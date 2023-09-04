The best last-minute Labor Day furniture deals to give your living room a makeover this fall

It's the best time to give your living room a refresh with these amazing items on Labor Day sale. Hurry up so you don't miss these great deals!

living room in neutral colors with large sofa and coffee table
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
If you’ve been counting down the hours until you would see your favorite items in sale, finally the day has come. I’ve browsed literally most of the internet in search of the best Labor Day sale deals to find furniture that you absolutely must get before it’s too late. 

Looking through the options I couldn't help but notice so many great finds that would work perfectly for a living room refresh. The best thing is that they are not pieces that follow one particular trend, but simply items that will look good both now and later, versatile enough to be styled differently so you don't get bored. 

Beautiful, practical, accessible, and timeless, here are the best items you should get from the best home decor brands while the sale lasts.  

The best coffee tables that look chic and timeless

coffee table with white marble top and metal legs
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Price: $1,278 (20% OFF)

This is such a great piece to invest in now and enjoy the 20% off. The marble and wood make this a really timeless piece, not to mention its dimensions and the additional bottom shelf make it super practical. 

coffee table with grey top and metal legs
Era Modern Round Coffee Table Gray/Black

Price: $99.74 (25% OFF)

Great for smaller living rooms where every inch of space matters. This coffee table is stylish and sturdy, and it will look great styled with coffee table books and small objects. The minimalist look will make it easy to integrate in most design schemes. 

coffee table with wood legs and marble top
Caleb-Ryan Coffee Table

Price: $349.99 (30% OFF)

If you love mid-century style furniture this is the coffee table for you, at a great discount too. I'd get my hands on this quick - it's one of those pieces that look so timeless you'll be able to keep it for a long time, and it will still look good later.

The best sofas mixing comfort and style

white boucle sofa
Alford Settee

Price: $2,100 (25% OFF)

This is such a beautiful piece of furniture that will also feel so comfortable due to its soft fabric texture. The elegant shape and cream color will allow for easy styling. At $700 less than the regular price, I'd say this is definitely a worthwhile investment. 

navy minimalist sofa
Novogratz Brittany Futon Sofa Bed

Price: $237.08 ($127.92 OFF)

Great for small homes, this sofa won't take much space in a living room, and the great thing is that it extends into a small bed. Great multi-use item at an amazing price. The color will look striking too in a modern interior, especially if you style some plants around it for a touch of natural green. 

white sofa against gallery wall in living room
Mr. Kate Tess Sofa

Price: $416.49 ($357 OFF)

This is almost half price off, and as far as deals go, it rarely gets better than this. A light sofa will always create a very elegant feel in a room, and it will be easily paired with any of the coffee tables in the selection above, for a very chic look. 

The best lights to add interest to your ceiling

minimalist black metal ceiling light
Sputnik Black Flush Mount Ceiling Light

Price: $79.97 (50% OFF)

Minimalist chic, this light will stand out beautifully against an off-white ceiling, in a modern living room. The black and brass combination give it a very elegant look, and at 50% off, it's a real investment considering it will really make your room look 'designed'. 

cotton petal ceiling light
Georges Pale La Precieuse Pendant Petals

Price: $264 ($256 OFF)

This is a truly special piece. Handcrafted in the South of France, each piece of Georges' lighting makes use of available local resources and natural materials. It will look good above a dining table, or centred low above your coffee table in the living room, and it will give a soft feel to the space. The discount is almost 50%, so if you love it, don't wait too long to purchase it. 

beehive jute pendant
Beehive Pendant Light

Price: $148 (50% OFF)]

If you want to recreate that relaxing, holiday feel at home, this is the item to get. Perfect in a living room with a white sofa (see above some beautiful options) styled with textured throw blankets and pillows in warm neutrals, this is a great find at a really amazing price. 

