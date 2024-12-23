McGee & Co's Rugs Are On Sale Right Now — It's the Perfect Time to Grab One in This 'It' Color

Nothing brings life to a room like the perfect rug does. The plush texture softens any space and gives your feet a cozy place to land. I would know — I'm writing this from my bare, rug-less living room, because another thing to know about rugs, is that they're expensive. Which makes shopping a sale — like McGee & Co.'s current sale — the perfect time to invest.

While some scour the holiday season sales for discounted decorations for next year, I like to find bigger investment pieces for a fraction of their original cost ('shop smarter,' they say). And while you can currently get everything from lamps to throw blankets, bed frames, wardrobes, and lighting in the sale, I've got my eye on their design-forward rugs — arguably some of the best rugs on the market.

Currently in my shopping cart is their Giulietta Hand-Knotted Rug. At over 50 percent off (you get an extra 25% off once you add to cart), its beautiful muted yellow color has me dreaming of a softer, elevated version of this year's mango color trend. It feels nostalgic and bright, yet elegant and timeless.

Giulietta Hand-Knotted Rug View at McGee & Co Price: from $356.25, Was: $950 Sizes: 5' x 8', 8' x 10' This hand-knotted rug has been woven from a cotton and wool blend, and will sit effortlessly in both modern and traditional interiors, thanks to its timeless pattern. The pop of marigold adds warmth, but won't overpower a space — if you ask me, yellow is a neutral. Plus, it's available to ship in 5-10 days (unless stock sells out!)

(Image credit: McGee & Co)

I have always been a lover of yellow, and something about a muted mango shade or bright sunshine feels just as cheerful as it does classic. McGee & Co. have shown this rug styled in a natural and inviting entryway — and I love how the warm undertones accentuate the the wood accents in the space, as well as softening the cool, black doorway and stone tiles. Who says yellow can't be a cozy color for any season?

Though if a soft yellow does not match your home's aesthetic, there are plenty more rug deals to shop in the sale, but be quick — things are selling fast.

Shop McGee & Co. Rugs on Sale

There is no better Christmas present than scoring a perfect rug on sale. So a toast to the eggnog and happy holiday sale shopping!