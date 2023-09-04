The best last-minute Labor Day furniture deals to give your living room a makeover this fall

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve been counting down the hours until you would see your favorite items in sale, finally the day has come. I’ve browsed literally most of the internet in search of the best Labor Day sale deals to find furniture that you absolutely must get before it’s too late.

Looking through the options I couldn't help but notice so many great finds that would work perfectly for a living room refresh. The best thing is that they are not pieces that follow one particular trend, but simply items that will look good both now and later, versatile enough to be styled differently so you don't get bored.

Beautiful, practical, accessible, and timeless, here are the best items you should get from the best home decor brands while the sale lasts.

The best coffee tables that look chic and timeless

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you.

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $1,278 (20% OFF) This is such a great piece to invest in now and enjoy the 20% off. The marble and wood make this a really timeless piece, not to mention its dimensions and the additional bottom shelf make it super practical. Era Modern Round Coffee Table Gray/Black View at Target Price: $99.74 (25% OFF) Great for smaller living rooms where every inch of space matters. This coffee table is stylish and sturdy, and it will look great styled with coffee table books and small objects. The minimalist look will make it easy to integrate in most design schemes. Caleb-Ryan Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $349.99 (30% OFF) If you love mid-century style furniture this is the coffee table for you, at a great discount too. I'd get my hands on this quick - it's one of those pieces that look so timeless you'll be able to keep it for a long time, and it will still look good later.

The best sofas mixing comfort and style

Alford Settee View at McGee & Co. Price: $2,100 (25% OFF) This is such a beautiful piece of furniture that will also feel so comfortable due to its soft fabric texture. The elegant shape and cream color will allow for easy styling. At $700 less than the regular price, I'd say this is definitely a worthwhile investment. Novogratz Brittany Futon Sofa Bed View at Walmart Price: $237.08 ($127.92 OFF) Great for small homes, this sofa won't take much space in a living room, and the great thing is that it extends into a small bed. Great multi-use item at an amazing price. The color will look striking too in a modern interior, especially if you style some plants around it for a touch of natural green. Mr. Kate Tess Sofa View at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: $416.49 ($357 OFF) This is almost half price off, and as far as deals go, it rarely gets better than this. A light sofa will always create a very elegant feel in a room, and it will be easily paired with any of the coffee tables in the selection above, for a very chic look.

The best lights to add interest to your ceiling