This "Kitchen Candle" is Cleverly Designed to Complement the Smell of Your Cooking — It's the Latest Dinner Party Must-Have
Banishing unwanted odors, Hudson Grace’s $24 Kitchen Candle makes my space smell as fresh as it feels
I have candles coming out of my ears: perched on side tables, flanking my desk, taking over my coffee table, and even nestled inside my (non-functional) fireplace. But candles in the kitchen? That had never crossed my mind — surely all the smells in the space would compete? — but then I decided to burn one of Hudson Grace’s Kitchen Candles earlier this year. It had been sitting unused for months, and in a “new year, new me” stroke of inspiration, I finally gave it a try.
Why didn’t I light this in October?, was my immediate thought. Most candles might smell luxurious — notes of sandalwood, cinnamon rolls, tobacco — but just aren't exactly conducive to freshness. Hudson Grace’s Kitchen Candle is different, though. It's luxe yet light, grounding yet cleansing, with a brightness that feels more like a garden of lit sage than a stuffy candle.
Price: $24, Was: $32
Hudson Grace’s Kitchen candle is made with 100% vegetable soy wax and features a cotton wick so no icky chemicals or soot (especially important around food). Expect clean burns, transportative freshness, and a vessel hand-poured right here in the USA.
The secret lies in its blend of high-quality natural oils, designed to neutralize lingering cooking odors while coexisting with the kitchen environment. Unlike your average candle, it’s made specifically to complement food prep and eliminate “nasties” in the air, leaving behind nothing but freshness.
Price: $24, Was: $32
If a herbaceous blend with minty notes isn’t your vibe — or you’re looking to round out your kitchen candle collection — consider Hudson Grace’s Tart Kumquat. This fruity, citrus-meets-floral kitchen idea creates the same inviting ambiance as its Sweet Basil counterpart while expertly neutralizing odors.
Now, I light mine (in Sweet Basil, if you're wondering) every evening while prepping dinner. It neutralizes odors while cooking, and by the time I blow it out after cleanup, the kitchen is fresh and inviting — like nothing ever happened. No trace of yesterday’s salmon, no awkward “what’s that smell?” moments when guests visit the next day.
Just a kitchen that smells as fresh as it feels.
More Kitchen Candles
Price: $75
No kitchen candle roundup is complete without a nod to the icon: Diptyque’s La Droguerie. This subtle yet effective odor-neutralizing blend of basil, mint, and tomato leaf captures the essence of a lush vegetable garden — all housed in the brand’s signature, timeless vessel.
Price: $150
Though not specifically crafted for kitchens, Loewe’s “food” and “condiment” candles make a compelling case for luxury in the culinary space. The Wasabi scent is warm, spicy, and refreshingly uplifting with a touch of lemongrass. But in truth, the reason it's here is that sculptural monochrome vessel — nothing else compares.
Price: $60
What’s the scent of summer? Sunscreen? Ocean breeze? If you’re keeping up with The New York Times (or your TikTok FYP), it’s this tomato scent candle: a heady blend of herbaceous, peppery earth that evokes the balmiest of summer nights. Refreshing year-round, but in the depths of winter? Absolutely essential.
It began with tomatoes. Now, we want the whole yard. Shop additional garden candles.
