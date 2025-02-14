Like Jewelry for Your Table, This Artist's Silver-Plated Serveware Is a Sophisticated Take on the Chrome Trend

Combining skillful metalwork with playful geometric design, I haven't been able to stop thinking about Natalia Criado's gemstone-adorned pieces

various kitchen décor items in plated silver featuring spherical decorative stone elements
Natalia Criado's unique kitchenware adds intrigue to kitchen décor.
(Image credit: Natalia Criado designs from Net-a-Porter.)
Devin Toolen
By
published
in Features

Glistening sculptural, shiny metals — it's not hard to imagine why the work of Columbian designer Natalia Criado caught my attention recently. In fact, I've struggled to stop thinking about her designs ever since. And with a highly impressive portfolio of decorative silver-plated objets, Natalia's collection is exactly the antidote I've been looking for to soothe my shiny, metal décor obsession.

As a Columbian artist who studied industrial design in Milan, Natalia aims to bring her two cultural influences together through her work. Her silver-plated kitchenware presents that unique cultural combination through both form and materials, and offers a more subdued and modern take on the current chrome interior design trend. From teacups to serving bowls, each piece is finished with both purposeful and decorative spherical stone elements. The unique craftsmanship and stylized finish of these pieces of metal décor is just the combination you need to enliven your interior decoration.

And while these designs are sculptural and artistic in form, they're also playful and exciting. Natalia Criado's home collection, now available on Net-a-Porter, is making me realize that even traditionally mundane and basic kitchenware doesn't need to be boring. In my opinion, having one of these examples of metal décor is the closest you can get to having museum-worthy artifact in your home.

Safe to say, I want it all. But with restraint, here are my top six picks from her collection.

silver plated candle holder with black stone spherical handles
Silver-Plated and Stone Candleholder

Price: $255

Don't get me wrong, I love a good jar candle, but there is something so sleek about taper candles sitting pretty in a candle holder on a dining table or dresser. Natalia's silver-plated candle holder with black stone spherical handles is such a unique piece that will stand out in your home, despite its small size. Even just one of these could elevate your table setting and provide a touch of distinction.

silver teacup and saucer set with a green beaded handle
Perlina Silver-Plated Brass and Quartz Teacup and Saucer Set

Price: $405

I'd love to enjoy my morning cup of tea in this stunning silver-plated teacup with a green quartz beaded handle. Out of all of Natalia's designs, this one most resembles a museum artefact in my opinion. It's both practical and pretty, acting not only as a purposeful kitchen item but a decorative object. Plus, this style comes with a matching saucer on which to rest your cup.

silver plated bowl with spherical stone handles
Silver-Plated Stone Bowl

Price: $655

I'm always attracted to bowls that feature a slight pedestal. Whether used as a dinner party serving dish, kitchen counter fruit bowl, or even an entryway catchall, kitchen pedestals feel sophisticated and cool; not to mention they give any space an elevated look (no pun intended). Natalia's design is no exception. With it's sleek silver-plated finish and spherical handles in a soft yellow stone, this bowl is just the design that any stylish home needs.

silver-plated milk jug with round base and spherical handle in blue stone
Silver-Plated and Lapis Lazuli Milk Jug

Price: $645

All of Natalia's designs feature a unique combination of geometric shapes, but the style of this milk jug might be my favorite. Between the silver-plated cylindrical body, spherical base, and triangular spout, the design of this jug is taking me back to high school math class (in the best way possible). Like all of Natalia's designs this jug features a round stone handle, and this one made of lapis lazuli. Stunning.

silver plated plate with black handles

Lava Silver-Plated Plate

Price: $420

If you're looking for a show-stopping serving plate, this design is for you. It really is an art piece in itself thanks to its silver finish and sculptural lava rock handles on either side. When not in use, I'd leave this plate out on a table just to show off the beautiful design.

two bowls joined by a metal rod with three quartz beads
Silver-Plated and Quartz Bowls

Price: $910

I was immediately drawn to the unique design of these conjoined bowls — connected by a curved metal rod with sliding stone quartz decorations. Meant to function as aperitive bowls, this design is a unique way to present small snacks to your guests. Not only will this set serve its function during a dinner party or gathering, but it'll become a topic of conversation as well.

Like I said, these kitchenware designs are heightening my metal décor obsession. However, there are lots of ways to use cool metallics in your interiors to make your space feel not only unique, but exciting too.

Devin Toolen
Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸