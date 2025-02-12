I Couldn't Help Myself — Here's New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Collections Reimagined as Furnishings

Not all that long ago, people were ready to declare New York Fashion Week dead. Designers fled overseas, others opted out entirely, and TikTok was quick to call it the “influencer” Olympics. But if last season hinted at a revival, Fall/Winter 2024 confirmed it: New York is, once again, the place for ready-to-wear. Paris may have couture, but New York sets the tone for the streets.

This New York Fashion Week season delivered on the hype: Calvin Klein’s long-awaited return and stalwarts like Michael Kors and Tory Burch proved why they remain American icons. There was also fresh energy from rising names like Collina Strada and LeBlanc Studios, each shaping what’s next — not just on the line sheet, but in life.

Ahead, I've shared the biggest takeaways from NYFW Fall/Winter 2025 collections that we here at Livingetc are planning to take home in more ways than one. We're not talking just about fashion brands with home lines, but how the latest runway looks could be brought into the home by way of decor you can shop now.

Marc Jacobs

In the round: Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2025 RTW was a masterclass in the art of absurdity. (Image credit: Left to right: Getty Images; The Jon Barstool by Abner Henry and Sasha Bikoff)

Marc Jacobs might be the most inventive designer in New York, if not the entire world, and this season provided proof as such. The collection was surreal and slightly cartoonish, with blown-up silhouettes, dollhouse-like proportions, accented by a touch of Lynn Yaeger-esque beauty. The effect wasn’t far off from the exaggerated, bulbous designs we’ve seen in interiors — Gustaf Westman’s “chunky” plates and balloon-like furniture, for example, which have quietly defined a new wave of home aesthetics embraced by everyone from Nara Smith to Trisha Paytas.

Here, the usual markers of a collection — color, fabrication — felt secondary to form. Shapes were either flattened to the point of absurdity, stretched beyond functionality (14th-century poulaines, but make them boots), or so rounded they felt more sculptural than wearable.

And interiors are already moving in this direction: Sophie Lou Jacobsen’s wavy pendant lights, Natalia Criado’s surrealist tableware, the orb-centric Jon Barstool by Abner Henry and Sasha Bikoff. If you remember one thing only: The more exaggerated — the weirder — the better.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein's Fall/Winter 2025 RTW collection was a love letter to layering. (Image credit: Left to right: Getty Images; TROVE by Studio Duggan Office Holden Desk Seven Skirted Chair SG)

After a five-year hiatus from the runway, Calvin Klein’s return under new creative director Veronica Leoni was certainly the most anticipated. The collection was everything you’d expect from the mega-minimalist brand: precise, restrained, and, for all intents and purposes, a love letter to the style of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Not-so-coincidentally, the location of the show commenced in her former office, where the late fashion icon famously worked as a CK publicist in the ‘90s.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simplicity isn’t a radical concept in fashion or interiors, but what made this collection compelling was how it approached layering: more garments, yet somehow less. A mini dress over a tunic-length dress over a skirt should feel excessive, but here, it read as light, refined, and unforced.

The lesson is a seamless match: minimalist interior design isn’t about getting rid of the better portion of your possessions, but rather, knowing how to make elements coexist without competing.

Christopher John Rogers

Color and stripes were more than just quintessentially Christopher in Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2025 RTW. (Image credit: Left to right: Getty Images; Photo: Simon de Exéa. Courtesy of Spazio Giallo)

Christopher John Rogers has never been one for restraint, and his long-awaited return to the CFDA schedule proved that hasn’t changed. Collection 015: Exhale was a full-spectrum experience — literally, a slow progression through ROYGBIV. It was a rejection of the ultra-minimalist, beige-heavy aesthetic that’s held fashion and interiors in its quiet luxury clutches for years — a nail in the cream-colored coffin.

And that shift isn’t just happening on the runway. Designers like Dusen Dusen and Jonathan Adler have always played with color, but even the neutrals-forever crowd seems to be pivoting. Look no further than Kendall Jenner’s ongoing remodel where “kooky” color blocking serves as the antithesis to the once super-stylish (still) monochrome home of her sister Kim. The takeaway? The era of neutral-on-neutral is over. Color — big, rainbow-filled doses — is, for the first time in years, cool.

Altuzarra

If there ever was a case for cobalt, it would be Altuzarra Fall/Winter 2025 RTW. (Image credit: Left to right: Getty Images; Kingston Lafferty Design)

Altuzarra’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection played with contrast in a way that felt both deliberate and effortless. Soft, timeworn-looking pleats sat next to sharp tailoring. Jewel-toned silks were paired with muted nudes. There was a heightened sensuality — more overt than usual for the brand — but it remained grounded in Altuzarra’s signature polish. Speaking of polish, crystal embroidery, exaggerated to shield-like proportions, and avant-garde headpieces made a strong case for ornamentation — much like how Gohar World’s surrealist dinnerware or sculptural décor pieces bring an element of fantasy to interiors without tipping into kitsch.

Pieces like the above featherweight gown felt ethereal rather than overtly sexy — a reminder that careful contrasts and calculated risks, whether in fabric or interiors, is what keeps things interesting. Three interior takeaways here: The serendipitous surprise of sheer, the value of juxtaposition, and a newfound appreciation for cobalt has us reaching to decorate with blue.

If you love the idea of taking a fashion moment and turning it into an interior design scheme, bookmark our Off the Catwalk features, for a shoppable decor take on the latest runway looks.