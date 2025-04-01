Moschino’s FW25 Runway Went Heavy on the Whimsy — But Its Biggest Statement Came From a 165-Year-Old Interiors Brand

Moschino’s Fall/Winter 2025 show in Milan might be best remembered for its spaghetti clutch — yet another entry in the brand’s longstanding tradition of turning the ridiculous into runway gold. If you recall former creative director Jeremy Scott’s McDonald’s appropriation or those moto bags that look like actual jackets, you know that Moschino has always balanced high fashion with a winking sense of humor. But beneath the viral theatrics, there’s always a throughline of intention. This season, that foundation wasn’t pulled from fashion archives but from something even more unexpected: home furnishings.

If, for whatever reason, you haven’t heard of Sanderson — you should. The 165-year-old textile house, best known for its hypnotic florals, became both a visual anchor and an unlikely accomplice in Moschino’s world of maximalism.

“Moschino embodies that sense of bold beauty that Sanderson adores,” says Sanderson’s design director Claire Vallis. “It is vibrant with a sense of humor but always creates striking results” And this Fall/Winter 2025 collaboration, which reinterprets the brand’s botanicals “with a mischievous eye,” is no exception.

Sanderson's heritage home-centric florals, seen in the "Etchings & Roses" wallpaper on the right, were reimagined in eccentric color combos on the Moschino runway. (Image credit: Sanderson; Perigold)

The 49-look collection, led by current Moschino creative director Adrian Appiolaza, opened with exposed tailoring, undone threads, and a moody, skeletal approach — before giving way to the whimsy Moschino is famous for (spaghetti included). But the real transformation initiated with the florals, jolting the collection out of its grayscale chrysalis and into full bloom.

Among them: Stapleton Park, a 1980s Pat Etheridge original, recolored just for the show; Grandiflora, where eagle-eyed viewers might spot tiny, smiling faces nestled in the petals; and Etchings & Roses, a tangle of flora and fauna where airplanes are stealthily folded into the mix. By layering and tweaking elements from our archives, Moschino has done what it does best, says Claire. Smiles — with a hint of irreverence.

The spaghetti clutch in question. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moschino, a 40-year-old enfant terrible, and Sanderson, a grand dame of interiors since 1860, may seem like an unlikely pairing. But their crossover didn’t just breed a beautiful collection — it also reignited the classic chicken-or-the-egg: does fashion influence interiors, or vice versa? In this case, it seems like the latter. If this is what happens when fashion raids the furniture archives, consider us intrigued. Because if florals can be groundbreaking, this is how.

Ahead, discover heritage Sanderson prints that bring the runway home — creating a little curated, off the catwalk chaos in the process.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Florals on the runway? A given. In our wardrobes? A well-placed floral coat can instantly elevate a white tee and slouchy jeans. But in interiors? Absolutely — though, according to Claire, the more daring, the better.

“Be bold, brave, and not afraid to layer multiple patterns, florals with stripes and small-scale coordinates to commit to the overall look and feel,” she advises.

“There is no right or wrong with a pattern; it should be an exploration of your taste," Claire continues. “Sanderson’s collections have, over the decades, explored global influences and fashion themes that have all contributed to that idea of the English decorating story. By layering designs and scales, you can create something truly timeless, unique, and enduringly beautiful that you will love for years to come.”