Like Jewelry for Your Table, This Artist's Silver-Plated Serveware Is a Sophisticated Take on the Chrome Trend
Combining skillful metalwork with playful geometric design, I haven't been able to stop thinking about Natalia Criado's gemstone-adorned pieces
Glistening sculptural, shiny metals — it's not hard to imagine why the work of Columbian designer Natalia Criado caught my attention recently. In fact, I've struggled to stop thinking about her designs ever since. And with a highly impressive portfolio of decorative silver-plated objets, Natalia's collection is exactly the antidote I've been looking for to soothe my shiny, metal décor obsession.
As a Columbian artist who studied industrial design in Milan, Natalia aims to bring her two cultural influences together through her work. Her silver-plated kitchenware presents that unique cultural combination through both form and materials, and offers a more subdued and modern take on the current chrome interior design trend. From teacups to serving bowls, each piece is finished with both purposeful and decorative spherical stone elements. The unique craftsmanship and stylized finish of these pieces of metal décor is just the combination you need to enliven your interior decoration.
And while these designs are sculptural and artistic in form, they're also playful and exciting. Natalia Criado's home collection, now available on Net-a-Porter, is making me realize that even traditionally mundane and basic kitchenware doesn't need to be boring. In my opinion, having one of these examples of metal décor is the closest you can get to having museum-worthy artifact in your home.
Safe to say, I want it all. But with restraint, here are my top six picks from her collection.
Price: $255
Don't get me wrong, I love a good jar candle, but there is something so sleek about taper candles sitting pretty in a candle holder on a dining table or dresser. Natalia's silver-plated candle holder with black stone spherical handles is such a unique piece that will stand out in your home, despite its small size. Even just one of these could elevate your table setting and provide a touch of distinction.
Price: $405
I'd love to enjoy my morning cup of tea in this stunning silver-plated teacup with a green quartz beaded handle. Out of all of Natalia's designs, this one most resembles a museum artefact in my opinion. It's both practical and pretty, acting not only as a purposeful kitchen item but a decorative object. Plus, this style comes with a matching saucer on which to rest your cup.
Price: $655
I'm always attracted to bowls that feature a slight pedestal. Whether used as a dinner party serving dish, kitchen counter fruit bowl, or even an entryway catchall, kitchen pedestals feel sophisticated and cool; not to mention they give any space an elevated look (no pun intended). Natalia's design is no exception. With it's sleek silver-plated finish and spherical handles in a soft yellow stone, this bowl is just the design that any stylish home needs.
Price: $645
All of Natalia's designs feature a unique combination of geometric shapes, but the style of this milk jug might be my favorite. Between the silver-plated cylindrical body, spherical base, and triangular spout, the design of this jug is taking me back to high school math class (in the best way possible). Like all of Natalia's designs this jug features a round stone handle, and this one made of lapis lazuli. Stunning.
Price: $420
If you're looking for a show-stopping serving plate, this design is for you. It really is an art piece in itself thanks to its silver finish and sculptural lava rock handles on either side. When not in use, I'd leave this plate out on a table just to show off the beautiful design.
Price: $910
I was immediately drawn to the unique design of these conjoined bowls — connected by a curved metal rod with sliding stone quartz decorations. Meant to function as aperitive bowls, this design is a unique way to present small snacks to your guests. Not only will this set serve its function during a dinner party or gathering, but it'll become a topic of conversation as well.
Like I said, these kitchenware designs are heightening my metal décor obsession. However, there are lots of ways to use cool metallics in your interiors to make your space feel not only unique, but exciting too.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
I Can Smell a Sellout — The New Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Is the Appliance Everyone Will Want Come Summer
The latest Ninja gadget takes healthy homemade ice cream to the next level, and if history repeats itself, it’ll be gone before you know it
By Julia Demer Published
-
Long Live Hotel Kitsch! Why America's Vintage Motels and "Fantasy Getaways" Are the Ultimate Stays for Hopeless Romantics
Whimsical, color-drenched destinations are experiencing a revival across the US, but their sudden comeback is driven by more than just nostalgia
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I Can Smell a Sellout — The New Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Is the Appliance Everyone Will Want Come Summer
The latest Ninja gadget takes healthy homemade ice cream to the next level, and if history repeats itself, it’ll be gone before you know it
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Don't Care About Hiding Cables Anymore, Because These Cord Organizers Are Just Too Chic
Extension cords and charging cables are things we typically try to hide in our homes, but what if there was another way?
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I'm a Sucker for Staub's Baking Dishes and They're On Sale For President's Day — And at Over 60% Off
When it comes to the kitchen, good quality products can make all the difference, and it doesn't get much better than this set from Staub
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Couldn't Help Myself — Here's New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Collections Reimagined as Furnishings
From magnificent minimalism at Calvin Klein to Christopher John Roger’s technicolor whimsy, here’s the inspiration we’re bringing home
By Julia Demer Published
-
Windowpanes! Stripes! Brooklinen’s Spring 2025 Collection Brims With “Outdoor Patterns”
Fresh hues, airy patterns, and light layers make the transition to spring feel closer than ever
By Julia Demer Published
-
Thom Browne’s Preppy Aesthetic Is a Modern Classic — And You Can Get It for Your Home, too
Dressing the most fashionable stars, Thom Browne's made a name for himself with all-American take on tailoring — but his home line has just as much preppy charm
By Julia Demer Published
-
Could the Final Fashion Flex be Interiors? Discover 15 Fashion Brands With Their Own Home Lines
With luxury brands expanding into furniture, homeware, and even runway seating, the fashion-ification of interiors is impossible to ignore
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Unpolished Finish Is the New Stealth Wealth Signal — Shop 6 Perfectly Imperfect “Plaster” Lights
The plaster lighting trend suggests that real luxury is unrefined
By Julia Demer Published