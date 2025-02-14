Like Jewelry for Your Table, This Artist's Silver-Plated Serveware Is a Sophisticated Take on the Chrome Trend

Glistening sculptural, shiny metals — it's not hard to imagine why the work of Columbian designer Natalia Criado caught my attention recently. In fact, I've struggled to stop thinking about her designs ever since. And with a highly impressive portfolio of decorative silver-plated objets, Natalia's collection is exactly the antidote I've been looking for to soothe my shiny, metal décor obsession.

As a Columbian artist who studied industrial design in Milan, Natalia aims to bring her two cultural influences together through her work. Her silver-plated kitchenware presents that unique cultural combination through both form and materials, and offers a more subdued and modern take on the current chrome interior design trend. From teacups to serving bowls, each piece is finished with both purposeful and decorative spherical stone elements. The unique craftsmanship and stylized finish of these pieces of metal décor is just the combination you need to enliven your interior decoration.

And while these designs are sculptural and artistic in form, they're also playful and exciting. Natalia Criado's home collection, now available on Net-a-Porter, is making me realize that even traditionally mundane and basic kitchenware doesn't need to be boring. In my opinion, having one of these examples of metal décor is the closest you can get to having museum-worthy artifact in your home.

Safe to say, I want it all. But with restraint, here are my top six picks from her collection.

Silver-Plated and Stone Candleholder View at Net-a-Porter Price: $255 Don't get me wrong, I love a good jar candle, but there is something so sleek about taper candles sitting pretty in a candle holder on a dining table or dresser. Natalia's silver-plated candle holder with black stone spherical handles is such a unique piece that will stand out in your home, despite its small size. Even just one of these could elevate your table setting and provide a touch of distinction. Perlina Silver-Plated Brass and Quartz Teacup and Saucer Set View at Net-a-Porter Price: $405 I'd love to enjoy my morning cup of tea in this stunning silver-plated teacup with a green quartz beaded handle. Out of all of Natalia's designs, this one most resembles a museum artefact in my opinion. It's both practical and pretty, acting not only as a purposeful kitchen item but a decorative object. Plus, this style comes with a matching saucer on which to rest your cup. Silver-Plated Stone Bowl View at Net-a-Porter Price: $655 I'm always attracted to bowls that feature a slight pedestal. Whether used as a dinner party serving dish, kitchen counter fruit bowl, or even an entryway catchall, kitchen pedestals feel sophisticated and cool; not to mention they give any space an elevated look (no pun intended). Natalia's design is no exception. With it's sleek silver-plated finish and spherical handles in a soft yellow stone, this bowl is just the design that any stylish home needs. Silver-Plated and Lapis Lazuli Milk Jug View at Net-a-Porter Price: $645 All of Natalia's designs feature a unique combination of geometric shapes, but the style of this milk jug might be my favorite. Between the silver-plated cylindrical body, spherical base, and triangular spout, the design of this jug is taking me back to high school math class (in the best way possible). Like all of Natalia's designs this jug features a round stone handle, and this one made of lapis lazuli. Stunning. Lava Silver-Plated Plate View at Net-a-Porter Price: $420 If you're looking for a show-stopping serving plate, this design is for you. It really is an art piece in itself thanks to its silver finish and sculptural lava rock handles on either side. When not in use, I'd leave this plate out on a table just to show off the beautiful design. Silver-Plated and Quartz Bowls View at Net-a-Porter Price: $910 I was immediately drawn to the unique design of these conjoined bowls — connected by a curved metal rod with sliding stone quartz decorations. Meant to function as aperitive bowls, this design is a unique way to present small snacks to your guests. Not only will this set serve its function during a dinner party or gathering, but it'll become a topic of conversation as well.

Like I said, these kitchenware designs are heightening my metal décor obsession. However, there are lots of ways to use cool metallics in your interiors to make your space feel not only unique, but exciting too.