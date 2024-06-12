These Whimsical Le Creuset "Cocottes" Are Going Viral (and Selling Out FAST!)

A new product goes TikTok viral every day, but if you ask me, this one has staying power.

I'm talking about the new mini fruit cocottes from Le Creuset, which you may or may not have seen plastered all over your FYP or Instagram explore page. These gorgeous and whimsical kitchen tools have gone viral and it's not hard to see why — they're practical, affordable, and oh-so-cute, with a unique summery shape that's perfect for collecting. If you love shopping the best home decor brands, you're going to love shopping these.

Now available in the U.S., these strawberry-, blueberry-, and raspberry-shaped pots have taken the internet by storm thanks to their adorable fruit forms. 'I’m physically unwell now that I know these are in the world and I don’t have all of them,' said one social media user. 'I’ve never wanted anything more,' added another. Of course, each pot is already selling out, so you'd do well to snag one (or all three!) quickly — there's no telling if there are any plans to restock.

As a cooking vessel, mini cocottes boast the same benefits as a larger cocotte (strong heat distribution, moisture retention, slow cooking, simplicity) but for single-serve recipes — things like flan, shakshuka, and perhaps most famously, oeufs cocotte. And though you might choose to use your fruit-shaped cocotte as decor, it's nonetheless crafted from high-fired stoneware; easy to clean; thermal resistant up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit; safe for the freezer, oven, microwave and dishwasher; virtually nonstick; and glazed in a colorful, non-reactive, scratch-resistant finish. In other words, it's everything you've come to expect from Le Creuset's iconic cookware, just in a smaller, fruit-shaped package. Oh, and did I mention they're just $30?

The viral Le Creuset Fruit Cocottes

Raspberry Fruit Cocotte View at Le Creuset Price: $30 This cute raspberry cocotte would be great for whipping up raspberry jam or serving dessert. But if cooking is less your thing, display it on a kitchen shelf or add it to your bedroom dresser as an unconventional vessel for storing necklaces and rings. Blueberry Fruit Cocotte View at Le Creuset Price: $30 The blueberry cocotte is sadly out of stock — but I'd check back frequently in case it returns. Definitely my favorite of the bunch, the blue gradient coloring adds that perfect three-dimensional touch, while the rounded shape feels so playful and surrealist. If you can't stomach waiting for the restock, you can buy one on Etsy (albeit at a markup). Strawberry Fruit Cocotte View at Le Creuset Price: $30 I'm a strawberry fanatic, so I might need to cop this piece for myself. I'd use this to plate some strawberries 'n cream, or maybe whip up a cobbler for one. Bonus points if you use it to store strawberries. A perfect summer accessory!

6 whimsical cocottes for the home chef

This isn't the first time Le Creuset (or any other cookware brand for that matter) has cooked up a funky cocotte shape, and it won't be the last. Below, take a look at six whimsical mini pots for the personality-filled home chef, most of which you can snag from retailers with two-day shipping. And if you want to grab one of these ahead of your Fourth of July barbeques (they'd make a great hostess gift!), now is the time.

Staub Ceramic 16-Oz Petite Artichoke Cocotte - Basil View at Target Price: $34.95

Was: $64 If you're a fan of cabbageware, I'd guess you'd be a fan of this artichoke inspired cocotte from Staub, yet another cookware fave. I'll just let the reviews do the talking here — customers love this one. With a 4.9/5-star rating across 163 reviews, it's safe to say this is a novelty buy that actually performs. Re: specifications, this gorgeous pot is built from stoneware with a vitreous glass porcelain enamel finish that is scratch-resistant and oven, broiler, and microwave-safe up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. How's that for home cooking? Le Creuset Olive Branch Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte View at Williams Sonoma Price: $36 Albeit less whimsical, this olive branch-covered mini cocotte from Le Creuset still had a romantic, almost fairytale-like quality to me that complemented this edit. It's available in three other colors, but I'm loving the artichaut colorway for its versatility. Le Creuset Stoneware Heart Ramekin With Cover, Red View at Amazon Price: $67 Make Valentine's Day every day with this stoneware heart-shaped 8oz ramekin, the perfect novelty gift or dish for love-filled celebrations. Built with signature Le Creuset quality, you can bake, roast, and steam worry-free, knowing the heat from your oven or microwave won't break your heart (although someone else might …). Staub Zwilling Ceramic View at Amazon Price: $31.31

Was: $33.17 This yellow pepper cocotte looks so fresh and crisp I want to take a bite out of it. Perfect for summer barbeques and dinners, but even more ideal as kitchen décor, seeing as its not nearly as heat resistant as its counterparts. I'd use it more to serve rather than to cook. Le Creuset Stoneware Figural Pumpkin Petite Cocotte, 12oz, Persimmon $12.49 at Amazon $12.49 at Amazon $12.49 at Amazon Price: $39.90 It's not pumpkin szn yet, but think of how festive and witchy you'll feel serving up some soup or pumpkin bread in this whimsical 12oz. cocotte. I'm practically wishing summer away just looking at it. Customer ratings by feature are unsurprisingly strong: 5 stars for ease to clean, 5 stars for giftability, and 4.6 stars for versatility. Staub Ceramics Dutch Oven 16-Oz Petite Tomato Cocotte View at Amazon Price: $43.45 And last but certainly not least, this tomato-shaped pot is the ideal accessory for anyone having a tomato girl summer. It could not be more adorable — a great way to jazz up your tablescape with some unexpected red. Ideal for summers to come.