Moschino’s FW25 Runway Went Heavy on the Whimsy — But Its Biggest Statement Came From a 165-Year-Old Interiors Brand
The Italian fashion house tapped Sanderson’s iconic floral archive for its latest show in Milan
Moschino’s Fall/Winter 2025 show in Milan might be best remembered for its spaghetti clutch — yet another entry in the brand’s longstanding tradition of turning the ridiculous into runway gold. If you recall former creative director Jeremy Scott’s McDonald’s appropriation or those moto bags that look like actual jackets, you know that Moschino has always balanced high fashion with a winking sense of humor. But beneath the viral theatrics, there’s always a throughline of intention. This season, that foundation wasn’t pulled from fashion archives but from something even more unexpected: home furnishings.
If, for whatever reason, you haven’t heard of Sanderson — you should. The 165-year-old textile house, best known for its hypnotic florals, became both a visual anchor and an unlikely accomplice in Moschino’s world of maximalism.
“Moschino embodies that sense of bold beauty that Sanderson adores,” says Sanderson’s design director Claire Vallis. “It is vibrant with a sense of humor but always creates striking results” And this Fall/Winter 2025 collaboration, which reinterprets the brand’s botanicals “with a mischievous eye,” is no exception.
The 49-look collection, led by current Moschino creative director Adrian Appiolaza, opened with exposed tailoring, undone threads, and a moody, skeletal approach — before giving way to the whimsy Moschino is famous for (spaghetti included). But the real transformation initiated with the florals, jolting the collection out of its grayscale chrysalis and into full bloom.
Among them: Stapleton Park, a 1980s Pat Etheridge original, recolored just for the show; Grandiflora, where eagle-eyed viewers might spot tiny, smiling faces nestled in the petals; and Etchings & Roses, a tangle of flora and fauna where airplanes are stealthily folded into the mix. By layering and tweaking elements from our archives, Moschino has done what it does best, says Claire. Smiles — with a hint of irreverence.
Moschino, a 40-year-old enfant terrible, and Sanderson, a grand dame of interiors since 1860, may seem like an unlikely pairing. But their crossover didn’t just breed a beautiful collection — it also reignited the classic chicken-or-the-egg: does fashion influence interiors, or vice versa? In this case, it seems like the latter. If this is what happens when fashion raids the furniture archives, consider us intrigued. Because if florals can be groundbreaking, this is how.
Ahead, discover heritage Sanderson prints that bring the runway home — creating a little curated, off the catwalk chaos in the process.
Did you know that since 1924, Sanderson has held a Royal Warrant for supplying fabrics, paint, and wallcoverings to the Royal Residences? A fun party trick: point to the walls and say, “Royal walls.” While not featured in this collection, the Hykenham print — cheerful and dynamic — certainly looks like it could belong.
One of the more subdued pattern plays in Sanderson’s latest collection is this round rug design — ideal for defining a small living room or accentuating a curved furniture piece (most of us have at least a sofa by now). It pairs beautifully with butter yellow, crisp whites, or any of the other hues enlivening the florals in this season’s runway moment.
The OG Etchings & Roses may lack the cheeky airplanes from Moschino’s reinterpretation, but it’s easy to see why this pattern of three rare engraved prints from Mulhouse was deemed worthy of such whimsical adaptation. Simple yet effective, it’s surprisingly breezy in linen — seemingly made for summerhouse styling. In true Sanderson spirit, don’t be afraid to layer it with more prints (stripes, perhaps?)
Sprinkled throughout the collection you’ll find Eaton Poppy, originally designed in 1928 by Austrian textile artist Mea Angerer for Sanderson. While this patterned rug isn’t an exact replica, it channels the same joyful spirit, bringing bursts of cheerful florals to your floors. Style it with bright blue (or, if you happen to own black sheep decor, now’s the time to use it).
Grandiflora might wear a different palette in its fabric yardage than its bolder, more eccentric runway counterparts, but it hasn’t lost its heart-stealing texture and depth. It remains a pattern where magnolias seem to bloom right off the surface. Dull, forgettable armchair? Not anymore…
A Pat Etheridge-designed 90s classic: Stapleton Park — straight from Sanderson’s archives to Moschino’s runway — and now, to your own home. A hand-drawn flourish of roses, foxgloves, and hydrangeas that still feels as fresh as it did decades ago, ready to roll a runway across your floors.
Florals on the runway? A given. In our wardrobes? A well-placed floral coat can instantly elevate a white tee and slouchy jeans. But in interiors? Absolutely — though, according to Claire, the more daring, the better.
“Be bold, brave, and not afraid to layer multiple patterns, florals with stripes and small-scale coordinates to commit to the overall look and feel,” she advises.
“There is no right or wrong with a pattern; it should be an exploration of your taste," Claire continues. “Sanderson’s collections have, over the decades, explored global influences and fashion themes that have all contributed to that idea of the English decorating story. By layering designs and scales, you can create something truly timeless, unique, and enduringly beautiful that you will love for years to come.”
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
