about how to make it to their own preferences, without having to deal with an overly complicated machine.

We'll be back in due course with our own review of this machine, but early signs are good, and with this sale price likely only on for today (and maybe again later in November for Black Friday), it's a good time to buy the Barista Slimline Espresso Machine from Amazon and try it for yourself.