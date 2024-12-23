McGee & Co's Rugs Are On Sale Right Now — It's the Perfect Time to Grab One in This 'It' Color

Rugs are essential to making a room cozy, and there is no better time to shop them like a sale

collage with yellow traditional print rug from McGee &amp; Co.
(Image credit: McGee & Co.)
Nothing brings life to a room like the perfect rug does. The plush texture softens any space and gives your feet a cozy place to land. I would know — I'm writing this from my bare, rug-less living room, because another thing to know about rugs, is that they're expensive. Which makes shopping a sale — like McGee & Co.'s current sale — the perfect time to invest.

While some scour the holiday season sales for discounted decorations for next year, I like to find bigger investment pieces for a fraction of their original cost ('shop smarter,' they say). And while you can currently get everything from lamps to throw blankets, bed frames, wardrobes, and lighting in the sale, I've got my eye on their design-forward rugs — arguably some of the best rugs on the market.

Currently in my shopping cart is their Giulietta Hand-Knotted Rug. At over 50 percent off (you get an extra 25% off once you add to cart), its beautiful muted yellow color has me dreaming of a softer, elevated version of this year's mango color trend. It feels nostalgic and bright, yet elegant and timeless.

Giulietta Hand-Knotted Rug
Giulietta Hand-Knotted Rug

Price: from $356.25, Was: $950

Sizes: 5' x 8', 8' x 10'

This hand-knotted rug has been woven from a cotton and wool blend, and will sit effortlessly in both modern and traditional interiors, thanks to its timeless pattern. The pop of marigold adds warmth, but won't overpower a space — if you ask me, yellow is a neutral. Plus, it's available to ship in 5-10 days (unless stock sells out!)

A light yellow rug in a modern entryway. The walls are wood panelling and there is a white fabric bench seat with a circle mirror above it on the left, and a black console table with a light yellow lamp on it on the right

(Image credit: McGee & Co)

I have always been a lover of yellow, and something about a muted mango shade or bright sunshine feels just as cheerful as it does classic. McGee & Co. have shown this rug styled in a natural and inviting entryway — and I love how the warm undertones accentuate the the wood accents in the space, as well as softening the cool, black doorway and stone tiles. Who says yellow can't be a cozy color for any season?

Though if a soft yellow does not match your home's aesthetic, there are plenty more rug deals to shop in the sale, but be quick — things are selling fast.

Shop McGee & Co. Rugs on Sale

Kazan Hand-Knotted Wool Rug
Kazan Hand-Knotted Wool Rug

Price: from $321.75, Was: $2,530

Sizes: 3' x 5', 6' x 9', 8' x 10', 9' x 12'

2025 is looking to be the year of drama, mood, and soft elegance in interiors, and this Kazan rug is the perfect accent to nail this year's biggest interior design trends. Sometimes painting a whole rug in a dark color is a big commitment, so a rug in a deeper shade allows you to bring the drama without overpowering the room. Plus, navy is the new black, haven't you heard?

Anna Handwoven Indoor/outdoor Rug
Anna Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Price: from $540, Was: $960

Size: 8' x 10'

Though this rug looks slightly more blue-tinted online, it's listed as beige, charcoal and cream — a trio that will match any room or design style. The Anna Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Rug is crafted from durable 100% PET, so you can place it in your most well-love, high-traffic areas of the home. As we know, rugs are more of an investment piece, so one that has the durability to stand the test of time is a win in my book.

Suzani Hand-Knotted Wool Rug
Suzani Hand-Knotted Wool Rug

Price: from $630, Was: $1,400

Size: 5' x 8', 8' x 10', 9' x 12'

This Suzani hand-knotted wool rug is the perfect way to do subtle patterns. There are plenty of cozy colors to pull from while the overall shade still stays more muted. Go for a more maximalist and playful look by leaning on the deep red or light blues, or lay it in a cozy living room idea and pair it will warm shades of brown. Dare I say, Pantone's Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, would pair flawlessly with this rug.

There is no better Christmas present than scoring a perfect rug on sale. So a toast to the eggnog and happy holiday sale shopping!

