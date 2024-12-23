McGee & Co's Rugs Are On Sale Right Now — It's the Perfect Time to Grab One in This 'It' Color
Rugs are essential to making a room cozy, and there is no better time to shop them like a sale
Nothing brings life to a room like the perfect rug does. The plush texture softens any space and gives your feet a cozy place to land. I would know — I'm writing this from my bare, rug-less living room, because another thing to know about rugs, is that they're expensive. Which makes shopping a sale — like McGee & Co.'s current sale — the perfect time to invest.
While some scour the holiday season sales for discounted decorations for next year, I like to find bigger investment pieces for a fraction of their original cost ('shop smarter,' they say). And while you can currently get everything from lamps to throw blankets, bed frames, wardrobes, and lighting in the sale, I've got my eye on their design-forward rugs — arguably some of the best rugs on the market.
Currently in my shopping cart is their Giulietta Hand-Knotted Rug. At over 50 percent off (you get an extra 25% off once you add to cart), its beautiful muted yellow color has me dreaming of a softer, elevated version of this year's mango color trend. It feels nostalgic and bright, yet elegant and timeless.
Price: from $356.25, Was: $950
Sizes: 5' x 8', 8' x 10'
This hand-knotted rug has been woven from a cotton and wool blend, and will sit effortlessly in both modern and traditional interiors, thanks to its timeless pattern. The pop of marigold adds warmth, but won't overpower a space — if you ask me, yellow is a neutral. Plus, it's available to ship in 5-10 days (unless stock sells out!)
I have always been a lover of yellow, and something about a muted mango shade or bright sunshine feels just as cheerful as it does classic. McGee & Co. have shown this rug styled in a natural and inviting entryway — and I love how the warm undertones accentuate the the wood accents in the space, as well as softening the cool, black doorway and stone tiles. Who says yellow can't be a cozy color for any season?
Though if a soft yellow does not match your home's aesthetic, there are plenty more rug deals to shop in the sale, but be quick — things are selling fast.
Shop McGee & Co. Rugs on Sale
Price: from $321.75, Was: $2,530
Sizes: 3' x 5', 6' x 9', 8' x 10', 9' x 12'
2025 is looking to be the year of drama, mood, and soft elegance in interiors, and this Kazan rug is the perfect accent to nail this year's biggest interior design trends. Sometimes painting a whole rug in a dark color is a big commitment, so a rug in a deeper shade allows you to bring the drama without overpowering the room. Plus, navy is the new black, haven't you heard?
Price: from $540, Was: $960
Size: 8' x 10'
Though this rug looks slightly more blue-tinted online, it's listed as beige, charcoal and cream — a trio that will match any room or design style. The Anna Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Rug is crafted from durable 100% PET, so you can place it in your most well-love, high-traffic areas of the home. As we know, rugs are more of an investment piece, so one that has the durability to stand the test of time is a win in my book.
Price: from $630, Was: $1,400
Size: 5' x 8', 8' x 10', 9' x 12'
This Suzani hand-knotted wool rug is the perfect way to do subtle patterns. There are plenty of cozy colors to pull from while the overall shade still stays more muted. Go for a more maximalist and playful look by leaning on the deep red or light blues, or lay it in a cozy living room idea and pair it will warm shades of brown. Dare I say, Pantone's Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, would pair flawlessly with this rug.
There is no better Christmas present than scoring a perfect rug on sale. So a toast to the eggnog and happy holiday sale shopping!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
How to Set a Table — For the Holidays, Special Occasions or Just a Casual But Classy Lunch
Whether you are going formal or casual, these table setting tips from design experts will help you get your dinner party set up just right
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How to Declutter An Entryway — 6 Ways To Impress Guests With a Clean, Capacious and Clutter-Free Space
This notorious clutter zone doesn't have to be a trip hazard any longer with these smart expert tips
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
Step Aside, Leopard Print, There’s a New Pattern in Town — Shop “Fawn” Decor
The whimsical, woodland descendant of our favorite animal print is prancing into prominence this winter
By Julia Demer Published
-
The Latest Studio McGee x Target Collection is Packed With Pretty Floral Prints and Springtime Motifs
Whether you're planning to spend your springtime poolside or hosting family and friends, shop design details that will elevate the season
By Maya Glantz Published
-
The Viral, Dangerously Soft “Coma Inducer" Comforter Goes On Sale
Nicknamed the “World’s Coziest Comforter,” this snuggly sensation sets some lofty expectations. But does it deliver? Let’s find out
By Julia Demer Published
-
Martha Stewart x Safavieh Rugs Are On Sale — Here's Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out
There's very little we wouldn't trust Martha Stewart to do well when it comes to the home, and her gorgeous range of rugs is no exception
By Maya Glantz Published
-
This $50 "Book Shelf" Lamp Gives the Look of an Expensive Wall Sconce, Without the Wiring
Conceived by Joanna and Chip Gaines for Target, this literary-inspired light packs a surprisingly luxe punch
By Julia Demer Published
-
Sleep Like a Baby — Bearaby’s Famous Knot Pillows Are 30% Off (and Will Arrive by Christmas!)
This is (k)not your average pillow
By Julia Demer Published
-
These Candles Smell Like Cocktail Hour — Shop Quick-Ship Gifts That Capture the Scents of the Season
Wish you could bottle up your favorite holiday memories? Turns out, you can — and it's just $34
By Julia Demer Published
-
Fashion Brand RHODE Is Closing Down — So We're Shopping Their Fan-Favorite West Elm Bedding Collab Before It’s Gone
Now marks the end of an era for the fanciful fashion brand and one of our favorite collaborations. Shop RHODE x West Elm bedding for one last time
By Julia Demer Published